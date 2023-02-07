ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
February 2023 Caring for the Carolina’s Community Service Hero

By Sydney Broadus
“Hi, Jack Roper here, in Greenville at New Life Christian Worship Center. Their pastor is Rosze Kaur. And she is winning for the month of February our Caring for the Carolinas Volunteer Award,” Jack Roper, Carolina for the Carolinas host, said.

Michelle Horne, New Life Christian Worship Center’s Hospitality Leader, said “she has that genuine loving heart. She cares about the kids, the women’s shelter, the men’s shelter, and we here, with her, support her every step of the way.”

“This is a place, this is a church, but I always say we are the church. And when we go outside the community is where the love of Jesus Christ,” Pastor Kuar said. “So I have a heart to really reach those that are in need, whether it’s food, whether it’s finding resources, partnering with other communities, other non-profit organizations, just to find resources.”

“She shows us so much love, and she encourages and she pushes you, and that is one of the things I love about pastor Rosze,” Margaret Williams, New Life Christian Worship Center’s Women’s Ministry, said.

“She is a go-getter. I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone in my life that just goes out and does what needs to be done and always is available,” Brenda Smith, a church member, said. “She’s a beautiful mom, she’s a beautiful pastor, she’s a beautiful friend, and she listens.”

“Pastor Rosze Kaur. Congratulations! We’ll applaud you! Thanks to our sponsors, Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s,” Roper said.

