MANHATTAN - On Friday John K. 'Jack' Vanier passed away at the age of 94. To call Jack Vanier a founding father of a bygone rural Kansas culture would be three things at once. An understatement, a compliment and a chance for Jack to respond in his characteristic unassuming nature — accompanied by that brilliant smile — that he was just doing what came naturally.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO