Mountville, PA

FOX 43

Dogs take over The Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It was all about dogs on Monday at the Great American Outdoor Show!. Nearly 100 canines were competing at the DockDogs Competition, a crowd favorite. Participating dogs competed in three different events including big air, extreme vertical and the speed retrieve. All dogs were eligible to...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Black-owned spotlight: Caribbean Wave Restaurant

LANCASTER, Pa. — In honor of Black History Month, FOX43 continues to highlight black-owned businesses in south central Pennsylvania. In this week's Black-owned spotlight is Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk Restaurant in Lancaster County. Damain Cavalo, owner of Caribbean Wave, has been in business for six years. “It’s been six...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Star Wars figures, rare sports cards are top draws at Lancaster County auction

DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County auction recently brought in $3.1 million in bids from Star Wars fans and die-hard sports buffs. Morphy Auctions, located on Reading Road in Denver, reported that a three-day sale from Feb. 1-3 featured a single-owner collection of early Star Wars action figures and a vintage sports card selection that included an intact 1952 Topps baseball card wax-pack "brick" that garnered a winning bid of $873,300.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Tröegs announces release of its new canned variety 12-pack

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing on Tuesday announced the release of its new, seasonally rotating variety 12-pack of canned beer, called Canthology. The new venture replaces the Hershey-based brewer's long-running Anthology variety 12-pack of bottles, Tröegs said in a press release. At the core of each...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Candlelight vigil held for missing York County man

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A candlelight vigil was held for a missing York County man. Kadin Black, 19, from Lower Windsor Township was last seen at his home on Vickille Drive on Dec. 17, 2022. In early January, Lower Windsor Township Police held a press conference, stating that it...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York row home fire displaces 12

YORK, Pa. — An overnight multiple-row home fire left 12 people displaced in York. Fire crews were dispatched to the 600 block of West Princess Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Fire officials say four homes were involved but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg Mall planned for demolition, shoppers react

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The area where the Harrisburg Mall sits could look completely different in a few years. On Tuesday, the owners of the 50-year-old complex submitted redevelopment plans that would demolish most of the mall. “I’m not super surprised that they’re thinking about closing it down," said Sasha...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Two dogs shot in their Lancaster County backyard

HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Last Wednesday, a quiet evening turned to tragedy for two friends in Holtwood, Lancaster County after their two dogs were shot. Amber Zercher says the evening began when she met with Jennifer Porterfield for dinner, and allowed their two German Shepherds, Oliver and Ranger, to play in the backyard.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Historic York County landmark in jeopardy of being demolished

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — For 275 years, the historic Hoke House has greeted people as they enter the borough of Spring Grove. "I feel like this house is the cornerstone to this community," said Holly Seymour. "Cars come through, this is one of the first places they see. It’s kind of like the heartbeat of Spring Grove.”
SPRING GROVE, PA
FOX 43

Butternut squash soup and winter salad | Seasonal Servings

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Winter is almost over, and you’ve probably noticed some of those winter staples are disappearing!. You still have time to cook with butternut squash and pomegranates once more, using curry powder and clementines to tie it together. This butternut squash soup uses secret-ingredient curry powder...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Gifford Pinchot State Park to host job fair on Feb. 16

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced it is bringing a job fair to Gifford Pinchot State Park. The on-site hiring event will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Gifford Pinchot State Park Office, 2200 Rosstown Road, Lewisberry.
LEWISBERRY, PA
