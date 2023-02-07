Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Related
Police: 'Urine soaked drunk man' arrested after breaking into elderly Wyandotte man's home, thinking it was his own
An elderly Wyandotte man “got some unnecessary excitement” earlier this month when he got an unexpected visit from a drunk man who thought he was in his own home, according to police.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 2 suspects who stole Chevy Silverado near Baker’s Keyboard Lounge
DETROIT – Police are looking for two suspects who stole a Chevy Silverado truck in Detroit. According to Detroit police, two suspects parked in front of a 2004 Chevy Silverado on the 20500 block of Livernois and stole a truck on Jan. 20 between 11:15 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Kid draws "inappropriate" pig • FOX 2's Derek Kevra says "winter is over" • Kroger self-checkout thief wanted
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 11-year-old's drawing of a pig in a bow tie was deemed inappropriate by her school, why FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra came to the conclusion that winter is over, and police are looking for a Kroger self-checkout thief that paid for 1 energy drink case but left with 20: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after drivers hit with chunks of ice in Oakland County
Police are searching fort the person responsible after drivers in Oakland County have been hit with chunks of ice while driving. These incidents have happened in Rochester Hills and Oakland Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigate Detroit shooting that left 1 dead, 2 in critical condition
DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit early Saturday morning. According to Detroit police, an unknown suspect in a vehicle pulled up to a car on Heyden Street at 2:40 a.m. and shot at three men who were in another car. When officials arrived...
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl missing since October is back with family
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - 14-year-old Samyah Nundley is back with her family after being reported missing in October 2022. Her father discovered she was gone when he went to wake her up for school on Oct. 20. He found a note she had left about harming herself. The...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 3-year-old girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 3-year-old girl on Saturday. Police say 3-year-old Za’Niyah Alexandria Jones's biological father has not followed a court order to surrender his child to CPS. Her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, is a 54-year-old male,...
DPD: 20-year-old in custody after stabbing father
Detroit police were dispatched Friday evening at approximately 8:12 pm for reports of a domestic dispute at a home in the 7600 block of Faust.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing 81-year-old Detroit woman with dementia has been found, police say
DETROIT – Police were searching for a Detroit woman with dementia who failed to return home. Sandra Clark left her house on West Outer Drive on Feb. 11 around 5:30 p.m. As of 4 p.m. on Feb. 12, police say that Clark has been found and is doing fine.
Video shows ice chunk flying toward vehicle; another victim speaks
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department released video captured by a Tesla that shows an ice chunk flying towards it.
At least 5 drivers struck by chucks of ice in Oakland County believe incidents were intentional
Police are searching for answers after a series of suspicious and dangerous incidents in Rochester Hills left several drivers with severe damage to their vehicles over the last week.
downriversundaytimes.com
Speed trap catches unlicensed driver
TAYLOR — The patrol officer, nicknamed the Gardner White cop of speed enforcement fame, caught a speeding 20-year-old Inkster man who was found to have a suspended driver’s license. The driver was detected driving 62 mph in a 45-mph zone. He was cited and released.
fox2detroit.com
Kroger self-checkout thief wanted after scanning 1 case of energy drinks, leaving with 20
DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a suspect who stole 19 cases of energy drinks from a Monroe County Kroger. An image from a security camera at the Dundee grocery store shows the suspect with a cart full of Red Bull on Feb. 1. Police said the suspect scanned one case of the drinks but walked out with 20 cases.
wlen.com
Clinton Twp. Man Dies from Injuries Suffered in Friday Crash
Tecumseh Twp., MI – A Clinton Township man has died from injuries suffered in a crash Friday afternoon. According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, 75 year old Richard Ivan Bame died from his injuries. Sheriff’s deputies responded Friday at approximately 3:51pm to the area of M-50 and Matthews Highway in Tecumseh Township on a report of a serious crash.
Five suspects in at least 25 break-ins at stores across Metro Detroit arrested with help from negotiator, air support and Warren PD
Multiple suspects in more than two dozen burglaries across Metro Detroit are in custody following a standoff, early Wednesday morning in Detroit.
Detroit apartment complex hit with string of catalytic converter thefts
Seniors at the Whittier Manor Senior Apartments in Detroit are reporting a number of catalytic converter thefts. They say a faulty gate and an unresponsive landlord are to blame.
Shots fired in what police believe was an attempted robbery at Baymont Inn in Royal Oak Twp.
Troopers with the Michigan State Police Second District responded to a call about shots fired at the Baymont Inn on 8 Mile Road near Livernois, at around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
Suspect flees in red Chevy Malibu after shooting at Royal Oak Twp. Baymont Inn
No one was injured in a shooting under investigation at a hotel in Royal Oak Township late Thursday morning, according to police. MSP is searching for suspects.
96-Year-Old Michigan Man’s Home Stolen by Trusted Senior Center Employee
An employee at a Bloomfield Township senior citizens center is being accused of swindling an elderly man, tricking him into signing over his home to her. Woman Grooms Elderly Gentleman in Order to Take Advantage of Him. The 71-year-old woman who was an employee at the Bloomfield Township Senior Center...
Grand Blanc, MI Bar Hilariously Calls Out the “Thief of the Week”
No matter where you go, there is always someone that will try to take advantage of the situation they are in. Just recently, a newly opened restaurant and bar in Genesee County saw a situation like this...on camera!. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, a customer sitting at the bar decided...
Comments / 5