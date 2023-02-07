ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Alpine skiing-France's Pinturault takes men's combined gold at worlds

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGvvk_0kfBbbhz00

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Frenchman Alexis Pinturault won the men's combined event at the World Ski Championships in Courchevel, France on Tuesday after two solid runs saw him finish in first and third place in the super-G and slalom respectively.

Pinturault was one of the favourites after winning seven of the last 10 combined races in the World Cup before it was discontinued in 2020.

The 31-year-old was fastest down the slopes in the super-G a sixth of a second quicker than Austrian Marco Schwarz and was 0.53 behind Norwegian Atle Lie McGrath in the slalom leg.

"I think I made not an amazing slalom but a good and strong slalom especially with the number one, because it's really difficult when it's tricky to know where you can push and where you have to control a bit more," Pinturault said adding that he had looked forward to the event.

"It's since two years that I have the world championships in Courchevel in my head.

"It's racing the world championships in France, but when it's your home town it's something even more special," said Pinturault, who grew up in the area.

Schwarz did not manage to close the gap to Pinturault in the slalom and came second overall, one tenth of a second behind, reversing the 1-2 position from the 2021 worlds event.

"Slalom was very difficult today, especially the last part," Schwarz said.

"It was really tight and a lot of combinations. I had a little mistake (at a gate)...but it's part of the game and I'm happy with the silver medal."

Fellow Austrian Raphael Haaser finished third, 0.44 of a second behind Pinturault.

The Frenchman won the combined event at the 2019 World Championships in Are, Sweden and finished second two years later in Cortina d'Ampezzo. He also claimed silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics in the combined.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Figure skating-Russian Olympic champion has feet amputated - Izvestia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic ice dance champion Roman Kostomarov has had his feet amputated after a severe case of pneumonia, the Izvestia newspaper reported. The 46-year-old Kostomarov, who won gold alongside Tatiana Navka in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, was hospitalised on Jan. 10 after complaining of weakness and chest pain.
Reuters

Rallying-Tanak wins in Sweden to take WRC lead

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Estonian Ott Tanak won Rally Sweden for M-Sport Ford on Sunday to take the lead in the world rally championship after two rounds. Tanak, who left Hyundai for M-Sport at the end of last year, finished 18.7 seconds clear of Hyundai's Irish part-timer Craig Breen for Ford's first win since Sebastien Loeb in Monte Carlo last year -- a wait of 385 days.
Reuters

Reuters

692K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy