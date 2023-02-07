Former MTSU and Tennessee players will play in this Sunday’s Big Game when the Chiefs and Eagles face off. Reed Blankenship (Eagles) and Darius Harris (Chiefs) have made it to the NFL from MTSU. They have played roles on the defensive side of the ball. Harris has been in Kansas City since 2019 as a linebacker. Blakenship joined Philadelphia this season as an undrafted free agent. He has one career interception which came against Aaron Rodgers. He also forced and recovered a fumble in their playoff game against the 49ers.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO