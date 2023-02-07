Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Pho Restaurants in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Craving a Sandwich? These Are Best Sandwich Shops in HarrisburgMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Owner of 54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Urges Its Demolition and RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergHarrisburg, PA
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Sweet Dessert Spots in Lancaster, PA [Valentine's Day Treats]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Harrisburg Humane Society to euthanize 4-year-old dog on Monday, protest planned
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A controversial decision by the Humane Society of Harrisburg is drawing online criticism and protests across Pennsylvania. Pursuit, a 4-year-old American Bulldog mix, has been with the shelter for more than a year and will reportedly be euthanized Monday, Feb. 13, according to the Humane Society of Harrisburg.
Pucker up for Olivia's delicious 'kiss'mopolitan and stuffed flounder this Valentine's Day
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with a romantic 'kiss'mopolitan?. The raspberry twist on a classic cosmopolitan pairs well with Olivia's stuffed flounder Imperial, which is baked to a perfect golden brown and served along with garlic smashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.
Dogs take over The Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It was all about dogs on Monday at the Great American Outdoor Show!. Nearly 100 canines were competing at the DockDogs Competition, a crowd favorite. Participating dogs competed in three different events including big air, extreme vertical and the speed retrieve. All dogs were eligible to...
Black-owned spotlight: Caribbean Wave Restaurant
LANCASTER, Pa. — In honor of Black History Month, FOX43 continues to highlight black-owned businesses in south central Pennsylvania. In this week's Black-owned spotlight is Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk Restaurant in Lancaster County. Damain Cavalo, owner of Caribbean Wave, has been in business for six years. “It’s been six...
Let your outdoor spirit run wild at the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The temperatures may be low, but don't let that stop you from getting into the outdoor spirit!. And luckily, you can stay inside to do it. Around 1,000 fishing, hunting and camping vendors are packed to the brim inside the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg for the Great American Outdoor Show.
Snow geese flock to Lancaster County creek for annual migration
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The snow geese migration at Middle Creek in Lancaster County is an annual sight to be seen. Typically the number of birds surpasses 100,000 at its peak, but this year's mild winter is having an impact. "The biggest reason I think we're seeing [the birds]...
Star Wars figures, rare sports cards are top draws at Lancaster County auction
DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County auction recently brought in $3.1 million in bids from Star Wars fans and die-hard sports buffs. Morphy Auctions, located on Reading Road in Denver, reported that a three-day sale from Feb. 1-3 featured a single-owner collection of early Star Wars action figures and a vintage sports card selection that included an intact 1952 Topps baseball card wax-pack "brick" that garnered a winning bid of $873,300.
Small businesses getting into Super Bowl spirit with football-themed goods
It seems as if all of Pennsylvania has one thought on their mind: the Philadelphia Eagles. The Birds play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl this Sunday, and small businesses in the area are getting residents hyped up with plenty of Eagles-themed merchandise. From dog treats to...
Builder of York's first 'skyscraper' helped people to freedom
YORK, Pa. — A lone man sits silently in his top hat and suit, keeping a watchful eye on Philadelphia Street in York. His hand clasps a lantern, one that perhaps signaled freedom seekers to his home in the darkness of night. Unveiled just last year, the statue is...
Tröegs announces release of its new canned variety 12-pack
HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing on Tuesday announced the release of its new, seasonally rotating variety 12-pack of canned beer, called Canthology. The new venture replaces the Hershey-based brewer's long-running Anthology variety 12-pack of bottles, Tröegs said in a press release. At the core of each...
Candlelight vigil held for missing York County man
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A candlelight vigil was held for a missing York County man. Kadin Black, 19, from Lower Windsor Township was last seen at his home on Vickille Drive on Dec. 17, 2022. In early January, Lower Windsor Township Police held a press conference, stating that it...
York row home fire displaces 12
YORK, Pa. — An overnight multiple-row home fire left 12 people displaced in York. Fire crews were dispatched to the 600 block of West Princess Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Fire officials say four homes were involved but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under...
Former Nickelodeon-based boy band Big Time Rush will perform in Hershey this summer
HERSHEY, Pa. — Reunited pop music superstars and Nickelodeon TV veterans Big Time Rush will perform in Hersheypark Stadium this summer, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday. The concert, part of the band's "Can't Get Enough" tour, will take place on Sunday, July 2 at 7 p.m. Special guests Max and...
Harrisburg Mall planned for demolition, shoppers react
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The area where the Harrisburg Mall sits could look completely different in a few years. On Tuesday, the owners of the 50-year-old complex submitted redevelopment plans that would demolish most of the mall. “I’m not super surprised that they’re thinking about closing it down," said Sasha...
Hershey was the summer home for the Philadelphia Eagles for pre-season training
HERSHEY, Pa. — From 1951 to 1967, with the exception of 1964, the Philadelphia Eagles called Hershey their summer oasis. Amy Zeigler, senior director of the Hershey Story Museum, said that for the fans and children in Chocolate Town, the access to the players was a dream come true.
Two dogs shot in their Lancaster County backyard
HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Last Wednesday, a quiet evening turned to tragedy for two friends in Holtwood, Lancaster County after their two dogs were shot. Amber Zercher says the evening began when she met with Jennifer Porterfield for dinner, and allowed their two German Shepherds, Oliver and Ranger, to play in the backyard.
Historic York County landmark in jeopardy of being demolished
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — For 275 years, the historic Hoke House has greeted people as they enter the borough of Spring Grove. "I feel like this house is the cornerstone to this community," said Holly Seymour. "Cars come through, this is one of the first places they see. It’s kind of like the heartbeat of Spring Grove.”
Butternut squash soup and winter salad | Seasonal Servings
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Winter is almost over, and you’ve probably noticed some of those winter staples are disappearing!. You still have time to cook with butternut squash and pomegranates once more, using curry powder and clementines to tie it together. This butternut squash soup uses secret-ingredient curry powder...
Gifford Pinchot State Park to host job fair on Feb. 16
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced it is bringing a job fair to Gifford Pinchot State Park. The on-site hiring event will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Gifford Pinchot State Park Office, 2200 Rosstown Road, Lewisberry.
Elizabethtown candy factory fined for incident involving workers trapped in chocolate tank last year
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Note: The video is from June 2022. A Lancaster County candy factory has been fined just over $14,500 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration after two workers were trapped in a chocolate tank at the facility last summer. The OSHA investigation determined that the workers...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0