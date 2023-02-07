Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Valve is working on a major update for 'Team Fortress 2'
After years of neglect, Valve is preparing to release a major update for Team Fortress 2. This week, the studio published a rare blog post on the (via ), asking the game’s community to submit new content to the Steam Workshop ahead of May 1st. “The last few Team Fortress summer events have only been item updates. But this year [Valve’s emphasis], we’re planning on shipping a full-on update-sized update – with items, maps, taunts, unusual effects, war paints and who knows what else?!” Valve said.
Engadget
Windows 11 could get a feature for controlling RGB lighting
If you primarily game on PC, there’s a good chance you own more than one component with RGB lighting. You may have even made the mistake of buying RGB parts from different manufacturers. If you just nodded your head, I know your pain. Getting all the lighting in your PC to sync is a nightmare. In a best-case scenario, you sourced all your RGB parts from one company and only need a single, likely buggy app to control them. At worst, you’re forced to use multiple third-party programs in a futile attempt to make everything play nice. And while apps like promise to wrangle all your RGB parts, in my experience, they don’t work as great as advertised. All of that makes the news that Microsoft could be working on a native Windows 11 solution for controlling RGB lighting exciting.
Engadget
Stellantis reveals pre-production variant of Ram 1500 REV
When Stellantis showed off the this past January, the automaker said the prototype would serve as a design template for Ram’s first electric truck. Now, more than a month later, Stellantis has shared a first look at the 2024 Ram 1500 REV, and wouldn’t you know, the pre-production model looks more like its gas-guzzling predecessors than the futuristic concept we saw at .
Engadget
Ford reportedly plans to build a $3.5 billion EV battery factory in Michigan
The automaker could announce the development as early as next week. Ford is reportedly days away from sharing a plan to increase its supply of US-made electric vehicle batteries. According to , the automaker could announce as early as Monday that it’s partnering with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) to build a $3.5 billion iron phosphate battery plant outside of Marshall, Michigan, a small town about 100 miles west of Detroit. Once completed, the facility is expected to employ at least 2,500 workers.
Engadget
The Apple Watch Ultra is $50 off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Divers and endurance...
Comments / 0