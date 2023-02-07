ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

winonaradio.com

Winona County Officials Investigating Shooting at House Near Nodine

(KWNO)- The Winona County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 39000 block of County Road 12. Officers responded to a report of a house being shot at, at 9:10 p.m. on February 9th. Upon investigation, officers found a 9mm bullet inside the home. Officers concluded...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
drydenwire.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Polk County Results In One Death, Others With Serious Injuries

POLK COUNTY -- A multi-vehicle crash in Polk County has resulted in one death and severe injuries to others, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:56p, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call of a 3-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 65 just north of 28th ave in the town of Alden.
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Multiple people hurt, 1 person arrested in 2 crashes on Highway 53 Friday night

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people were hurt and one person was arrested for suspected OWI after a series of incidents on Highway 53 northbound in Altoona Friday night. The Altoona Police Department said the first incident was a semi trailer that had caught on fire near River Prairie Drive. The semi trailer was moved off of the highway while crews worked to put out the fire.
ALTOONA, WI
CBS Minnesota

3 ejected from vehicle in fatal western Wisconsin crash

ALDEN, Wis. -- One person is dead and two others are severely injured Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle in western Wisconsin.The Polk County Sheriff's Office says its dispatch center received a call of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 65 north of 28th Avenue in Alden shortly before 3 p.m.An initial investigation revealed a vehicle with five occupants had been traveling northbound on Highway 6 at a high rate of speed when it lost control after cresting a hill. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck two southbound vehicles.Occupants from the southbound vehicles had minor to moderate injuries, the sheriff's office says.Two people from the northbound vehicle were airlifted to a hospital and another person was pronounced dead at the scene.The crash is under investigation.
ALDEN, MN
wiproud.com

Eau Claire man sentenced to 26 years for meth, guns, and violence

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man charged with 11 counts including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary is sentenced. 20-year-old Aaron Jones is sentenced in Eau Claire County for three separate cases. Jones will serve a total of 26 years in prison for charges that include...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Survivor of fatal crash that killed two teens speaks out

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The teen who survived the rollover crash near Cameron back in October talked about what happened. Mya Davis and friends were headed to the Kwik Trip on the evening of October 10th. What ended up happening is something Davis said changed her life forever. “We...
CAMERON, WI
drydenwire.com

Woman Arrested Following Report Of A Fire At Rice Lake Hotel

BARRON COUNTY — One person has been arrested following a report of a fire at the AmericInn Hotel in Rice Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department. Press Release. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 11:18 am, Rice Lake Police and...
RICE LAKE, WI
drydenwire.com

Woman Sentenced On Meth Conviction From Barron County Drug Bust

BARRON COUNTY -- The Court sentenced Brittany Turgeson on a conviction stemming from a meth-related drug bust in Barron County. DrydenWire.com previously published a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office regarding a situation that resulted in the arrest of Turgeson as well as Bernardo Garcia and Jacob Rheingans.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Emergency homeless shelter breaks ground in Dunn Co.

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An emergency shelter to help people struggling with homelessness in Menomonie and Dunn County is another step closer to reality. A groundbreaking ceremony took place yesterday at Stepping Stones of Dunn County for the new 20-bed shelter. The executive director of Stepping Stones says this will...
DUNN COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on icy roads in western Wisconsin

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A man died and two children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin on Monday evening.Douglas Whaley, a 49-year-old from Hager City, had gotten out of his car to help a 24-year-old woman get her car out of a ditch. Officials say they were on State Road 35, near 1200th Street in Oak Grove Township, and the roads were icy at the time.As Whaley was helping the woman, a 44-year-old man driving a Freightliner struck Whaley's car and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am. Whaley was taken to the hospital, but later died.He had a 13-year-old passenger, who was taken to a hospital with undertermined injuries. The 24-year-old woman had a 3-week-old baby in her car, who was also taken to the hospital with undertermined injuries. 
HAGER CITY, WI
winonaradio.com

Three-Vehicle Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries

(KWNO)- At 6:36 p.m. on February 9 a three-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 61 at Gilmore Avenue in Winona. A Chevy was traveling north bound on Hwy 61 to Gilmore Avenue, a Cadillac was moving southbound on Hwy 61 and a Ford was stopped on Gilmore Avenue, according to MN State Patrol.
WINONA, MN
wiproud.com

Meat packing plant in Wis. recalling contaminated products

BLOOMER Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A meat packaging plant in Bloomer is recalling products sold over the last 7 months. Lotts-A-Meat says inspectors found the products include unlisted allergens and restricted ingredients and were not inspected while being produced. These products were sold at stores in Bloomer, Cadott, Fall Creek,...
BLOOMER, WI
publicnewsservice.org

WI 'Chicken Toss' Event Renews Animal Exploitation Concerns

Later this month, a western Wisconsin town will hold an annual celebration including an event known as a "chicken toss." Animal rights advocates say it is an example of entertainment across the country that comes at the expense of defenseless creatures. A key attraction at Ridgeland's Pioneer Days festival involves...
RIDGELAND, WI

