Lewistown, PA

local21news.com

Man allegedly tries to set home on fire, barricades himself within, Dauphin Co.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is in custody after allegedly trying to light a house on fire before barricading himself in the home while holding a glass shard. Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to the scene on Saturday at around 1 p.m. on the 4200 block of Jonestown Rd. after witnesses say the saw a man trying to set a home ablaze.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

2 alarm fire destroys Adams County barn

Flower power at the Valentine’s Day Flower Fundraiser. Flower power at the Valentine's Day Flower Fundraiser. Fire company sells out of food in 15 minutes during …. Fire company sells out of food in 15 minutes during fundraiser. Vigil held for Tyre Nichols generates conversation. Vigil held for Tyre...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Drunk mother resists arrest and endangers son in Chambersburg, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — An 11-month-old, allegedly endangered, after police say his mother drove drunk with him inside the car. Chambersburg Police say 28-year-old Kimberly Ramos Negron allegedly drove a vehicle on Saturday at around 2:13 a.m., drunk, with her 11-month-old present in the car. During an investigation,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year. Two workers had to be rescued after they fell into a partially filled chocolate tank on June...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

What happens at Hersheypark when the park is closed?

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Between April and December, Hersheypark is open and millions of guests come each year to ride some of the park’s fantastic coasters, thrill rides, and to enjoy the park’s other offerings. But, between January and March, the park is closed. So, what happens...
HERSHEY, PA
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Soccer Star Dies In I-81 Crash: PA State Police

An 18-year-old has been identified as the driver of a Mustang that crash on Interstate 81, in Hampden Township on Thursday, Feb. 9, authorities say. Jeffrey L. Suter, of Enola, was driving the 2008 Ford Mustang northbound on Interstate 81 when he "made an unsafe lane change" making him lose control and exit the roadway just before the actual of Exit 61: Wertzville Road.
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Showers mainly south of Harrisburg tomorrow

Back to unseasonable warmth next week... TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Calmer. Lo 31. Winds: Light. SUNDAY: Cloudy, Showers South Of Harrisburg. Hi 45. Winds: E 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 53. Winds: W 5-10 mph. Hope you took advantage of the sunshine and seasonable temps today! Clouds will...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘American Pickers’ set to air show from Pa. stop this week

The crew from the History Channel’s hit TV show, “American Pickers,” made a recent stop in Pa., and folks won’t have to wait long to see how it turned out. According to reports, “American Pickers” Robbie Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay visited Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition in Tyrone. Ray has reportedly been salvaging items from job sites for years.
TYRONE, PA
FOX 43

Fatal crash on I-81 in Cumberland County leaves one dead

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County. Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Someone with a fake ID walked into a Mechanicsburg bank and stole $9k from man’s account

On Sunday, Craig Himmel Jr., of Mechanicsburg, received an alert from PNC Bank notifying him that the password to his online account had been changed. The automated message also noted that a telephone number had been added to his online banking account and a Zelle account created. Zelle is a smart phone application, like CashApp, or Venmo, that allows money transfers between people without those people having to go through a bank.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Evening showers southeast, mild week ahead

We're in for a cloudy and calm Sunday. Highs will reach the mid-40s this afternoon. As low pressure moves off the Mid-Atlantic coast, light rain and showers are possible this evening through early tonight, mainly in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties. Lows will fall to the low 30s, with gradual...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Chambersburg man, Mercersburg woman die in U.S. 30 crash

A both drivers died Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, as the result of a head-on collision on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township. Pennsylvania State Police said Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg was eastbound on Lincoln Way West, also known as U.S. 30, at 2:01 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Transit he was driving crossed the center lane.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wfmd.com

Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Double Fatal

It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

