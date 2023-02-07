Read full article on original website
Crime Clips: Trio trespassed, multiple shoplifters, just noises
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities across Natrona County. Information in this report was provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler and Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan. Other sources include affidavits and appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court.
Natrona County District Court proceedings: (2/6/23–2/10/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The following are arraignments, judgments and sentences rendered recently in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. This is not a comprehensive log and may be updated with filings provided by the Clerk of District Court. Filings from the clerk do not include sentence recommendation.
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (2/10/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Feb. 10. Seventh Judicial Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are...
Natrona County health and food inspections (2/6/23–2/12/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Obituaries: Atkins; Rowe
Maria Angeline Atkins 18, passed away on Sunday January, 22nd, 2023 in a car accident on Highway 93, at mile marker 87, in Missoula Montana. Maria blessed Missoula Montana with her beautiful personality for almost two whole years. Maria was a true blessing to her family, and she was determined to be happy no matter what this life threw at her. She was one that seen the true beauty in the small things, and always wanted to stop and smell the flowers, especially if they were yellow roses.
Closing Time: Longtime Casper restauranteurs eye retirement, prepare for next chapter
CASPER, Wyo. — Karen Kanelos has listened to countless stories from hundreds of customers over the years, first as a hairdresser — stopping at retirement homes and private residences for her clients — then later tending bar and serving restaurant patrons. “They just unload, and you take...
UW-Casper welcomes new director of Bachelor of Applied Science program
University of Wyoming at Casper is excited to welcome Dr. Rochelle McCoy as the new director of the Bachelor of Applied Science degree program. Rochelle has resided in Wyoming for 12 years, all of them serving Wyoming education. She has a PhD in Learning, Innovation, and Instruction. Prior to education,...
(PHOTOS) Casper sees roughly 70 inches of snow in one of the snowiest winters thus far on record
CASPER, Wyo. — From before the start of December to the end of January, Casper residents have hardly been able to go a week without seeing some fresh snow fall to the ground. And if it seems like the area’s snowfall has been exceptionally high this year, that’s because it has been.
After sunny Sunday, snow expected to return Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The recent spell of relatively warm weather will continue in Casper today, but it won’t last very long beyond that, with snow in the coming days’ forecast. Today, temperatures will reach up into the 40s, with sunny skies and only light to moderate winds....
Kelly Walsh’s Payton Raffensperger advances to national marksmanship competition
CASPER, Wyo. — Of thousands of JROTC students across the country who competed in marksmanship this year, only the highest echelon of shooters will be competing at the national competition in March. Among them will be Kelly Walsh High School’s Payton Raffensperger, who earned her spot on the sport’s biggest stage with a strong showing this past week at the JROTC Regional Championship.
