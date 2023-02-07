FDA Ruling Allows 30 Million Hearing Impaired Americans To Buy Hearing Aids Without a Prescription – InnerScope (OTC: INND) Is Ready To Help With Its Recent Affordable, High-Tech Product Line Launch On CVS.com

Is Ozempic misuse becoming our next medication and healthcare crisis?. Is the trendy abuse and misuse of diabetic drugs like Ozempic similar to the opioid crisis?. Many diabetics are waiting for or being denied life-saving medications like Ozempic to help lower their blood sugar levels (A1C) and lose weight because Tik Tok influencers are using it as a diet fad and quick weight loss drug. This is frustrating, dangerous, and way too similar to the opioid epidemic where privileged people with money had access to concierge doctors who wrote on-demand prescriptions for the customer’s choice of painkillers versus helping actual patients that needed them.

