Indianapolis, IN

Grand Park hosts Home & Outdoor Living Show

WESTFIELD, Ind. — While the first day of spring is a little more than a month away, you can get an early taste with two separate shows this weekend in Indianapolis. The Indiana Home & Garden Show is happening at the Convention Center through Sunday. The Suburban Indy Home...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
2023 Mini-Marathon shirt, medal revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — It may only be February, but the 500 Festival is already gearing up for a big Month of May. The organization revealed the designs for the participant T-shirts and finisher medals for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Thursday. The Mini-Marathon finisher medal represents the significance of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Queen of Free: Simple snacks for the big game

INDIANAPOLIS — On game day, you can be tempted to buy enough food to feed the offensive and defensive lines plus their kids. But you will wind up tossing a lot of leftovers in Monday's trash. "Grocery prices are up. And spending too much on food you don’t end...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Going Green: Owl search at Harmonie State Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite the cold conditions, Indiana’s winter season is a wonderful time to spend outdoors, exploring nature and wildlife -- including searching for owls. “Being outside in nature really rejuvenates you, your body ... if you go out for a hike, your mental health,” said Amelia Wildeman, an Interpretive Nationalist at Harmonie State Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Emily Cline's Valentine's Day chocolate hearts

INDIANAPOLIS — Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and central Indiana food influencer Emily Cline shared a sweet make-at-home treat for your sweetie. 1. Mix all ingredients except chocolate in a bowl. 2. Grab a heart mold and add your dough. 3. Place the dough in the freezer for 30...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Zoo needs your votes to be named Best Zoo in the USA

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo says it needs Hoosiers' votes to bring home the title of the best zoo in the country. The Indianapolis Zoo was nominated for Best Zoo in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards. This is the first time since at least 2018 that the zoo has been nominated and made it into the top 10.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pets of the Week: 2-11-23

INDIANAPOLIS — Our 13 to the Rescue series features adoptable pets from local shelters each week. pets of the week from Indianapolis Animal Care Services in the gallery below:. Pets of the Week: 2-11-23 1/5. Gremlin is around 2 years old. He's a little jumpy but is a friendly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sunny weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a clear and cold Friday night with temperatures falling into the lower 20s by Saturday morning. There is sunshine in the weekend forecast. Highs will be in the lower 40s on Saturday and near 50 on Sunday. By the end of the weekend, temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees warmer than average.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mrs. Brinker discusses young love on Valentine's Day

GREENWOOD, Ind. — With Valentine’s Day coming up, 13News education expert Mrs. Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School discussed the elements and stages of young love and how parents can be prepared to deal with it. Gina Glaros, 13News: What would you tell a parent who is shocked...
GREENWOOD, IN
38-year Colts fan wins Jim Irsay's Super Bowl tickets

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is full of diehard Colts fans, but John Bratton might have many beat. He was rooting for the Indianapolis Colts before they even existed, way back when he was in junior high. "I remember telling my mom at the time, 'If Indianapolis gets a team, I'm...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga excels in sport he only recently took up

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo's Memorial Gymnasium has seen some amazing players come through its doors since it opened in 1949. This season, the talent is off the charts. You can't miss Flory Bidunga, the 6-foot, 9-inch kid with a big smile. He has a ton of talent and potential.
KOKOMO, IN
Quarter-century rivalry between Carmel and Center Grove could be ending

CARMEL, Ind. — Two of the biggest and most athletically successful high schools in Indiana appear headed for a sports divorce. Carmel has reportedly informed Center Grove that the Greyhounds no longer want to play the Trojans in any high school sports. The two schools are huge rivals representing the north and south suburbs of Indianapolis.
CARMEL, IN
Operation Basketball: Kokomo 72, Richmond 62

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo topped Richmond Friday night in front of a full house on Operation Basketball. The Wildkats built a 49-35 lead over the Red Devils and held on for the win. Flory Bidunga scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Kokomo, while Shayne Spear added 16...
KOKOMO, IN
