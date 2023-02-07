ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Nabbed In Shooting Of Off-Duty NYPD Officer From Deer Park

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and NYPD officials release details of the crime in front of the hospital where the officer is being treated. Photo Credit: NYPD/Twitter

A suspect has been arrested in the Hudson Valley for the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer from Long Island who was attempting to purchase a vehicle advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man, was nabbed hiding in a Rockland County hotel room late Monday, Feb. 6, according to ABC 7. The precise location of the hotel has not yet been released.

The man is suspected of shooting the 26-year-old off-duty NYPD officer from Deer Park, in Suffolk County, as he and his brother-in-law, went to purchase a Honda Pilot in Brooklyn around 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 in the area of 472 Ruby St., officials said.

When the officer and his brother-in-law arrived, the man almost immediately pulled out a gun and demanded their money, said the NYPD.

The two then opened fire at each other, the officer was struck in the head and is listed in critical condition at Brookdale Hospital, according to the NYPD.

According to ABC 7, the suspect was taken into custody with the wounded officer's handcuffs. He was later charged with attempted murder of the officer, the news outlet said.

The suspect, who has numerous prior arrests, is believed to be part of a two-man crew that has been linked to at least three robberies, said ABC 7.

At least one of his robberies used the Facebook Marketplace scam, ABC 7 said.

The NYPD is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to announce the arrest.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

