fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Cold Thursday morning, then sunny with highs near 70
Yesterday's cold front has ushered in cooler and drier conditions, but after a cold morning, this afternoon looks great. A second cold front is expected tonight which will cause blustery weather on Friday. This Super Bowl weekend looks cool, but quiet. Watch for lows close to freezing on Saturday morning with cool, dry days through Sunday.
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Cold front moving through Wednesday
A cold front will move through today, so showers and a few storms are expected along with cooler air sliding in from west to east through the day. This means that temperatures could fall from the mid 70s at midday to the 50s by late afternoon. The forecast for Thursday through Super Bowl Sunday looks pretty nice with sunny, dry days and chilly nights. Two things to note - Friday looks windy and chilly and overnight lows this weekend are expected to reach the 30s, so a very light freeze is possible.
spacecityweather.com
No, Houston. Winter is not over just yet.
Good morning. Temperatures have fallen into the upper 30s this morning for parts of the metro area, and still colder conditions are on the way for Friday and Saturday night, with a light freeze in the cards for inland parts of Houston. In addition, the global models are indicating that another blast of colder air will work its way into the region in a little more than a week. It is too early to say whether this will ultimately bring a freeze into the region during the February 18-20 period, but it’s enough for me to say that winter is not over yet for our corner of Texas.
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Breezy Monday with highs in mid 70s
We have a breezy Monday on tap with mild winds from the south at around 20 mph and highs in the mid 70s. After some patchy morning fog Tuesday, some scattered light showers are possible, but Wednesday will be more eventful. A cold front should bring a round of storms, with some strong on Wednesday. That front will be followed by a nice, sunny pattern with chilly mornings, especially Saturday.
fox26houston.com
FOX 26 News at 5 p.m. - The News Edge Early Edition
Cold front is still set to move through Wednesday but the timing is a bit slower. Expect scattered showers tonight and a round of storms Wednesday morning with cold front reaching Houston around midday. Best chance for storms appears to be from around 4 a.m. until noon. Temperatures will stay mild tonight near 60 and briefly climb to near 70 tomorrow ahead of the front. A few storms could still be strong to severe Wednesday with a limited Category 1 out of 5 threat for severe storms, including damaging winds and hail. Tornado risk is only around 2% which means it's possible but unlikely. Few heavy downpours could also accompany the front. We should dry out as we go through Wednesday afternoon. A secondary front will come through dry late Thursday but bring in even cooler air for the big Super Bowl weekend.
Houston facing storms, another cold front Tuesday
A cold front should bring rain and thunderstorms to Houston early this week, according to experts.
fox26houston.com
City street, drainage fee delivering too little pavement for Houston drivers
HOUSTON - Since 2010, Houston taxpayers have shelled out more than $1 billion to get a handle on the city's battered streets, but what they've gotten in return is far less pavement than they had hoped. Approval of the street and drainage fee, which critics call the "Rain Tax", provided...
fox26houston.com
Missing Elizabeth Labeaf: Houston girl, 16, last seen Wednesday
HOUSTON - A search is underway for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday evening. According to the missing person's report, Elizabeth Labeaf was last seen leaving the 15200 block of Hillglen Court in an unknown direction. Last contact with Labeaf was just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. She...
fox26houston.com
Mardi Gras! Galveston: First weekend parade schedule, events
GALVESTON, Texas - The 2023 Mardi Gras season is here and if you're looking to join in the fun festivities look no further than Mardi Gras! Galveston. From Feb. 10 - 21, Galveston will be having its Mardi Gras celebrations with 23 parades as the island's krewes prepare to toss out more than 3 million beads and other trinkets to crowds.
fox26houston.com
Deer Park daycare destroyed during tornado, reopens at church temporarily
DEER PARK, TX - Monday marked the start of a new chapter for more than 90 kids at the Joyful Kids Learning Center in Deer Park, as they returned to daycare for the first time in two weeks. WHAT HAPPENED? Houston tornado: NWS confirms Deer Park/Pasadena tornado as EF3. On...
Grand Parkway reopens following crash near Cypresswood, TxDOT says
HOUSTON — The Grand Parkway reopened heading west following a crash near Cypresswood. according to the Texas Department of Transportation. According to Houston Transtar, the crash happened at 9:17 a.m. The scene was cleared just after 11:15 a.m. interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across...
fox26houston.com
Houstonians still waiting 12 years later for city to fix worn out roads
Neighborhoods which flood and thousands of miles of worn out roads are two of the "problems" Houston leaders promised to ease 12 years ago. That's when Houstonians accepted a special street and drainage fee. FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan reports on some pretty discouraging numbers for residents still waiting for fresh pavement.
The Lotus Seafood story: from humble beginnings to viral sensation
People travel from all over for Lotus Seafood's Loud Packs, Hot Boxes and Crack Sauce.
fox26houston.com
Smoke, fire may be visible at LyondellBasell’s Channelview complex during training
CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Residents are being advised that a training at LyondellBasell’s Channelview complex may result in visible smoke and fire on Thursday. Officials say those at the site and in the community will not need to take any action. The facility is at 8280 Sheldon Road near Wallisville...
Body of missing Houston mechanic found in neighborhood drainage ditch, family says
HOUSTON — A Houston mechanic that had been missing for weeks was found dead Sunday, his family says. Editors note: The main video in this story is a previous report when Joseph Leviege's car was found. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, was reported missing after he was last seen on...
fox26houston.com
Houston water main break: Water service restored to 2,000 customers, work underway to repair street
HOUSTON - UPDATE: Houston Public Works said on Tuesday evening that water service has been restored to the 2,000 customers affected following a water main break on Tuesday. Officials said work is now underway to repair the street, which may take a few hours. ------------------- 2,000 customers are currently without...
KHOU
North Freeway northbound reopens at Tidwell after chase ends in fiery crash
HOUSTON — The northbound lanes of the North Freeway reopened Wednesday afternoon after TxDOT said a chase ended in a fiery crash. Officials have not said what led to the chase and if someone was injured in the crash. Houston Transtar reported three vehicles being involved. Check back for...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen her? Search underway for 57-year-old woman last seen in Spring Thursday morning, Harris County Pct. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old woman who was last seen in Spring Thursday morning. Herman said Maria Del Rosio, who goes by Rosie, has been missing since Thursday morning. She was...
cw39.com
BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp
HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
Eater
The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston
Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
