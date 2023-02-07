Read full article on original website
Polygon
All of the Spells in Hogwarts Legacy
There are a total of 34 spells in Hogwarts Legacy, but only 26 of them can be placed onto your hotbars. With a maximum of 16 slots, you’ll have to pick and choose which spells that you’ll want to use and which spells aren’t the ones for you. There are also some essential spells that don’t take up a slot in your hotbars — such as Alohomora — but they’re necessary to explore and progress through Hogwarts Legacy.
Polygon
Demon Slayer season 3 premieres early — but only in theaters
The third season of Demon Slayer is coming a bit early — but only in theaters. The first episode of the highly anticipated Swordsmith Village Arc will debut in theaters on March 3, as part of a cinematic experience combining the last two episodes of the second season’s Entertainment District Arc.
Polygon
Transformers: Rise of Beasts trailer shows off Mirage and a few other Autobots
The Beast Wars were on the way in the first Transformers: Rise of Beasts trailer, but during the Super Bowl, we got a slightly better look at the human side of the movie. The trailer, which seems to be a co-advertisement with Porsche is relatively dialog-free and mostly focuses on a few familiar robot faces. Transformers: Rise of Beasts will arrive in theaters on June 9.
Polygon
How to get Alohomora and pick locks in Hogwarts Legacy
Alohomora is essential to unlock in Hogwarts Legacy as it lets you pick locks around Hogwarts and the surrounding areas. During the early portions of Hogwarts Legacy, many annoying locks that you can’t open will be shoved into your face, but you’ll finally learn Alohomora as part of the main story.
Polygon
The Last of Us has a bleakness problem that goes beyond ‘apocalypse fatigue’
There is an absurdity to complaining that an apocalypse story is too bleak. “We are the walking dead” — Robert Kirkman’s distillation of the zombie genre down to its most fundamental elements — was published in 2005’s The Walking Dead #24, and Andrew Lincoln brought a version of those words to the audience of The Walking Dead TV show’s fifth season a decade later. The comic’s TV success sparked a wave of fascination with the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse, not merely the outbreak. At this point, we know very well what a zombie story is really about.
Polygon
Nintendo just reissued one of the most important games of all time
Nintendo’s back catalog is so absurdly rich that, when launching the new Game Boy and Game Boy Advance collections on Nintendo Switch Online, it can afford to offer a mix of cult curios, major and minor entries in popular series, and a hall-of-famer like Game Boy Tetris, while still saving plenty for later. Even for this company, though, there’s nothing to touch the prophetic influence and punk-rock abandon of one of Nintendo’s most daring designs ever: WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames!
