Worth County Board to Discuss Law Enforcement
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning at 8:30am to first hear from Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm about the current state of secondary roads in the county. He may highlight road maintenance and repairs along with future projects and needs. The board will hear about...
Hancock County Board to Possibly Hire a County Attorney
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday morning beginning at 9am, You can watch the meeting live by going to kiow.com on Monday morning beginning at 9am. The board will meet to discuss and possibly offer the position of County Attorney to a qualified candidate. The county accepted the resignation of Blake Norman who was appointed to district judge by Governor Kim Reynolds.
Winnebago County Explores Road Paving Project
The Winnebago Secondary Roads Department is looking into several paving projects that will make roads safer and last longer. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders explained that some of these roads will be getting a micro surfacing application. One of these projects has already been assigned to a contractor for work.
Winnebago Board Reviews Five Year Road Plan
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors routinely look ahead several years on various projects including that of secondary roads. With increase in costs and limitations in funding, Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders may be seeing a shift in emphasis. The county has taken significant steps in completing a number of...
James W. Schultz
James W. Schultz, Sr., 87, of Garner died Friday, February 10, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospital in Mason City. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.
Forest City Schools Plan for Summer Projects
The Forest City Community School Board of Education is already thinking about summer construction projects surrounding the district. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says a number of projects are under consideration. In addition to the track surface reconstruction project, the district also plans to conduct a high school...
Forest City Teachers and School Board Reach Agreement
The Forest City Board of Education has a tentative agreement approval with the Forest City Education Association as negotiation wrap up. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says everything will be finalized at the March board meeting.
John W. Swartz
John W. Swartz, 76, of Kanawha, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Hancock County Health Systems. Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: West Fork comes back to beat Forest City
The Forest City boys’ basketball team controlled the first half of a non-conference basketball tilt with TIC East champions West Fork on Thursday evening in Sheffield. In a game you watched live on the Forest City video stream, the Indians led 26-19 at halftime. West Fork forced the game into overtime when Forest City could not make a gaming winning basket as time expired.
