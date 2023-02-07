Read full article on original website
League of Legends Astronaut Skins Are Blasting Off Again
Just like that, it is nearing the beginning of 2023 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are bringing back an older line of skins this time with the Astronaut skins. The five champions getting new skins are Fizz, Ivern, Kennen, Singed and Xerath. Here is a look at the new League of Legends Astronaut Skins.
What time is the 2023 Overwatch League Season Community Update?
Overwatch League fans have been quite patient during this quiet offseason. Teams made their roster announcements vey early in 2023, leaving most fans waiting for more updates about the league as a whole. Other fans unfortunately are still waiting to hear just about anything from their favorite team. There is a cloud of uncertainty surrounding the 2023 season of the Overwatch League and fans want to know when they should expect to watch the OWL once again. Hopefully some questions will be answered on Wednesday February 8, when the Overwatch League will debut its Community update for the 2023 season.
Pokemon Unite Umbreon Leaked?
Pokemon Unite continues to bring out new Pokemon to join in the battles on Aeos Island. There has been a noticeable lack of defenders after there were a few in a row. Because of this many fans have been hoping a new one would be coming soon. Luckily for them, Lapras was just leaked along with its moveset. Yet, there is another Pokemon that fans have been clamoring for. Here is the latest on if Pokemon Unite Umbreon was just leaked.
All New Apex Legends Classes
It looks like Season 16 for Apex Legends may be a major one. There will be a new gun for the first time in quite a while, team deathmatch is finally getting added and there will be no new legend. But the reason for that is the dev team is balancing out a lot of legends and adding something brand new. Here is what is known so far about the New Apex Legends Classes coming to the battle royale.
Yardbarker
Report: Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance Fees Revealed
It seems a little crazy to me that the NFL can’t pay the artist a small fee from the sponsorship Apple is paying the league. But it’s good to know that artists won’t be totally screwed from the deal. I had always assumed they’d be compensated for the show, much like the athletes playing the game Sunday will.
How to Get Hogwarts Legacy Crucio Spell
Hogwarts Legacy has arrived and many players are jumping in and looking to see what all they will be able to do. In a magical world, abilities are arguably as important as anything else. For anything surrounding the Harry Potter Universe, this could not be more true. Spells are a major part of the game not just in combat but out of it and to solve puzzles as well. Here is the answer to How to Get Hogwarts Legacy Crucio Spell.
VALORANT 6.02 Patch Notes: Buffing the Stinger
Like the other big Riot Games franchises, VALORANT is consistently coming out with patches. The reason for this is to keep the game as balanced as it can be along with adding more content to keep the fans engaged. While VALORANT is not on as consistent of a schedule as League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics, it is still patching regularly. Here is the latest patch, the VALORANT 6.02 Patch Notes.
Hogwarts Legacy Wand Customization: Is it Available?
The Harry Potter-inspired game, Hogwarts Legacy is now out. With that, more and more of the game is getting leaked. This is thanks to people getting the game early either through the correct means but then breaking the rules or through the wrong ways and also still, breaking the rules. Players now have an answer to whether or not Hogwarts Legacy has Wand Customization in it due to the leaks and the fact that the game is finally released.
How to Unlock Hogwarts Legacy Flying Broom
Although Quidditch isn’t something included in the title players in Hogwarts Legacy can still learn the art of broom riding. There’s a vast open world and broom travel is the way to go. Here’s how gamers can unlock the flying broom In Hogwarts Legacy. Unlocking The Broom.
Hogwarts Legacy DLC: Is One Coming and When?
Many media outlets and fans are praising Hogwarts Legacy. The game captures the essence of being a wizard in the Harry Potter Universe without really needing anyone from the original books or movies to make that so. Even though the game has just come out, there will be players and fans wondering, will there be a Hogwarts Legacy DLC? Here is what is known so far and when it might come out.
Season 6 Overwatch League Pro-Am
The Overwatch League is not starting immediately, but to tide the community over on March 23, 2023 competitive play will return. This will be in the form of a 3-week-long Season 6 Overwatch League Pro-Am tournament. Pro-Am is not a term that is familiar to the Overwatch Community as there...
How To Claim Twitch Hogwarts Legacy Drops
With the launch of Hogwarts Legacy, WB Games treats gamers with the opportunity to free Twitch Hogwarts Legacy Drops. All players have to do is watch gameplay via Twitch. Free rewards for watching Hogwarts Legacy will be given out to participants just for tuning in to Hogwarts Legacy live streams with drops enabled via Twitch.
Overwatch League Season 6 Announcement Details: Start Date Revealed
April 27, 2023 will kick off the sixth season of the Overwatch League. This season is bringing a lot of new and exciting changes. This new direction is in the format as well as integrating more competitors into the community of competitive Overwatch. This can be seen in the 3-week pro-am tournament that starts on March 23, 2023. This will be for the West to highlight Overwatch League and Contenders teams. Looking ahead the format of the sixth season looks familiar in many ways, but with a bit of spice to make it seem fresh. Here are the Overwatch League Season 6 Details.
Pokemon Unite Lapras Release Date
Pokemon Unite continues to bring out new Pokemon to join in the battles on Aeos Island. There has been a noticeable lack of defenders after there were a few in a row. Because of this many fans have been hoping a new one would be coming soon. Luckily for them, Lapras was just leaked along with its moveset. Here is a look at the Pokemon Unite Lapras Release Date.
New Apex Legends Gun Nemesis Coming With Season 16
It looks like Season 16 for Apex Legends may be a major one. There will be a new gun for the first time in quite a while, team deathmatch is finally getting added and there will be no new legend. The first new gun will be a new Assault Rifle with energy ammo. This is a pretty significant addition. Here is what is known about the New Apex Legends Gun, the Nemesis.
Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Cloak – How To Claim
With the launch of Hogwarts Legacy, WB Games treats gamers with the opportunity to free Twitch Hogwarts Legacy Drops. One of those is the Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Cloak. Players can obtain Merlin’s Cloak by only watching the official #HogwartsLegacy Launch Week Livestreams Tune hosted by the Avalanche Software Twitch channel. This can be achieved on either February 7 at 8 AM PT or February 10 at 8 AM PT. Players will have to do the following process to achieve the exclusive reward:
Is Hogwarts Legacy Multiplayer Co Op or Online?
Harry Potter fans and gamers alike are preparing for the release of Hogwarts Legacy. While the game does feature a vast open world outside of Hogwarts can you explore it with a friend? Does Hogwarts Legacy feature multiplayer?. Study Buddies Prohibited. As fun, as it could’ve been, Hogwarts Legacy will...
Which Hogwarts Legacy House Is Better?
Just like in the movies and books, every new student is sorted into a house when entering Hogwarts for the first time. The same goes for being sorted in a Hogwarts Legacy House. With options of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff which Hogwarts Legacy House is better? Which one offers the best experience?
How Much Does Hogwarts Legacy Cost?
Hogwarts Legacy has arrived and many players are jumping in and looking to see what all they will be able to do. Before then, many will have to consider the cost of the game and what they might be getting with it. Here is the answer to, How Much Does Hogwarts Legacy Cost? Also here will be the different editions of the game.
Hogwarts Legacy Early Access on Steam is Not Working?
A lot of people are already getting their letters to Hogwarts. This is due to Hogwarts Legacy Early Access being three days before the main game comes out. Specifically, the early access is for Tuesday, February 7, 2023 instead of Friday, February 10, 2023. The problem is that it is not working as smoothly as many people were hoping it would. Here is what is going on and being said about Hogwarts Legacy Early Access on Steam Not Working.
