ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Cold Thursday morning, then sunny with highs near 70

Yesterday's cold front has ushered in cooler and drier conditions, but after a cold morning, this afternoon looks great. A second cold front is expected tonight which will cause blustery weather on Friday. This Super Bowl weekend looks cool, but quiet. Watch for lows close to freezing on Saturday morning with cool, dry days through Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Cold front moving through Wednesday

A cold front will move through today, so showers and a few storms are expected along with cooler air sliding in from west to east through the day. This means that temperatures could fall from the mid 70s at midday to the 50s by late afternoon. The forecast for Thursday through Super Bowl Sunday looks pretty nice with sunny, dry days and chilly nights. Two things to note - Friday looks windy and chilly and overnight lows this weekend are expected to reach the 30s, so a very light freeze is possible.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

No, Houston. Winter is not over just yet.

Good morning. Temperatures have fallen into the upper 30s this morning for parts of the metro area, and still colder conditions are on the way for Friday and Saturday night, with a light freeze in the cards for inland parts of Houston. In addition, the global models are indicating that another blast of colder air will work its way into the region in a little more than a week. It is too early to say whether this will ultimately bring a freeze into the region during the February 18-20 period, but it’s enough for me to say that winter is not over yet for our corner of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Breezy Monday with highs in mid 70s

We have a breezy Monday on tap with mild winds from the south at around 20 mph and highs in the mid 70s. After some patchy morning fog Tuesday, some scattered light showers are possible, but Wednesday will be more eventful. A cold front should bring a round of storms, with some strong on Wednesday. That front will be followed by a nice, sunny pattern with chilly mornings, especially Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

FOX 26 News at 5 p.m. - The News Edge Early Edition

Cold front is still set to move through Wednesday but the timing is a bit slower. Expect scattered showers tonight and a round of storms Wednesday morning with cold front reaching Houston around midday. Best chance for storms appears to be from around 4 a.m. until noon. Temperatures will stay mild tonight near 60 and briefly climb to near 70 tomorrow ahead of the front. A few storms could still be strong to severe Wednesday with a limited Category 1 out of 5 threat for severe storms, including damaging winds and hail. Tornado risk is only around 2% which means it's possible but unlikely. Few heavy downpours could also accompany the front. We should dry out as we go through Wednesday afternoon. A secondary front will come through dry late Thursday but bring in even cooler air for the big Super Bowl weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing Elizabeth Labeaf: Houston girl, 16, last seen Wednesday

HOUSTON - A search is underway for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday evening. According to the missing person's report, Elizabeth Labeaf was last seen leaving the 15200 block of Hillglen Court in an unknown direction. Last contact with Labeaf was just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. She...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Mardi Gras! Galveston: First weekend parade schedule, events

GALVESTON, Texas - The 2023 Mardi Gras season is here and if you're looking to join in the fun festivities look no further than Mardi Gras! Galveston. From Feb. 10 - 21, Galveston will be having its Mardi Gras celebrations with 23 parades as the island's krewes prepare to toss out more than 3 million beads and other trinkets to crowds.
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

Grand Parkway reopens following crash near Cypresswood, TxDOT says

HOUSTON — The Grand Parkway reopened heading west following a crash near Cypresswood. according to the Texas Department of Transportation. According to Houston Transtar, the crash happened at 9:17 a.m. The scene was cleared just after 11:15 a.m. interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houstonians still waiting 12 years later for city to fix worn out roads

Neighborhoods which flood and thousands of miles of worn out roads are two of the "problems" Houston leaders promised to ease 12 years ago. That's when Houstonians accepted a special street and drainage fee. FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan reports on some pretty discouraging numbers for residents still waiting for fresh pavement.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp

HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston

Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy