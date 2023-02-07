Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Coast Guard suspects Russian spy ship lurking off Hawaii coast for weeksΕκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίαςHawaii State
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From Honolulu to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurHonolulu, HI
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in HawaiiEast Coast TravelerHawaii State
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Fire that started in dumpster damages Kapolei hotel, triggers evacuation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a Kapolei hotel on Sunday morning. Officials say the incident occurred at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Kapolei at 725 Manawai St. and started in a dumpster. The first unit arrived at the scene around 11:45 a.m. Officials reported...
Police respond to ‘argument’, H1 partially closed
According to the Honolulu Police Department, lanes one and two, prior to the Likelike off-ramp on the H-1 westbound after Houghtailing is shut down.
Despite windy conditions, HFD rescues distressed hiker
The windy conditions on O'ahu continue through tomorrow. For personnel at the Honolulu Fire Department, the wind is not going to stop them from continuing to save lives.
City shuts down gun range operating illegally in West Oahu
City shuts down gun range operating illegally in West Oahu
BWS responding to 12-inch main break in Pearl City
The Board of Water Supply is working to repair a 12-inch water main break in Pearl City.
West Oahu residents breathe sigh of relief after city shuts down unpermitted gun range
West Oahu residents breathe sigh of relief after city shuts down unpermitted gun range
Overturned vehicle closes multiple lanes on H-1 eastbound
The Hawai'i Department of Transportation said that an overturned vehicle is blocking traffic flow on the H-1.
Interview: Suzanne Vares-Lum President of University of Hawaii's East-West Center
Interview: Suzanne Vares-Lum President of University of Hawaii's East-West Center

Officials say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Waiehu Beach Road and Eha Street. Locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms possible for Hawaii Island, Maui over next 48 hours.
68-year-old critically injured after car crashes into fence in Waimanalo
68-year-old critically injured after car crashes into fence in Waimanalo

Excitement is brewing as the Eagles and Chiefs are set to take the field on Super Bowl Sunday.
Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada
Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada

Hawaii advocates seek to raise awareness about key tax credit for working families. Tax season is underway and an expanded credit could help many Hawaii families — but only if they know about it.
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
Filming of 'Magnum P.I.' to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday

Viruses could put Hawaii state flower's future at risk, scientists say. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii's state flower, the hibiscus.
City plans big steps to fix aging, broken sidewalks in Chinatown and downtown
City plans big steps to fix aging, broken sidewalks in Chinatown and downtown

Viruses could put Hawaii state flower's future at risk, scientists say. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii's state flower, the hibiscus.
Waianae, Nanakuli residents asked to conserve water for the weekend
The Board of Water Supply is asking customers in Waianae and Nanakuli to conserve water throughout the weekend.
Have you tried the other (other) white meat? ... Swordfish
Have you tried the other (other) white meat? ... Swordfish
Members of the Chief's Kingdom Hawaii Chapter facebook group meet at Side Bar
Members of the Chief's Kingdom Hawaii Chapter facebook group meet at Side Bar

The East-West Center in Manoa works to improve relations and understanding among our diverse cultures through research, dialogue and policy development. Locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms possible for Hawaii Island, Maui over next 48 hours.
Hawaii fishermen urge consumers to buy locally caught swordfish
Hawaii fishermen urge consumers to buy locally caught swordfish
EMS: Driver crashes into fence in Waimanalo
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a crash in Waimanalo on Thursday, Feb. 9 around 7 p.m.
Bishop Street to close for Magnum PI shoot this weekend
The City and County of Honolulu is warning drivers that Bishop Street will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a Magnum PI shoot.
Four generations later, a lei stand in Chinatown is still thriving
Four generations later, a lei stand in Chinatown is still thriving
Honolulu officials have taken a stand against bullying
Honolulu officials have taken a stand against bullying

Viruses could put Hawaii state flower's future at risk, scientists say. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii's state flower, the hibiscus. Filming of 'Magnum P.I.' to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday.
