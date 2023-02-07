ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

fox2detroit.com

Kid draws "inappropriate" pig • FOX 2's Derek Kevra says "winter is over" • Kroger self-checkout thief wanted

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 11-year-old's drawing of a pig in a bow tie was deemed inappropriate by her school, why FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra came to the conclusion that winter is over, and police are looking for a Kroger self-checkout thief that paid for 1 energy drink case but left with 20: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 3-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 3-year-old girl on Saturday. Police say 3-year-old Za’Niyah Alexandria Jones's biological father has not followed a court order to surrender his child to CPS. Her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, is a 54-year-old male,...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Speed trap catches unlicensed driver

TAYLOR — The patrol officer, nicknamed the Gardner White cop of speed enforcement fame, caught a speeding 20-year-old Inkster man who was found to have a suspended driver’s license. The driver was detected driving 62 mph in a 45-mph zone. He was cited and released.
INKSTER, MI
wlen.com

Clinton Twp. Man Dies from Injuries Suffered in Friday Crash

Tecumseh Twp., MI – A Clinton Township man has died from injuries suffered in a crash Friday afternoon. According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, 75 year old Richard Ivan Bame died from his injuries. Sheriff’s deputies responded Friday at approximately 3:51pm to the area of M-50 and Matthews Highway in Tecumseh Township on a report of a serious crash.
TECUMSEH, MI

