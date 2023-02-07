Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Donna Lynn Benson Burks
Donna Lynn Benson Burks, age 66, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Ft Hood, TX and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She worked in the restaurant business most of her life, and at Walmart for the last few years. Miss Donna never met a stranger and was loved by many.
OBITUARY: William Michael ‘Smitty’ Smith
William Michael “Smitty” Smith, age 64 of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A native of Bardstown, KY, he was the son of the late William Charles Smith and Frances Ruth Metcalf Smith. Smitty was a US Army veteran and a pilot car owner/operator. Smitty...
OBITUARY: Margie Berry
Margie Berry, age 82 of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. She had lived in La Vergne and was born in Ackerman, MS. Mrs. Berry was preceded in death by her son, Morris “Ed” Berry, Jr, her parents, Leon Hayes Berryhill, Octavia Prewitt Berryhill; her brothers, James, Kenneth and Russell Berryhill.
OBITUARY: Wilson Douglas ‘Doug’ Taylor
Wilson Douglas “Doug” Taylor, age 96, went to his eternal home on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Woodbury Nursing Center. He was farmer, Rutherford County Deputy Sheriff, Rutherford County Commissioner, and a Warden at the Rutherford County Correctional Facility. Doug was a member of Taylors Chapel Baptist Church where he served as song leader, Sunday School Teacher and Treasurer.
OBITUARY: Matt Skoropat
Matt Skoropat, age 42, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was a native of Denver, Colorado but has been living in Rutherford County. Matt is survived by his parents, Timothy (Beverly) Skoropat and Diane (Scott) Bullington, daughter, Loralei Skoropat, brothers, Jacob (Misty) Skoropat...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 6, 2023
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from February 6 to February 10, 2023. The 65th GRAMMY Awards brought attention to country and Americana music. From first time winners to incredible performances. On October 25, 2022, Hendersonville Police Department began an investigation that led to the eventual arrest...
Missing Person: Wendy Lane Jenson From Murfreesboro
Wendy Lane Jenson, 65, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5. Her family has not heard from her since her release from the hospital in Murfreesboro. Jenson has an extensive medical history. Jenson has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Two Nashville Area Stores
Two Bed Bath & Beyond locations in the Nashville area are expected to close soon after the company announced it will close 149 stores, according to BusinessInsider. This new list of closures comes in addition to the 87 closures it announced last month. Eight of the announced closures are in...
MTE’s Chris Jones Receives Rutherford County Chamber’s Business Person of the Year Award
The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year. Jones was recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration held Tuesday, Feb.7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center. Chris Jones is...
Local Chef Alex Belew Wins ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 21
Alex Belew, former owner of Dallas and Jane in Murfreesboro, has been competing on chef Gordon Ramsay’s television show Hell’s Kitchen for the last 14 weeks. He made it to the final three and then in an intense cook-off he gained one of the two final spots tying with his strongest competition, Dafne Mejia. That final spot came down to the wire.
WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Looking for the perfect gift for your significant other this Valentine’s Day? This year, treat your loved one to something extra special from A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa. They have the ideal Valentine’s Day gifts for your special someone that will be sure to make their day memorable.
NWS to Host Severe Weather Awareness Courses
Tennessee’s Severe Weather Awareness Week is Feb. 19-25, 2023. The National Weather Service of Nashville will be hosting a series of virtual training courses throughout the week and will meet in person for Severe Weather Awareness Day on Saturday Feb. 25. It will be from 9am – 4pm at...
Road Construction and Lane Closures 2-10-15, 2023
• MM 40 – 45, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating single/double-right and left lane closure as needed on I-24 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night. • MM 51 – 53, Nightly, 8 p.m. –...
UAB Smothers MTSU in Critical CUSA Matchup
MTSU – 69 — UAB – 92 BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Blue Raiders traveled south to take on The UAB Blazers with whom they were tied for third in the CUSA standings. This game would have massive implications in CUSA tournament seeding and MTSU was going to get UAB at full strength featuring Jordan “Jelly” Walker who they did not have to play in these two teams’ last meeting in The Glass House.
Ribbon Cutting: Just Love Coffee Café in Smyrna
Just Love Coffee Café held its ribbon cutting on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 1310 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna. Hand-roasted specialty coffee café with a fully “waffled” menu served all day! In addition to their delicious breakfast, we also have a wide variety of options for brunch, lunch, and dinner.
The Blue Raiders and Vols are Represented in this Year’s Big Game
Former MTSU and Tennessee players will play in this Sunday’s Big Game when the Chiefs and Eagles face off. Reed Blankenship (Eagles) and Darius Harris (Chiefs) have made it to the NFL from MTSU. They have played roles on the defensive side of the ball. Harris has been in Kansas City since 2019 as a linebacker. Blakenship joined Philadelphia this season as an undrafted free agent. He has one career interception which came against Aaron Rodgers. He also forced and recovered a fumble in their playoff game against the 49ers.
Health Inspections: Food Options at Nashville International Airport
These are the scores for food options at the Nashville International Airport in Nashville with their most recent inspection score as of February 7, 2023. Click here for more health scores. PlaceScore / UpdateDate. 400 Degrees92 / 979/27/2022. 8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-C)998/15/2022. 8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-D)998/18/2022.
Smyrna Man Pleads Guilty to 2014 and 2021 Homicides
SMYRNA, Tennessee—A Smyrna man is behind bars after pleading guilty for the 2014 homicide of Danny J. Wright and the subsequent August 2021 homicide of Darian Williams. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, Enrique Dane Decourcey, age 34, accepted a plea agreement in Rutherford County for second-degree murder for the homicide of Danny J. Wright resulting in a twenty-five-year sentence. Additionally, Decourcey pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Kentucky for the homicide of Darian Williams which includes a life sentence with a sentencing hearing on April 14, 2023.
Actor Chrissy Metz Coming to Brentwood for Children’s Book Release
The “This is Us” actor, Chrissy Metz will appear at Barnes and Noble in Brentwood on Saturday, February 18th, at 11 am. Metz wrote the book When I Talk to God, I Talk About You, with Bradley Collins released on February 14th. First announcing the book on Instagram,...
