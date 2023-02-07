Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Collider
First ‘Fast X’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Swears Revenge on Vin Diesel’s Family
The first official trailer for the next installment in the long and storied Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, has finally been released, showcasing the crazy action and family drama that has become synonymous with the Vin Diesel led blockbuster series. The trailer for the film debuts just a few months ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on May 19, 2023, with Fast X set to be the first part of the two-film conclusion to the series.
Collider
‘Magic Mike XXL’ Is More Fun Than the Original Because of Its Wild Tone Shift
Magic Mike XXL is everything that the first Magic Mike film wasn’t. Audiences who walked into 2012’s original Magic Mike expecting a straightforward raunchy stripper comedy should have known better than to trust that Steven Soderbergh had something that simple up his sleeve. While there are plenty of amusing moments throughout Magic Mike, the film felt closer in tone to 1970s character dramas than something like Striptease or Rough Night. Soderbergh’s mature, understated study of the immediate ramifications of the financial crisis explored the desperate options that working class people had to go to in order to provide for themselves, and displayed the world of male entertainment in a startling realistic way. It's a film that showed us a side of Channing Tatum we hadn't seen before. By comparison, Magic Mike XXL ditches these more serious implications in favor of a joyous road trip adventure.
Collider
Melanie Lynskey’s Best Role Was This Underrated ‘90s Classic With Kate Winslet
Melanie Lynskey was an acting powerhouse long before her softly ferocious performance as Kathleen in The Last of Us. Although the actress didn't receive leading roles until the mid-2010s, the indisputable magnitude of her performances etched themselves into the minds of casual moviegoers and film buffs alike. But I'm a Cheerleader, Ever After, Up in the Air, Don't Look Up, Showtime's psychological thriller Yellowjackets — the list is ongoing and endless, and rightfully so. Cinephiles in particular associate Lynskey with her stunning turn as Pauline Parker in Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures, a debut performance so meticulously layered and unbearably intense, it's almost unfair. How can a teenager already be this talented, especially without formal training? Pauline remains one of Lynskey's best roles to date and foreshadows her career trajectory as a character actor first and foremost; a woman who favors complex roles and reflects said complexity back upon her audience with unflinching intensity.
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' & 9 Modern Bromance Movies to Watch On Valentine's Day and Beyond
Across the decades (and Valentine's Day season), bromance movies like Top Gun, Lethal Weapon, and Dumb and Dumber have brought various audiences tales of friendship and the male bond through thick and thin. From the buddy cop genre to modern-day love stories, the last decade has produced a wide range of refreshing stories for a wide-ranging viewership. A foundational element for this genre is the power of friendship and the exploration of that relationship.
Collider
When to Watch 'The Last of Us’ Episode 5
The Last of Us has been the year's biggest hit thus far. In collaboration with PlayStation Studios and Naughty Dog, HBO has given us one of the most captivating dramas of the decade, and there’s no sign of slowing down. Fans have loved each episode, with last week’s showcasing new characters like Kathleen and Perry proving to be obstacles for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).
Collider
Reese Witherspoon’s Best Movie About Love Isn’t a Rom-Com
When you hear the name, Reese Witherspoon, do you automatically think of her role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde? Or maybe one of her many romantic comedies like Sweet Home Alabama or her new Netflix film opposite Ashton Kutcher, Your Place or Mine, pops into your head. It's true that Witherspoon has done quite well for herself with these roles in lighter and fun films that are a hit with the targeted demographic of ages 18-49. But if you dig a little deeper, you’ll find that her most compelling and emotional role was in a film that is on the other end of the spectrum when it comes to genre. Witherspoon shines the brightest in a film where there is little dialogue and absolutely no fluffy subject matter, playing the very real hiker, Cheryl Strayed. In 2014's Wild, the actress tackles some of life's heaviest issues and goes on a journey of self-discovery to bring herself out of a downward spiral that has left her paralyzed by sadness, anger, and fear. It's not a rom-com by any means, but it's Witherspoon's most powerful film about love - self-love, to be exact.
Collider
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Diesel: Guy Fieri Needs to Be in the 'Fast and Furious' Movies
Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel practically made his career by speeding around in an endless stream of fancy cars; television personality and restaurateur Guy Fieri absolutely made his career by cruising around America in an endless stream of fancy cars. Naturally, that can only mean one thing, especially with the recent debut of the first Fast X trailer: Fieri must join a future Fast and Furious film.
Collider
'Yellowstone' and 9 of the Best Neo-Western Shows On TV
Yellowstone is a bonafide television phenomenon. The neo-Western show follows the territorial conflicts between the Dutton family, owners and operators of the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana, and the numerous people encroaching on its vast and plentiful lands. The show has spawned two prequels and numerous other projects, cementing it as one of the most successful franchises in modern tv.
Collider
Warren Beatty Reprises Role as Dick Tracy in TCM Special 'Tracy Zooms In'
While this weekend will see many actors reprising beloved characters of theirs in commercials for the Super Bowl — from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul becoming Breaking Bad's Walt and Jesse once again, to Alicia Silverstone stepping back into her classic Clueless wardrobe — fans of 1990 crime comedy Dick Tracy were also in for a treat. While the comic book detective won't be making an appearance during the Big Game, actor Warren Beatty did reprise his famous role in the TCM special Tracy Zooms In, which aired on February 10.
Collider
The 'Fast and Furious' Franchise Only Works Because of Its Absurdity
In 2001, when The Fast and the Furious was released, it worked partially by simply being an action flick following the formula of good-looking people in cool-looking cars going fast. That, in and of itself, is not unique. Hollywood has produced endless movies filled with high octane car chases. What helped set The Fast and the Furious apart was the intensity of these street racing scenes, and more importantly, the chemistry of its cast. Long before Dom’s (Vin Diesel) extreme overuse of the word turned it into near self-parody, it was a film about family.
Collider
'Swarm' Trailer Reveals What the Buzz Is All About
Prime Video has announced the release date for Swarm, the upcoming series by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover. The new series that delves into the dark side of super fandom is set to hit Prime Video exclusively on March 17, 2023, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Swarm...
Collider
'Harley Quinn' Is an Excellent Example of How to Show an Evolving Relationship
The will-they-won't-they relationship dynamic is one of the most tried-and-true storytelling models in television history. It's a solid foundation to fuel continuous storytelling because it keeps the audience in a limbo state where they clearly want a certain something to happen for the sake of emotional catharsis, but gives the writers leeway on how long they can stretch the inevitable out. The issue with this style of writing is it often leads to clichéd scenarios where the ups and downs of a relationship can feel manufactured or histrionic. A couple will get into a relatively small fight that leads to them not talking for the duration of an episode, or it'll seem like the good portions of their relationship are dull and uninteresting, therefore not worthy of being shown on screen. But HBO Max's Harley Quinn is different. Harley Quinn is a show that values the inherently uncomfortable and fluid state of being in a relationship with someone you truly care about. The show properly contextualizes Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) as two individual people who must recalibrate and renegotiate what they need from each other, throughout each stage of their friendship.
Collider
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' TV Spot Reveals Pete Davidson's Mirage
During Super Bowl LVII, a brand-new look at the next chapter in the Transformers franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The new film is set to ravage through theaters later this year on June 9, 2023, after it was pushed back from its originally scheduled premiere date of June 24, 2022.
Collider
Reese Witherspoon-Produced Movies and TV Shows, Ranked
As one of the greatest actors of her generation, Reese Witherspoon has left her mark on movies for decades with her charm and humor. Did you know that she is just as talented behind the scenes as she is on camera? For over a decade, she has been producing some of the most successful movies and TV shows of the 21st century. Often adapting great books into equally great films or series, she clearly has an eye for great stories, and the ability to tell them in an engaging way. Up next for Witherspoon is the upcoming Daisy Jones and the Six TV series, which she executive produced.
Collider
Harrison Ford & Phoebe Waller-Bridge Leap From Planes in New 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Trailer
During the Super Bowl, Lucasfilm unveiled a new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The movie is expected to be the last adventure of Harrison Ford as the Fedora-loving archeological explorer. Besides bringing Ford back as Indy, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will also see...
Collider
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Delivers $8.2 Million Debut at the Domestic Box Office
As per the norm before a major blockbuster is released, studios cleared the way at the box office. With Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania scheduled to land next week, and audiences busy with the Super Bowl weekend at home, it was a quiet time in theaters. Warner Bros.’ third installment in the hit Magic Mike franchise, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, took the top spot with a ho-hum $8.2 million across three days (including previews). Granted, it received only a semi-wide release.
Collider
Carrie and Aidan Lock Lips in New 'And Just Like That' Season 2 Images
Love is once again in the air for Carrie Bradshaw and fans are eagerly awaiting Season 2 of And just Like That… After the first season culminated with Carrie finally stepping into the light after Big’s death, love awaits her as per the new images released by HBO. It sees our main girl in Aidan’s arms as they share a kiss on the streets of Manhattan. This is one story fans have been waiting to unfold since forever.
Collider
Rose Byrne on Her Elvis Presley Transformation for 'Seriously Red' & Getting Dolly Parton's Blessing
With Lionsgate’s Seriously Red now playing in select theaters and available On Demand and on premium video platforms, Rose Byrne spoke with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub about this very special project she calls an "emotional feast." Best known for her roles in the Insidious franchise, comedies like Bridesmaids and Get Him to the Greek, and the series Damages with Glenn Close, Byrne’s part in Seriously Red is far from anything fans have seen the actress do before, nearly unrecognizable as an Elvis Presley impersonator.
Collider
‘Tulsa King’ Loses Showrunner Terence Winter Ahead of Season 2
Paramount+'s series Tulsa King proved to be a brilliant hit with its first season. As we look forward to the second installment, however, the series which is led by Sylvestre Stallone in the title role is set to undergo a change. Terence Winter (The Sopranos) who co-wrote the series’ first season and served as showrunner is set to step down. A search is on for a new showrunner for the second season of Tulsa King.
