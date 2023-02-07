ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment would change primary elections

By Alex Kienlen
KTAL News
KTAL News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUJ1j_0kfBaDks00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment submitted to the legislature Monday would upend the election process in the state if ultimately approved by voters.

Senate Joint Resolution 4 calls for candidates to be listed on a single ballot in a primary, regardless of their political party. After the primary, the top two candidates would be the ones on the ballot for the general election.

Former Arkansas senator Jeremy Hutchinson receives federal prison sentence, fine

The candidates’ party would still appear next to their name, including if they were running as independents.

If only one or two candidates file for the primary, both will appear on the general election ballot. The resolution, however, does allow for the General Assembly to provide a law where a percent of the vote in a two-candidate primary race is enough for a single name to be declared the winner in that election.

These changes, pending voter approval, would apply to federal congressional offices, state and county offices as well as nonpartisan offices including judicial elections. Municipal and local offices would not be affected, nor would elections for president.

The general assembly would also be charged with forming laws for who attends national nominating conventions.

Arkansas gets $2M from US DOT for local safe road projects

The proposed amendment also calls for the general assembly to put laws in place for candidate filing and primary and general elections, resolving tie votes and other laws for the revised system under this new system.

The resolution was submitted by Senator Clarke Tucker (D-Little Rock). It has been advanced to the Senate State Agencies and Government Affairs Committee.

The state general assembly may submit up to three constitutional amendments to voters. Amendments must be approved by a simple majority of the house and senate before appearing on the ballot during an election for Arkansas senators and representatives.

Arkansas Senate passes drag show bill, vote now moves to state House

The deadline for the general assembly to submit proposed amendments is Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 0

Related
dallasexpress.com

Gov. Abbott Wants to Grow State Park System

Governor Greg Abbott called for the growth of the Texas State Parks system on Wednesday. The governor said he is concerned about future generations being engulfed in concrete, and he also wants future generations to have proper access to parks. “We’re better than that,” he said at a 100-year anniversary...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Recreational marijuana use could be legalized by Texas cities, counties if new bill passes

AUSTIN, Texas - Recreational marijuana could be legalized by some cities and counties across the state if a newly filed bill passes the Texas legislature. State Representative Jessica Gonzalez (D-Dallas) filed House Bill 1937, which would allow for counties and municipalities to make their own decisions on the use of the recreational use of cannabis for Texans 21 and older.
TEXAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected

Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

16th Judicial District drug activity nets punishment, forfeitures

Arkansas 16th Judicial District drug offenders received tough punishment and were forced to give up more than $80,000 in asset forfeitures in 2022, according to a release from Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kellye S. Barber. One Independence County drug offender received a 35-year prison sentence. An Independence County jury found Shawn...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
ValueWalk

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits for final month

Eligible Texans will still receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in future months, but their allotment will be smaller. More information is available at YourTexasBenefits.com. (Courtesy Unsplash) Texans will receive emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the last time in February. According to a news release, Congress recently passed...
TEXAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint

Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
MARKSVILLE, LA
everythinglubbock.com

Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages. KTAL Meteorologist Josh Marcisz said, “This will be the highest the water levels have been since 2015 and...
TALCO, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65

45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65. Lake Providence, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence at around 3:45 p.m. This collision took the life of Casi E.B. Blaylock, 45, of Epps, Louisiana.
EPPS, LA
KTAL News

KTAL News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6/KMSS FOX 33/KSHV 45 - Local news, Weather, Sports | Shreveport, Marshall, Texarkana. KTALNews.com is your source for local news that matters. KTALNews.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://ktalnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy