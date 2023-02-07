Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI Discover Additional Classified Records at Former Vice President Pence's Residence.A. U. IGNATIUSIndianapolis, IN
These Two Restaurants in Indiana Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United StatesJoe MertensIndiana State
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
Related
Grand Park hosts Home & Outdoor Living Show
WESTFIELD, Ind. — While the first day of spring is a little more than a month away, you can get an early taste with two separate shows this weekend in Indianapolis. The Indiana Home & Garden Show is happening at the Convention Center through Sunday. The Suburban Indy Home...
2023 Mini-Marathon shirt, medal revealed
INDIANAPOLIS — It may only be February, but the 500 Festival is already gearing up for a big Month of May. The organization revealed the designs for the participant T-shirts and finisher medals for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Thursday. The Mini-Marathon finisher medal represents the significance of the...
WTHR
Queen of Free: Simple snacks for the big game
INDIANAPOLIS — On game day, you can be tempted to buy enough food to feed the offensive and defensive lines plus their kids. But you will wind up tossing a lot of leftovers in Monday's trash. "Grocery prices are up. And spending too much on food you don’t end...
Going Green: Owl search at Harmonie State Park
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite the cold conditions, Indiana’s winter season is a wonderful time to spend outdoors, exploring nature and wildlife -- including searching for owls. “Being outside in nature really rejuvenates you, your body ... if you go out for a hike, your mental health,” said Amelia Wildeman, an Interpretive Nationalist at Harmonie State Park.
Emily Cline's Valentine's Day chocolate hearts
INDIANAPOLIS — Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and central Indiana food influencer Emily Cline shared a sweet make-at-home treat for your sweetie. 1. Mix all ingredients except chocolate in a bowl. 2. Grab a heart mold and add your dough. 3. Place the dough in the freezer for 30...
Indianapolis Zoo needs your votes to be named Best Zoo in the USA
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo says it needs Hoosiers' votes to bring home the title of the best zoo in the country. The Indianapolis Zoo was nominated for Best Zoo in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards. This is the first time since at least 2018 that the zoo has been nominated and made it into the top 10.
Pets of the Week: 2-11-23
INDIANAPOLIS — Our 13 to the Rescue series features adoptable pets from local shelters each week. pets of the week from Indianapolis Animal Care Services in the gallery below:. Pets of the Week: 2-11-23 1/5. Gremlin is around 2 years old. He's a little jumpy but is a friendly...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sunny weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a clear and cold Friday night with temperatures falling into the lower 20s by Saturday morning. There is sunshine in the weekend forecast. Highs will be in the lower 40s on Saturday and near 50 on Sunday. By the end of the weekend, temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees warmer than average.
IndyGo reminds riders of route changes, schedule adjustments beginning this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is reminding riders of several changes to routes and schedules that will begin this weekend. As part of the changes, three routes (3, 6, and 34) will experience routing changes, while eight others (2, 5, 8, 19, 26, 39, 90, and 902) will experience timing changes.
WTHR
Mrs. Brinker discusses young love on Valentine's Day
GREENWOOD, Ind. — With Valentine’s Day coming up, 13News education expert Mrs. Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School discussed the elements and stages of young love and how parents can be prepared to deal with it. Gina Glaros, 13News: What would you tell a parent who is shocked...
38-year Colts fan wins Jim Irsay's Super Bowl tickets
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is full of diehard Colts fans, but John Bratton might have many beat. He was rooting for the Indianapolis Colts before they even existed, way back when he was in junior high. "I remember telling my mom at the time, 'If Indianapolis gets a team, I'm...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Winds ease and sunshine returns this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — The brutal winds have died down as the low pressure system that brought gusts in excess of 50 mph moves into Canada. It's a chilly start to Friday across central Indiana. A slow clearing moves in later this afternoon, bringing some peeks of sunshine. The winds could...
WTHR
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga excels in sport he only recently took up
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo's Memorial Gymnasium has seen some amazing players come through its doors since it opened in 1949. This season, the talent is off the charts. You can't miss Flory Bidunga, the 6-foot, 9-inch kid with a big smile. He has a ton of talent and potential.
Quarter-century rivalry between Carmel and Center Grove could be ending
CARMEL, Ind. — Two of the biggest and most athletically successful high schools in Indiana appear headed for a sports divorce. Carmel has reportedly informed Center Grove that the Greyhounds no longer want to play the Trojans in any high school sports. The two schools are huge rivals representing the north and south suburbs of Indianapolis.
Butler University looks to expand esports presence with new partner
INDIANAPOLIS — In just the last year, electronic sports was projected to bring in over $1 billion globally. Butler University recently opened its own esports park, and now the university is looking to bring more money and opportunity to the Circle City. The university is now partnering with Sports...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Warming trend with rain, not snow
INDIANAPOLIS — It was a pleasant February day across central Indiana. Temperatures climbed into the low- to mid-40s under sunny skies. A few clouds will arrive this evening. It will be seasonably cold, with temperatures falling into the mid-20s. Sunday will be another beautiful winter day. It will be...
WTHR
Operation Basketball: Kokomo 72, Richmond 62
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo topped Richmond Friday night in front of a full house on Operation Basketball. The Wildkats built a 49-35 lead over the Red Devils and held on for the win. Flory Bidunga scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Kokomo, while Shayne Spear added 16...
Avon shop owner's friendship with 84-year-old customer leads to acts of kindness
AVON, Ind. — Chocolate and love go hand in hand, especially around Valentine's Day. Love for chocolate also led to a sweet friendship in Hendricks County that spans generations, linked strangers and inspired a selfless gift. At The Fudge Kettle in Avon, creating candy is more than a job...
WTHR
2 men killed in 2 homicides on opposite sides of Indianapolis Saturday
The latest happened on Worcester Avenue on the city's east side. Earlier in the day a man was killed in a shooting on the northwest side of the city.
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0