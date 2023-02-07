On Sunday, Craig Himmel Jr., of Mechanicsburg, received an alert from PNC Bank notifying him that the password to his online account had been changed. The automated message also noted that a telephone number had been added to his online banking account and a Zelle account created. Zelle is a smart phone application, like CashApp, or Venmo, that allows money transfers between people without those people having to go through a bank.

MECHANICSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO