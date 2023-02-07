Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Kansas rolls to 78-55 win over Oklahoma
Kansas rolled to a 78-55 win over Oklahoma Saturday. Jalen Wilson led the #9 Jayhawks with 18 points. Dajuan Harris scored 16 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. added 13 points and K.J. Adams finished with 10 points for the Jayhawks. With the win, Kansas is now 20-5 for the season and...
KVOE
Kansas State loses at Texas Tech 70-63
Kansas State was outscored by Texas Tech 70-63 Saturday. The Wildcats led early in the game but Tech closed out the 1st half on a 13-2 run to take a 33-26 lead at halftime and never trailed in the 2nd half. Kansas State had 3 players score in double-figures led...
KVOE
Emporia State softball 1 and 1 on day one of tournament in Texas
The Emporia State softball team won their season opener Friday afternoon outscoring Minot State 3-1 in the Lubbock Christian Tournament. Third baseman Ari Cordova drove in 2 runs, one with a single in the 1st inning and one with a double in the 3rd inning. Cordova scored the 3rd run on a Ronni Rains double.
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams to host Newman Saturday
The Emporia State basketball teams are down to their final 5 games of the regular season. Today they begin the sprint to the end hosting Newman. The Lady Hornets will be looking to avenge a loss. Coach Toby Wynn says one key will be to turn turnovers into points. Freshman...
KVOE
Emporia State softball picks up 2 more wins in Texas
The Emporia State softball team won both games they played in the Lubbock Christian Tournament Saturday. The Lady Hornets shut out Chadron State 3-0. Josie Harrison tossed a 1 hit shutout. Ari Cordova was 3 for 3 at the plate with a run driven in. Alexis Dial hit a home...
KVOE
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation continues tradition of improving habitat through fundraising
Over the past 40 years, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has generated funds to improve habitat and other conditions. That work has paid dividends, according to Flint Hills Chapter President Lance Fullerton — who tells KVOE News the Kansas herd is in good shape. Fullerton’s comments came during the...
KVOE
Emporia State track and field picks up 3 provisional qualifiers at Gorilla Classic
The Emporia State track and field team earned 3 provisional qualifying marks for nationals at the Pittsburg State Gorilla Classic Saturday. Travis Morrison placed 6th in the shot put with a provisional throw. Megan McManis placed 8th in the pole vault with a provisional vault. The men’s 4 by 400...
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams pick up wins over Newman
The Emporia State basketball teams picked up wins over Newman Saturday. Tre’Zure Jobe carried the Emporia State women to an 83-79 win over Newman. Jobe led Emporia State with 35 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals. Ehlaina Hartman added 13 points and Victoria Price finished with 11 points. Coach...
KVOE
Emporia State men 3rd, women 5th at Washburn Challenge Indoor Track meet
The Emporia State men finished in 3rd place and the women finished 5th at the Washburn Indoor Track and Field Midweek Challenge Thursday. Josiah Driggers finished 2nd in the triple jump, Miles Lockridge finished 3rd in the triple jump. Kingsley Bennett finished 3rd in the 60-meter dash. The women had...
KVOE
Emporia High girls wrestling qualifies seven for state
Seven members of the Emporia High girls wrestling team qualified for state Saturday in the Class 6-5A regional at Wichita Southeast Saturday. Virginia Munoz was the lone regional champion at 135 pounds. Katina Keosybounheuang finished second at 120. Kiana Flores-Delgado at 170 finished third. Ariana Estrada at 105, Kensley Medrano...
KVOE
Emporia High girls wrestlers to compete for trip to state
A trip to state will be on the line Saturday for the Emporia High girls wrestling team. The Lady Spartans will be competing in the Class 6-5A regional hosted by Wichita Southeast. Junior Katina Keosybounheuang is one of two Emporia High wrestlers ranked in 6-5A. She’s ranked third at 120...
KVOE
More additions to Emporia Pavilions to be named soon
There has been a lot of movement as of late within the Emporia Pavilions development in western Emporia and it appears to be just the tip of the iceberg. According to Emporia City Manager Trey Cocking, three more nationally known names may be coming to the pavillions over the course of this year.
KVOE
Kansas Broadband Roadshow to start in Emporia on Wednesday
The Kansas Broadband Roadshow has been announced, and it’s starting in Emporia. The Kansas Office of Broadband Development has announced several tour stops through at least March with more likely. The Emporia tour stop will be Wednesday from 5:30-7 pm at the Fairgrounds Anderson Building. The tour is designed...
KVOE
Law enforcement pursuit near Emporia ends in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a law enforcement pursuit east of Emporia culminated in an injury crash Saturday afternoon. Details are pending, but a chase was reported on Interstate 35 around 2 pm and ended a few minutes later near Roads 180 and Lakeshore in Thorndale. A currently unnamed person was taken to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
KVOE
Monthly home sales dip in Emporia, Lyon County
Home sales in Emporia dipped from December and were also lower than a year ago. Sunflower Association of Realtors says Emporia had 15 homes sold in January, down from the 31 sold in December and 29 from November. That’s down slightly from the January 2022 total of 16. Greater...
KVOE
USD 253’s interim assistant superintendent left prior district after suspension; district clarifies reason Scheib suspension was handled outside board meeting
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has appointed Dr. David McGehee as its interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations. However; McGehee steps into the role after controversy with his former district. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, board members voted unanimously to approve a contract with ESSDACK for a...
KVOE
High-speed pursuit of motorcycle begins near Lebo, ends with arrest after reported crash in Thorndale
There are still some details pending after a law enforcement pursuit of a motorcycle east of Emporia on Saturday afternoon. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Candice Breshears says a chase began on Interstate 35 at mile marker 146 southbound, between Lebo and the Lyon-Coffey county line, around 2 pm after the motorcycle was allegedly moving at speeds above 100 mph. The driver then left the Interstate east of Emporia and drove to Road 180 and Lakeshore on the north side of Thorndale, where he allegedly jumped off the motorcycle and fell — clarifying an earlier report that had the man trying to get away from law enforcement before the motorcycle fell on him.
KVOE
Boy Scout Troop 157 sets stage for summer camp with fundraising breakfast
Emporia Boy Scout Troop 157 served up breakfast for the masses with its annual pancake feed Saturday. Recently-appointed Eagle Scout Julian Davila joined the Boy Scouts after moving to Kansas from Colorado because of the strong leadership he saw. He says his involvement has taught him a lot about skills — and about himself.
KVOE
Scranton man killed in train-pickup crash outside Burlingame
One man was killed in a train-pickup crash in northwest Osage County on Thursday. The incident was reported about three miles south-southeast of Burlingame and seven miles north of Osage City just after 10 am. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Ronald Neilson of Scranton was westbound on 189th and failed to yield to an approaching Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.
KVOE
‘It’s long overdue:’ US Department of Veterans Affairs, Kansas Commission for Veterans Affairs pleased with PACT Act interest
Better than 50 local and area veterans took advantage of an opportunity to learn more about the PACT Act during a special information briefing at the Emporia American Legion Post 5 Saturday. The PACT Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden last summer. Veterans Affairs...
Comments / 0