Central Florida groups working on relief efforts for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

By James Tutten
 5 days ago

The devastation seen in the wake of the powerful earthquake that’s killed thousands in Turkey and Syria is being felt in Central Florida and around the world.

Channel 9 spoke with Imam Muhammad Musri with the Islamic Society of Central Florida about local efforts to help the people in Turkey and Syria.

Musri said he has been fielding calls from central Floridians about the tragedy and reaching out to family and friends abroad.

Watch: Thousands killed by powerful quake in Turkey, Syria; death toll expected to rise

“There’s a lot of devastation. There are a lot of buildings that have collapsed and there are people buried under the rubble,” Musri said.

The Islamic Society of Central Florida plans to send relief to the affected areas.

Read: How to help victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

More information on how to help people in Turkey and Syria can be found here.

