Pennsauken Township, NJ

South Jersey Man Convicted In Brutal Stabbing: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 5 days ago

A 43-year-old man from South Jersey has been found guilty in a 2019 stabbing, authorities said.

Zachary Mai, of Pennsauken Township, was found guilty by a jury on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

On Dec. 4, 2019, Pennsauken police responded to the 2100 block of Horner Avenue for a stabbing. EMS arrived and the victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he was listed in critical, unstable condition.

Detectives determined that Mai attacked the victim from behind, cutting his throat, and stabbing him several times in the chest, MacAulay said.

Following the guilty verdict, Mai was sent to  Camden County Justice Facility, pending his sentencing.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

