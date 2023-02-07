ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Husband’s sleep hack for pregnant wife goes viral

By Kidspot
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HcDt9_0kfBdK7000

A determined husband has blown up his TikTok account by sharing his genius hack to help his pregnant wife get a good night’s rest.

The clever trick is actually quite simple – we’re kicking ourselves that we didn’t invent it ourselves.

After tens of thousands of comments, the man, Tony Lopez, has patented the idea and is taking preorders on eBay.

Now that is a husband!

“She loves it”

Taking to his account, @luxuryrenovation , the husband takes his audience behind the scenes of his crafty design.

“When your pregnant wife wants to lay face down explained,” the title reads.

In the clip, you can see the couple’s bed with what looks to be a second smaller mattress on top of one side.

“Obviously this is my side,” Lopez says, gesturing to the other side without the second mattress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Whax_0kfBdK7000
The man has patented the idea for pregnant women.
TikTok/luxuryrenovation

He then walks over to his wife’s side and shows the second mattress in more detail. He added later that it’s a “spare twin-size, memory-foam mattress.”

Then he proudly shows that he simply cut a hole in it and then just placed it on top of the bed.

“That way she can lay down,” he explains, lifting it up to show what it looks like from the bottom.

“She says she loves it,” he concluded.

And in follow-up videos, you can see that she clearly does.

His heavily pregnant wife shows a live demonstration of the contraption, walking over to the bed and then gently placing her belly inside the hole.

She admits it’s super comfy and she doesn’t feel like she’s “squishing the baby” at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1acxYJ_0kfBdK7000
The husband’s design allows his wife to put her pregnant belly in the mattress.
TikTok/luxuryrenovation
A potential billion-dollar idea

Everyone in the comments has been completely swooning over the whole thing, with some saying he deserves the “husband of the year award.”

“This is the true definition if he wanted to, he would. Never change,” the top comment read, with a quarter of a million likes.

“My standards for my future husband get higher and higher when I get on TikTok,” another admitted.

“GENTLEMEN TAKE NOTES,” one comment simply put it.

“I’m a little irrationally mad at my husband right now for not thinking of this,” another viewer joked.

This woman said, “I’m not even pregnant and I want one.”

And most comments urged the man to patent the design ASAP.

With all the support and encouragement behind him, Lopez took to the platform to update his followers on some exciting news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4nK8_0kfBdK7000
People have called the idea genius.
TikTok/luxuryrenovation

“We did get a provisional patent on the idea, so we’re okay on that. Right now we’re thinking about moving forward with it and mass-producing it,” he said excitedly.

“I came up with the idea one night when we were laying in bed one night and she told me she wanted to sleep face down but it hurt her.

“I saw a problem there and I just created a solution. We had an extra mattress, so I cut a hole in it and it worked.”

One viewer replied, “This is incredible, I can’t wait to see you succeed, and then brag to everyone I know that I watched this be born on TikTok lol.”

Same! We’ll definitely be watching this space.

In the meantime, Lopez has linked to an eBay page in his bio where he’s taking preorders for the mattress.

He’s charging = $250, and with the amount of interest on social media, we’re sure he’ll be a millionaire in no time.

JUST FOR FUN… let’s work out how much he’d make if every person on the original clip bought one.

Okay so… it’s US$ 9.75 billion.

Love that for him.

