West Monroe, LA

Monroe woman accused of stealing over $20K from credit union; arrested for bank fraud

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 3, 2023, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the Centric Federal Credit Union due to a bank fraud. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a bank manager who advised that the bank was short approximately $23,000 because of 42-year-old Jennifer Baird.

NBC 10 learned that Baird allegedly transferred $23,000 from her account at Bank of America to her account at Centric Federal Credit Union between November 15, 2022, and December 6, 2022. Baird then made six withdrawals and made several debit card transactions totaling $23,000 from her account at Centric Federal Credit Union.

According to reports, Bank of America took the funds back because they were unauthorized transactions. Once the Centric Federal Credit Union contacted Baird about the bank fraud, she reportedly gave the bank manager “a few choice of words” prior to ending the call.

On February 6, 2023, authorities confirmed that Baird was arrested and charged with six counts of Bank Fraud. Her bond was set at $60,000.

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

