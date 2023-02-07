Read full article on original website
Related
Father, son arrested after alleged meth lab fire at Kan. home
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - On Tuesday, February 7, the Pottawatomie County Dispatch received a 911 call around 12:43 pm reporting a structure fire in the 400 block of E. Plum Street, Louisville, Kansas. Upon arrival crews discovered a mobile home with smoke coming from the inside. A father and son exited...
Man dies after violent pickup crash on I-70
RILEY COUNTY—A man died in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by Brian J. Butts, 60, Bridgeton, Missouri, was westbound on Interstate 70 just before Tallgrass Road. The pickup crossed the center median continued through the...
Kan. deputy found meth at scene of vehicle crash
BROWN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug charges after vehicle crash. Early Wednesday, a Brown County deputy responded to reported of non-injury accident to the vicinity of 2100 and 240th Road, according to Sheriff John Merchant. Upon investigation, the deputy arrested the driver and sole...
5 Kan. police officers cleared in fatal shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Five Topeka police officers will not face charges after shooting and killing a man who rushed them with a knife last year, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Kagay said on Tuesday that Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers found Topeka police justifiably believed that Taylor...
🎙 Kansas woman who killed her rapist faces long odds for clemency
TOPEKA — Sarah Gonzales-McLinn faces long odds in her bid for clemency based on the rarity in which the Prisoner Review Board recommends approval, the willingness of governors to wield their power, the severity of her crime and opposition from those close to Hal Sasko. Gonzales-McLinn murdered Sasko in...
KHP IDs Kansas man who died after train, SUV crash
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal SUV, train crash have identified the man who died as 62-year-old Ronald R. Neilson of Scranton. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just after 10a.m. Thursday, a 2021 Subaru Forester driven by Neilson was westbound on 189th Street just east of Kansas 31.
Kan. law allowing city zoning in unincorporated areas challenged
TOPEKA — Rep. Tim Johnson recalled fervor of protests three years ago when Leavenworth County residents rebelled against being bombarded by City of Basehor zoning regulations applicable to property up to three miles outside city limits. “There were pitchforks, people holding torches and they had one of the local...
K-State's legendary John K. 'Jack' Vanier has passed away
MANHATTAN - On Friday John K. 'Jack' Vanier passed away at the age of 94. To call Jack Vanier a founding father of a bygone rural Kansas culture would be three things at once. An understatement, a compliment and a chance for Jack to respond in his characteristic unassuming nature — accompanied by that brilliant smile — that he was just doing what came naturally.
No. 9 Kansas gets win No. 20, easily topping Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Even an elite scorer like Jalen Wilson needs a confidence boost sometimes. He got one on Saturday, scoring 18 points to help No. 9 Kansas roll past Oklahoma 78-55. Wilson, who entered the day leading the Big 12 with nearly 21 points per game, bounced...
Harmon helps Texas Tech top No. 12 Kansas State 71-63
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech found itself in yet another another tight conference game. This time the Red Raiders were able to pull out the victory. De’Vion Harmon scored 20 points, including a crucial driving basket in the final minute, as Texas Tech upended No. 12-ranked Kansas State 71-63 on Saturday night.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0