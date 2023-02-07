SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 11-year-old's drawing of a pig in a bow tie was deemed inappropriate by her school, why FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra came to the conclusion that winter is over, and police are looking for a Kroger self-checkout thief that paid for 1 energy drink case but left with 20: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

SOUTHFIELD, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO