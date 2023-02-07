Read full article on original website
Apple's AirPods Pro drop back to $199, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
Windows 11 could get a feature for controlling RGB lighting
If you primarily game on PC, there’s a good chance you own more than one component with RGB lighting. You may have even made the mistake of buying RGB parts from different manufacturers. If you just nodded your head, I know your pain. Getting all the lighting in your PC to sync is a nightmare. In a best-case scenario, you sourced all your RGB parts from one company and only need a single, likely buggy app to control them. At worst, you’re forced to use multiple third-party programs in a futile attempt to make everything play nice. And while apps like promise to wrangle all your RGB parts, in my experience, they don’t work as great as advertised. All of that makes the news that Microsoft could be working on a native Windows 11 solution for controlling RGB lighting exciting.
Opera is adding ChatGPT integration for webpage and article summaries
Opera is going all-in on artificial intelligence. This week, the company to integrate generative AI capabilities into its web browser, starting with “Shorten,” a feature that will use ChatGPT to create summaries of articles and webpages. When the tool becomes available to the public, you’ll see a new icon to the right of the address bar. Tapping it will open a sidebar where ChatGPT will provide a bulleted summary of the webpage you’re looking at.
The second-gen HomePod may be easier to repair than the first
The original HomePod was notoriously difficult to repair, to the point where cutting tools were sometimes necessary. Apple isn't giving nearly as much grief with the second-gen model, however. iFixit has torn down the new smart speaker and discovered that it's far easier to pry open. The large amounts of glue are gone — you can get inside using little more than a screwdriver, and the internal components are similarly accessible. Combine this with the detachable power cord and it should be feasible to fix at least some parts yourself.
The Morning After: Our verdict on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its 200-megapixel camera
Samsung's flagship phone of 2023 is here – if you don’t count the foldables. The Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200 and has a big, beautiful OLED screen, better cameras, a new chip for even better performance and some revamped software. And, of course, there’s still a built-in S Pen for all your drawing and note taking. The highlight feature since last year’s S22 Ultra is the new 200MP sensor, which offers more options for advanced content creation. And, with five rear cameras, there are a lot of options.
Reddit was hacked in a phishing attack targeting its employees
But it says investigators found no evidence that user data has been compromised. A Reddit employee's credentials were stolen in a targeted phishing attack, an administrator for the website has revealed, and hackers were able to infiltrate its systems on February 5th. Apparently, Reddit employees had been receiving "plausible-sounding prompts," which lead to a website that mimic the looks and behavior of its intranet gateway, designed as such to steal people's logins and second-factor tokens. While one employee did fall for the scheme, they immediately self-reported. That allowed the website's security team to respond quickly and to cut off the infiltrators' access.
The Apple Watch Ultra is $50 off right now
Amazon's Ring video doorbells and cameras are up to 35 percent off right now
