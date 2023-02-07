Read full article on original website
winonaradio.com
Winona County Officials Investigating Shooting at House Near Nodine
(KWNO)- The Winona County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 39000 block of County Road 12. Officers responded to a report of a house being shot at, at 9:10 p.m. on February 9th. Upon investigation, officers found a 9mm bullet inside the home. Officers concluded...
drydenwire.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash In Polk County Results In One Death, Others With Serious Injuries
POLK COUNTY -- A multi-vehicle crash in Polk County has resulted in one death and severe injuries to others, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:56p, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call of a 3-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 65 just north of 28th ave in the town of Alden.
WEAU-TV 13
Multiple people hurt, 1 person arrested in 2 crashes on Highway 53 Friday night
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people were hurt and one person was arrested for suspected OWI after a series of incidents on Highway 53 northbound in Altoona Friday night. The Altoona Police Department said the first incident was a semi trailer that had caught on fire near River Prairie Drive. The semi trailer was moved off of the highway while crews worked to put out the fire.
3 ejected from vehicle in fatal western Wisconsin crash
ALDEN, Wis. -- One person is dead and two others are severely injured Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle in western Wisconsin.The Polk County Sheriff's Office says its dispatch center received a call of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 65 north of 28th Avenue in Alden shortly before 3 p.m.An initial investigation revealed a vehicle with five occupants had been traveling northbound on Highway 6 at a high rate of speed when it lost control after cresting a hill. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck two southbound vehicles.Occupants from the southbound vehicles had minor to moderate injuries, the sheriff's office says.Two people from the northbound vehicle were airlifted to a hospital and another person was pronounced dead at the scene.The crash is under investigation.
news8000.com
Winona County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help with shooting investigation
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (WKBT) -- The Winona County Sheriff's announced they are seeking the public's help in a shooting investigation. According to a Facebook post, a resident came back to their home near County Road 12 and County Road 7 Thursday and discovered a bullet hole in the side of their home and located a bullet inside their house.
WEAU-TV 13
Teen Speaks Out on Barron Co. Fatal Crash
Teen Charged in Crash Appears in Court Barron County. Teen Charged in Crash Appears in Court Barron County.
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man sentenced to 26 years for meth, guns, and violence
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man charged with 11 counts including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary is sentenced. 20-year-old Aaron Jones is sentenced in Eau Claire County for three separate cases. Jones will serve a total of 26 years in prison for charges that include...
WEAU-TV 13
Survivor of fatal crash that killed two teens speaks out
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The teen who survived the rollover crash near Cameron back in October talked about what happened. Mya Davis and friends were headed to the Kwik Trip on the evening of October 10th. What ended up happening is something Davis said changed her life forever. “We...
wbrc.com
City worker killed in crash while helping stranded driver in Wisconsin
PRESCOTT, Wis. (KARE) - Friends of a public works foremen in Wisconsin are remembering him as someone always ready to help those in need. Officials say Doug Whaley died while trying to help a mother and her 3-week-old baby who were in a car stuck in the ditch. The Pierce...
drydenwire.com
Woman Arrested Following Report Of A Fire At Rice Lake Hotel
BARRON COUNTY — One person has been arrested following a report of a fire at the AmericInn Hotel in Rice Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department. Press Release. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 11:18 am, Rice Lake Police and...
drydenwire.com
Woman Sentenced On Meth Conviction From Barron County Drug Bust
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court sentenced Brittany Turgeson on a conviction stemming from a meth-related drug bust in Barron County. DrydenWire.com previously published a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office regarding a situation that resulted in the arrest of Turgeson as well as Bernardo Garcia and Jacob Rheingans.
WEAU-TV 13
Building declared a total loss after fire at business in Mondovi Friday
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire destroyed a business’s building in Mondovi Friday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said that the building owned by Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body, located on Mondovi’s north side, is a total loss. A passerby called in the fire at...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
wiproud.com
Emergency homeless shelter breaks ground in Dunn Co.
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An emergency shelter to help people struggling with homelessness in Menomonie and Dunn County is another step closer to reality. A groundbreaking ceremony took place yesterday at Stepping Stones of Dunn County for the new 20-bed shelter. The executive director of Stepping Stones says this will...
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on icy roads in western Wisconsin
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A man died and two children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin on Monday evening.Douglas Whaley, a 49-year-old from Hager City, had gotten out of his car to help a 24-year-old woman get her car out of a ditch. Officials say they were on State Road 35, near 1200th Street in Oak Grove Township, and the roads were icy at the time.As Whaley was helping the woman, a 44-year-old man driving a Freightliner struck Whaley's car and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am. Whaley was taken to the hospital, but later died.He had a 13-year-old passenger, who was taken to a hospital with undertermined injuries. The 24-year-old woman had a 3-week-old baby in her car, who was also taken to the hospital with undertermined injuries.
winonaradio.com
Three-Vehicle Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- At 6:36 p.m. on February 9 a three-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 61 at Gilmore Avenue in Winona. A Chevy was traveling north bound on Hwy 61 to Gilmore Avenue, a Cadillac was moving southbound on Hwy 61 and a Ford was stopped on Gilmore Avenue, according to MN State Patrol.
KMOV
‘You’re Native, right?’ Student says school staff member made racist comment caught on audio
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - A Ho-Chunk student is speaking out after she said a school staff member made a racially derogatory comment toward her. The Black River Falls School District confirms the staff member is currently on administrative leave. The family said change needs to happen because racial...
wiproud.com
Meat packing plant in Wis. recalling contaminated products
BLOOMER Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A meat packaging plant in Bloomer is recalling products sold over the last 7 months. Lotts-A-Meat says inspectors found the products include unlisted allergens and restricted ingredients and were not inspected while being produced. These products were sold at stores in Bloomer, Cadott, Fall Creek,...
publicnewsservice.org
WI 'Chicken Toss' Event Renews Animal Exploitation Concerns
Later this month, a western Wisconsin town will hold an annual celebration including an event known as a "chicken toss." Animal rights advocates say it is an example of entertainment across the country that comes at the expense of defenseless creatures. A key attraction at Ridgeland's Pioneer Days festival involves...
WEAU-TV 13
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning. “Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”
