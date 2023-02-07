Maria Angeline Atkins 18, passed away on Sunday January, 22nd, 2023 in a car accident on Highway 93, at mile marker 87, in Missoula Montana. Maria blessed Missoula Montana with her beautiful personality for almost two whole years. Maria was a true blessing to her family, and she was determined to be happy no matter what this life threw at her. She was one that seen the true beauty in the small things, and always wanted to stop and smell the flowers, especially if they were yellow roses.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO