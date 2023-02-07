Read full article on original website
5 hospitals, health systems getting grants to advance IT development
Hospitals across the U.S. are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding, community grants and donations to purchase, create, upgrade and install better IT equipment and IT hubs. Here are five hospitals and health systems that have received outside funding to further develop their technology stack:. UC San...
Nurse viewpoint: Mandatory staffing ratios are the wrong fight
Mandatory nurse staffing ratios are a temporary solution to a larger issue and will not bring about the respect the profession deserves, Kathleen Bartholomew, MN, RN, a national speaker and nurse advocate, wrote in an op-ed for Nurse.org. Instead, nurses should be advocating for charge nurses to have the authority to set ratios on an hourly basis and "get as many nurses as they request. Period," she said.
Viewpoint: 5 ways for nurses to support a rapidly aging population
There are more than 49 million adults over the age of 65, according to the National Institute on Aging, and the number is expected to increase and so are diseases as more baby boomers reach retirement age throughout the next few years. As such, "While these diseases are rarely inevitable,...
43% of rural hospitals are in the red: 6 things to know
With the end of pandemic-era relief programs, the rural health safety net is under renewed pressure, according to a Feb. 7 report from healthcare advisory firm Chartis Group. 1. Forty-three percent of rural hospitals have negative operating margins. More than half (51 percent) of rural hospitals in non-Medicaid expansion states have negative operating margins, compared with 39 percent in expansion states.
Co-chair of the telehealth caucus on the future of virtual care
U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, co-chair of the Congressional Telehealth Caucus, said after the passing of the telehealth extensions granted by the Omnibus Appropriations bill, he expects Congress to redefine the definition of telehealth to include wearables, Politico reported Feb. 9. Mr. Schweikert told the news outlet that he expects telehealth...
Every 5-star hospital ranked by financial success
Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia, Texas, is the most profitable 5-star hospital in the nation, according to data from Sage Transparency. It tops a list of 429 hospitals nationwide that won the CMS distinction, based on five quality categories. Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana,...
After C-suite resignations, MetroWest taps new HR director
Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center has named Andy Witty its new human resources director, according to a Feb. 10 news release in the Framingham Source. The appointment comes a little over two weeks after the hospital's CEO, David Elgarico, stepped down from his role. Chief nursing Officer Daniel Wright, BSN, RN, also resigned in January; both served less than one year in their respective positions.
Dartmouth pilots nursing hackathon: 'Shark Tank for nurses'
Lebanon N.H.-based Dartmouth Health recently gave nurses the opportunity to pitch solutions for issues they encounter on a daily basis as part of the health system's first Nursing Innovation Hackathon. The event, described as "Shark Tank for nurses," was held Jan. 26 and 27 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Registered...
Tallahassee hospital begins taking more EMS patients after IT security incident
Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Hospital has started taking more emergency patients as it brings its computer systems back online after a Feb. 2 IT security event. The hospital had been diverting most local emergency medical services patients to HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee as it dealt with the IT incident that caused it to take its systems offline and move to paper documentation.
Tower Health, Penn Medicine call off alliance
Financially troubled Tower Health and Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine have decided to no longer pursue their strategic alliance, the two systems said in a Feb. 10 filing. While the two systems will not move forward with the alliance first revealed in July 2021, they will continue to work together in "areas of mutual interest," the filing said.
Former General Mills CEO: Rushing Sanford, Fairview merger is a 'fools errand'
Ken Powell — the former CEO of processed-food giant General Mills and chair of the University of Minnesota's board of regents — has called upon Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to slow down their proposed merger, the Star Tribune reported. He shares the opinion with Minnesota Attorney...
