beckershospitalreview.com
Nurse viewpoint: Mandatory staffing ratios are the wrong fight
Mandatory nurse staffing ratios are a temporary solution to a larger issue and will not bring about the respect the profession deserves, Kathleen Bartholomew, MN, RN, a national speaker and nurse advocate, wrote in an op-ed for Nurse.org. Instead, nurses should be advocating for charge nurses to have the authority to set ratios on an hourly basis and "get as many nurses as they request. Period," she said.
HCA, Tenet among systems least compliant with price transparency rules
The largest health system in the U.S. doesn't have any hospitals meeting price transparency regulations, according to a report from patientrightsadvocate.org. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is the largest hospital chain in the U.S., and none of the 182 hospitals within its network were in compliance with price transparency rules. The report found many of the 173 HCA hospitals examined posted "illegible, nonconforming files."
Viewpoint: 5 ways for nurses to support a rapidly aging population
There are more than 49 million adults over the age of 65, according to the National Institute on Aging, and the number is expected to increase and so are diseases as more baby boomers reach retirement age throughout the next few years. As such, "While these diseases are rarely inevitable,...
New York to drop mask requirement in hospitals
On Feb. 12, New York will allow its state mask mandate for hospitals and healthcare facilities to lapse, Spectrum News reports. Although the state will not enforce this, individual facilities can still choose to do so. The state's acting health commissioner, James McDonald, MD, told Politico the decision comes as...
Higher commercial-to-Medicare rate ratios increases hospital profitability, study finds
Higher commercial-to-Medicare price ratios were associated with higher profit margins and more days of cash on hand for hospital systems, a study published Feb. 10 in JAMA Health Forum found. The study, led by researchers at the Washington, D.C.-based Urban Institute and Boston-based Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health,...
Mass General Brigham reports operating loss, but overall income up in latest quarter
Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham reported a $1 million operating loss for its latest quarter as it continued to struggle with labor expenses. The six-community-hospital system actually reported an operating loss of $53 million for the three months ended Dec. 31 if exceptional items such as a pandemic-related federal grant is not included. Overall income totaled approximately $480 million, up from almost $105 million in 2021.
Ochsner, supply companies form medical manufacturers group
New Orleans-based Ochsner Health and its supply company, SafeSource Direct, teamed up with seven U.S.-based medical device manufacturers to form the American Medical Manufacturers Association. The newly formed group aims to represent domestic companies that make personal protective equipment, according to a Feb. 8 news release from AMMA. Members include...
CDC adds COVID-19 shots to routine vaccine schedules
The CDC's recommended immunization schedules for adults and children now include the COVID-19 vaccine. Although states decide on vaccination schedules, the inclusion of COVID-19 shots to the national recommendation means the vaccine's fees are waived for uninsured children when federal funds run out. That day is nearing as the COVID-19 public health emergency will end in May.
CMS physician pay down 22% from 2001-2022; providers urge Congress to fix 'broken' system
Congress' $1.7 trillion omnibus package, passed in December, kept a 2 percent Medicare reimbursement cut to physicians in 2023, and 2024 may bring at least another 1.25 percent cut. Physician groups continue to lobby against further Medicare reimbursement cuts while inflation and the cost of running a practice continue to...
Rapid COVID test developed by engineers is 1,000 times more sensitive than others
A team of engineers and infectious disease researchers at Washington University in St. Louis developed a new rapid point-of-care diagnostic test that is 1,000 times more sensitive than conventional tests. One of the lead researchers, Srikanth Singamaneni, PhD, said in a Feb. 8 school press statement that the test is...
5 hospitals, health systems getting grants to advance IT development
Hospitals across the U.S. are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding, community grants and donations to purchase, create, upgrade and install better IT equipment and IT hubs. Here are five hospitals and health systems that have received outside funding to further develop their technology stack:. UC San...
Shot-down Chinese balloon may affect US medical supply chain
After the U.S. shot down a "high-altitude object" hovering above Alaska's waters on Feb. 10 and a confirmed Chinese spy balloon the week prior, it's unclear what these actions mean for the U.S.-China medical supply chain. Some domestic medical supply companies are already leaning away from healthcare products made in...
3 major medical groups: Don't forget about COVID-19 vaccines
As the COVID-19 pandemic transitions out of its crisis era, the American Nurses Association, American Hospital Association and American Medical Association are reminding people of the importance of vaccines in a new public service announcement. On Feb. 9, the groups issued a joint PSA on the matter. The 30-second video...
43% of rural hospitals are in the red: 6 things to know
With the end of pandemic-era relief programs, the rural health safety net is under renewed pressure, according to a Feb. 7 report from healthcare advisory firm Chartis Group. 1. Forty-three percent of rural hospitals have negative operating margins. More than half (51 percent) of rural hospitals in non-Medicaid expansion states have negative operating margins, compared with 39 percent in expansion states.
Head of VA Oracle Cerner implementation to depart
Terry Adirim, MD, the executive director of the Department of Veterans Affairs EHR modernization program responsible for the Oracle Cerner implementation, will step down in the coming days, Fedscoop reported Feb. 10. Dr. Adirim oversaw the program as it received criticism for slowdowns that caused harm to patients. Recently, U.S....
Avera Health reports overall $7M loss in 2nd half of 2022
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health, one of the largest hospital systems in the country, reported a net loss of $7.1 million in the six months ending Dec. 31. While Avera's obligated group consisting of some of its main hospitals reported an operating income of $15.7 million for the period, other divisions, such as its insurance arms, dragged the consolidated operations figures down, contributing to the overall loss.
HHS releases roadmap out of public health emergency
HHS is planning for the federal COVID-19 public health emergency to end on May 11. On Feb. 9, the agency's secretary, Xavier Becerra, sent a letter to U.S. governors informing them that effective Feb. 11, he is renewing the PHE for 90 days and that it is anticipated to be the last time.
FDA warns pharmacies, healthcare staff to avoid drug with aluminum risk
The FDA warned healthcare workers and pharmacies on Feb. 9 not to use an unapproved potassium phosphates drug made by Hospira, a Pfizer company, in pediatric patients because the aluminum exposure can be up to double the agency's limit. Toxic exposure levels to aluminum can cause softening of the bones,...
XBB.1.5's prevalence jumps to 75%: 6 CDC updates
The highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for about three-fourths of all COVID-19 cases reported nationwide, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Feb. 10. As of Feb. 11, XBB.1.5 accounted for 74.7 percent of U.S. cases, up from 65.9 percent the week prior. BQ.1.1 remains...
Telehealth company adds Boston Children's innovation leader to board
Telehealth company LifeMD has named Joan LaRovere, MD, the director of innovation and outcomes at Boston Children's, as a member of its board of directors. In addition to her role at Boston Children's, Dr. LaRovere is an assistant professor of pediatrics at Boston-based Harvard Medical School. LifeMD's board now comprises nine directors, according to a Feb. 10 LifeMD news release.
