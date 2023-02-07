Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Washington Post forced to issue correction after claiming GOP congresswoman was once registered Democrat
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., trashed The Washington Post for getting its facts wrong in an article on her background before she was elected to Congress.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Here's what happens if Fetterman's health complications force him to resign
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was hospitalized earlier this week after feeling “lightheaded,” reviving concerns about the Pennsylvania Democrat’s health just one month into his Senate term.
Opinion: The strange objects in US airspace may be an even bigger problem than we thought
A recent report on UFOs by America's intelligence community is worth examining following the takedown by the US military of a Chinese spy balloon, and the downing of three unidentified flying objects in North American airspace, writes Peter Bergen.
US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada
Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Sununu takes shots at DeSantis, signaling potential 2024 bid
(NewsNation) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu took shots at fellow Republican, Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis Sunday, as signs indicate his potential bid for the GOP ticket in the 2024 presidential elections. On CBS News, Sununu said he thought DeSantis was a good governor but indicated that his...
What threats do flying ‘objects’ pose to US? Expert weighs in
(NewsNation) — After the U.S. announced that it downed another flying object Sunday — the fourth in little more than a week — Jamil Jaffer, founder and executive director of the National Security Institute, joined “NewsNation Prime” to provide insights into threats posed by the recent aerial breaches to North American airspace.
US downs ‘object’ over Lake Huron: officials
(NewsNation) — The U.S. military has shot down another unidentified octagonal “object” over Lake Huron, U.S. officials announced on Sunday. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement the “object” was downed on President Joe Biden’s order as its path and altitude raised concerns, including that it could be a hazard to civil aviation.
Lawmakers call for transparency amid aerial breaches
(NewsNation) — As lawmakers process the breaches to North American airspace from the last week, some are calling for more transparency from the White House, while others say it is time to update the U.S. radar system. “We’re going to have to begin to look at the United States...
Immense airspace makes the US vulnerable: expert
(NewsNation) — As more questions arise about the flying objects shot down by the U.S., retired Marine Intelligence Officer Hal Kempfer joined “NewsNation Prime” to provide insights into what the objects might be, and why they appeared. Kempfer describes the objects as having “lighter-than-air” characteristics, based on...
Deepfake news anchors deliver Chinese propaganda: Report
(NewsNation) — Propaganda videos featuring what look like human news anchors are attempting to influence viewers online, according to a new research report. The news anchor is no actor. It’s completely computer-generated, and the message is critical of the U.S. These deepfakes are intended to promote the interests...
The US tracks Chinese military companies. Here’s why
(NewsNation) — Demands to restrict Chinese companies seeking to buy U.S. property have grown louder amid concerns about the private businesses’ ties to China’s military. The U.S. Department of Defense keeps a list of companies that it believes support the “modernization” of China’s People’s Liberation Army by developing advanced technologies. The list — which was most recently expanded in October — serves as a way to track activity that could have roots in the Chinese government.
High-altitude object vs. Chinese balloon: Examining differences
(NewsNation) — Nearly a week after the United States shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon believed to be conducting spying operations, investigations into both that incident and one involving a high-altitude object Friday continue. While both are raising major concerns among lawmakers, there are key differences between the aircraft...
