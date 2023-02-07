ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, KS

Man dies after violent pickup crash on I-70

RILEY COUNTY—A man died in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by Brian J. Butts, 60, Bridgeton, Missouri, was westbound on Interstate 70 just before Tallgrass Road. The pickup crossed the center median continued through the...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Kan. deputy found meth at scene of vehicle crash

BROWN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug charges after vehicle crash. Early Wednesday, a Brown County deputy responded to reported of non-injury accident to the vicinity of 2100 and 240th Road, according to Sheriff John Merchant. Upon investigation, the deputy arrested the driver and sole...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
5 Kan. police officers cleared in fatal shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Five Topeka police officers will not face charges after shooting and killing a man who rushed them with a knife last year, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Kagay said on Tuesday that Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers found Topeka police justifiably believed that Taylor...
TOPEKA, KS
KHP IDs Kansas man who died after train, SUV crash

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal SUV, train crash have identified the man who died as 62-year-old Ronald R. Neilson of Scranton. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just after 10a.m. Thursday, a 2021 Subaru Forester driven by Neilson was westbound on 189th Street just east of Kansas 31.
SCRANTON, KS
K-State's legendary John K. 'Jack' Vanier has passed away

MANHATTAN - On Friday John K. 'Jack' Vanier passed away at the age of 94. To call Jack Vanier a founding father of a bygone rural Kansas culture would be three things at once. An understatement, a compliment and a chance for Jack to respond in his characteristic unassuming nature — accompanied by that brilliant smile — that he was just doing what came naturally.
MANHATTAN, KS
Harmon helps Texas Tech top No. 12 Kansas State 71-63

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech found itself in yet another another tight conference game. This time the Red Raiders were able to pull out the victory. De’Vion Harmon scored 20 points, including a crucial driving basket in the final minute, as Texas Tech upended No. 12-ranked Kansas State 71-63 on Saturday night.
LUBBOCK, TX
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

