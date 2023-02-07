ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire that started in dumpster damages Kapolei hotel, triggers evacuation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a Kapolei hotel on Sunday morning. Officials say the incident occurred at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Kapolei at 725 Manawai St. and started in a dumpster. The first unit arrived at the scene around 11:45 a.m. Officials reported...
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

City shuts down gun range operating illegally in West Oahu

The Honolulu Liquor Commission has an outside compliance expert to help reshape the embattled agency. State to pay out $450K to man who alleged DOE officer sexually assaulted him in 1970s. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The state has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Highlands Intermediate School student...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada

Hawaii advocates seek to raise awareness about key tax credit for working families. Tax season is underway and an expanded credit could help many Hawaii families — but only if they know about it. Viruses could put Hawaii state flower's future at risk, scientists say. Updated: 17 hours...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Have you tried the other (other) white meat? ... Swordfish

The Honolulu Liquor Commission has an outside compliance expert to help reshape the embattled agency. State to pay out $450K to man who alleged DOE officer sexually assaulted him in 1970s. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The state has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Highlands Intermediate School student...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Members of the Chief's Kingdom Hawaii Chapter facebook group meet at Side Bar

The East-West Center in Manoa works to improve relations and understanding among our diverse cultures through research, dialogue and policy development. Locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms possible for Hawaii Island, Maui over next 48 hours. 53-year-old moped rider critically injured in Maui crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Officials...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii fishermen urge consumers to buy locally caught swordfish

The Honolulu Liquor Commission has an outside compliance expert to help reshape the embattled agency. State agrees to pay former Highlands Intermediate student to settle ‘70s sex assaults. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The state has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Highlands Intermediate School student who says...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Four generations later, a lei stand in Chinatown is still thriving

The Honolulu Liquor Commission has an outside compliance expert to help reshape the embattled agency. State to pay out $450K to man who alleged DOE officer sexually assaulted him in 1970s. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The state has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Highlands Intermediate School student...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu officials have taken a stand against bullying

Viruses could put Hawaii state flower's future at risk, scientists say. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii's state flower, the hibiscus. Filming of 'Magnum P.I.' to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday. Updated: 7 hours ago.
HONOLULU, HI

