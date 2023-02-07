Read full article on original website
Prince William Police investigating third bank robbery in 9 days
It was determined that an unknown man went into the bank and handed a note to a teller which implied that he was armed and demanded money. After getting an undetermined amount of cash, the man left the bank on foot headed towards Allerton Court. No firearm was seen and no injuries were reported.
DC police investigating officer who shot and injured man believed to be involved in attacking woman
WASHINGTON — A D.C. police officer who shot and injured a man in Southeast D.C. is under investigation. The shooting happened Friday just before 10 a.m. and police were called out to report an assault near the intersection of Good Hope Road and 13th Street Southeast D.C., according to DC Police Chief Robert Contee.
D.C. Teen Arrested in Strong-Arm Carjacking
Takoma Park Police say that a D.C. teen has been arrested in connection with a strong-arm carjacking that occurred Thursday evening. Officers responded at approximately 7:32 p.m. Thursday to the area of Westmoreland Ave. and Carroll Ave. for a report of a carjacking, police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. In his parked vehicle on Westmoreland Ave., the victim was working when he was approached by three suspects who walked from Carroll Ave. onto Westmoreland Ave. As the suspects approached the driver’s side door, they opened it and ordered the victim to exit. The victim complied and the three suspects fled in the vehicle towards Carroll Ave. and made a right turn.
One suspect in custody, another wanted for carjacking elderly woman in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman was carjacked in Alexandria, Virginia. Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a report of the carjacking in the 7600 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria. At the scene, investigators discovered a man had assaulted an elderly woman,...
WTOP
Suspect behind deadly Alexandria shooting in custody
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia arrested a man Friday that they accused of shooting and killing another man in Alexandria late last year. Authorities charged Malik Johnson, 22, of Alexandria, with second-degree murder in the Dec. 5 killing of 26-year-old Jordan Summers of Lorton. Johnson was also charged with a felony for use of a firearm, but the gun used in the incident hasn’t been recovered.
Two juveniles taken into custody after stealing car, crashing it in D.C.
ARLINGTON, Va. — Police say two juvenile suspects were taken into custody Saturday after they allegedly stole a man's car at gunpoint in Arlington, Virginia and crashed it in D.C. a short time later. Around 8:26 p.m. on Feb. 11, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Fort...
Prince William Police looking for Truist Bank robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say robbed a Truist Bank in the Woodbridge area.
Mistaken Identity: Wrong Man Shot By Police During Assault Investigation In DC Busted With Coke
Drug charges have been filed against a man in Washington, DC after he was shot by police and caught with cocaine while officers were investigating an alleged assault on Friday morning, officials said. DC residents Steven Shaw, 38, and Wallace Lewis, 59, are both facing charges for an incident that...
Man wanted for robbing bank in Dumfries
DUMFRIES, Va. — Detectives are searching for a man they say robbed a United Bank in Dumfries, Virginia on Saturday. Around 10:10 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers responded to the United Bank located at 17054 Richmond Highway in Dumfries to investigate a robbery. Investigation revealed that an unknown man...
One person taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Va. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Centerville, Virginia on Friday afternoon, and the Fairfax County Police Department is trying to figure out what happened. Officers responded to the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive for a report of the shooting. Police claim one person...
Inside Nova
Culpeper altercation ends with one man injured, charged and another dead
A 60-year-old Culpeper man died on Feb. 7 following a Feb. 2 altercation with a relative, according to Culpeper Town Police. Anthony Tyler, 60, of Culpeper, died after suffering a seemingly life-threatening laceration to one of his limbs. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an investigation to determine his manner and cause of death.
Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
fox5dc.com
Teenager found shot to death after car crash in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - A teenager was discovered shot to death after police responded to a car crash in Prince George's County on Saturday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officials said officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to a report of a crash in the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue in Landover Hills.
Man dies from gunshot injuries one day after he was shot in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 44-year-old man who was shot in Northeast Baltimore on Friday morning has died from his injuries, according to authorities.The man was shot in the 4100 block of Eierman Avenue around 8:58 a.m.An ambulance took him to a local hospital, police said.He had life-threatening injuries at the time, according to authorities.Homicide detectives have been notified of the gunfire fatality, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
One Hospitalized With 'Serious Injuries' From Midday Shooting On Busy Alexandria Street: Police
One person was hospitalized in a brazen broad daylight shooting outside of multiple businesses in Alexandria on Friday afternoon, police said.Officers were called shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 to the 3800 block of Mount Vernon Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired in the area.Poli…
arlnow.com
Man arrested after early morning break-in at Washington-Liberty High School
A local man is accused of drunkenly breaking into Washington-Liberty High School early this morning, damaging a door. Nothing was reported stolen and the motivation for the alleged break-in is unclear. More from an Arlington County Police Department crime report:. UNLAWFUL ENTRY, 2023-02100054, 1300 block of N. Stafford Street. At...
Still no arrests 3 months after 13-year-old shot and killed while raking leaves in his front yard
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Three months after 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was fatally shot in his own front yard, police have yet to make an arrest. Saturday marked the 3-month anniversary of the Hillcrest Heights eighth-grader's death. According to authorities, somebody shot him while he was raking leaves in his yard.
NBC Washington
7 People Displaced After Apartment Fire in Stafford County
Seven people are without a home after a fire Saturday evening in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said. Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the 700 block of Widewater Road near the intersection of Decatur Road at about 8:15 p.m. The fire was extinguished in two hours. No one was...
WTOP
Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week
A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
