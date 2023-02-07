Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
local21news.com
Man allegedly tries to set home on fire, barricades himself within, Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is in custody after allegedly trying to light a house on fire before barricading himself in the home while holding a glass shard. Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to the scene on Saturday at around 1 p.m. on the 4200 block of Jonestown Rd. after witnesses say the saw a man trying to set a home ablaze.
pahomepage.com
2 alarm fire destroys Adams County barn
Flower power at the Valentine’s Day Flower Fundraiser. Flower power at the Valentine's Day Flower Fundraiser. Fire company sells out of food in 15 minutes during …. Fire company sells out of food in 15 minutes during fundraiser. Vigil held for Tyre Nichols generates conversation. Vigil held for Tyre...
local21news.com
Drunk mother resists arrest and endangers son in Chambersburg, police say
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — An 11-month-old, allegedly endangered, after police say his mother drove drunk with him inside the car. Chambersburg Police say 28-year-old Kimberly Ramos Negron allegedly drove a vehicle on Saturday at around 2:13 a.m., drunk, with her 11-month-old present in the car. During an investigation,...
Black Balloon Day will honor loved ones lost to overdose
On the 2023 Black Balloon Day, March 6, the Adams County Overdose Awareness Taskforce (OATF) will be on Lincoln Square in Gettysburg from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to honor those lost to overdose. The event will draw attention to the tens of thousands of annual deaths related to opioid...
Woman found dead on Harrisburg street Wednesday died of medical episode, authorities say
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 30-year-old woman found dead in the area of 3rd and South streets in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon died of a medical episode, a city spokesperson said Thursday. The woman's body was found shortly before 3 p.m., according to Matt Maisel, Director of Communications for the City...
abc27.com
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year. Two workers had to be rescued after they fell into a partially filled chocolate tank on June...
abc27.com
What happens at Hersheypark when the park is closed?
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Between April and December, Hersheypark is open and millions of guests come each year to ride some of the park’s fantastic coasters, thrill rides, and to enjoy the park’s other offerings. But, between January and March, the park is closed. So, what happens...
local21news.com
Police seek identity of man who allegedly threatened Harrisburg officers
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Harrisburg Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man after they say he threatened officers. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Cameron and Market Streets around 7:30 AM on Friday, January 20 for reports of a man acting suspiciously.
18-Year-Old Soccer Star Dies In I-81 Crash: PA State Police
An 18-year-old has been identified as the driver of a Mustang that crash on Interstate 81, in Hampden Township on Thursday, Feb. 9, authorities say. Jeffrey L. Suter, of Enola, was driving the 2008 Ford Mustang northbound on Interstate 81 when he "made an unsafe lane change" making him lose control and exit the roadway just before the actual of Exit 61: Wertzville Road.
abc27.com
Showers mainly south of Harrisburg tomorrow
Back to unseasonable warmth next week... TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Calmer. Lo 31. Winds: Light. SUNDAY: Cloudy, Showers South Of Harrisburg. Hi 45. Winds: E 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 53. Winds: W 5-10 mph. Hope you took advantage of the sunshine and seasonable temps today! Clouds will...
FOX43.com
Waynesboro Police: Beware of scam callers posing as Amazon customer service workers
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are warning residents of a suspected phone scam involving callers posing as Amazon employees in an effort to gather victims' personal information. According to Waynesboro Police, an individual is calling residents, claiming to be from Amazon's Customer Service Department. The caller informs...
‘American Pickers’ set to air show from Pa. stop this week
The crew from the History Channel’s hit TV show, “American Pickers,” made a recent stop in Pa., and folks won’t have to wait long to see how it turned out. According to reports, “American Pickers” Robbie Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay visited Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition in Tyrone. Ray has reportedly been salvaging items from job sites for years.
Fatal crash on I-81 in Cumberland County leaves one dead
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County. Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road.
Police drop charges against Carlisle teen arrested in December Dollar General armed robbery
Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland County prosecutors have reversed course and dropped all charges against a 16-year-old Carlisle teen arrested last week as one of two suspects in a Dec. 11 armed robbery at a Cumberland County Dollar General store. The charges against Isiah Rall, of the first block of...
tourcounsel.com
Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
Someone with a fake ID walked into a Mechanicsburg bank and stole $9k from man’s account
On Sunday, Craig Himmel Jr., of Mechanicsburg, received an alert from PNC Bank notifying him that the password to his online account had been changed. The automated message also noted that a telephone number had been added to his online banking account and a Zelle account created. Zelle is a smart phone application, like CashApp, or Venmo, that allows money transfers between people without those people having to go through a bank.
WGAL
Evening showers southeast, mild week ahead
We're in for a cloudy and calm Sunday. Highs will reach the mid-40s this afternoon. As low pressure moves off the Mid-Atlantic coast, light rain and showers are possible this evening through early tonight, mainly in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties. Lows will fall to the low 30s, with gradual...
echo-pilot.com
Chambersburg man, Mercersburg woman die in U.S. 30 crash
A both drivers died Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, as the result of a head-on collision on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township. Pennsylvania State Police said Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg was eastbound on Lincoln Way West, also known as U.S. 30, at 2:01 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Transit he was driving crossed the center lane.
Parents sue West Shore School District over character building program
With the assistance of the Trump-aligned America First Legal Foundation and activists from Moms for Liberty, a group of parents is suing the West Shore School District over the “Character Strong” social skills curriculum. The case, filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, brings into focus...
wfmd.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Double Fatal
It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
