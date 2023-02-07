ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Ball don’t lie: The 3 worst calls from NFL refs during Super Bowl 57

While Roger Goodell appears to have some faith in NFL officials, that faith reared its ugly head in Super Bowl 57. Carl Cheffers crew got the call for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Kansas City fans didn’t have anything kind to say to Cheffers prior to this game, and that likely won’t change after the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

CeeDee Lamb provides candid reason Cowboys aren’t winning

CeeDee Lamb has thoughts on why the Dallas Cowboys are unable to get past the glass ceiling they’ve been running into for the last several years. The Dallas Cowboys have not gotten past the divisional round in the Dak Prescott era. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t gotten past the divisional round since the mid-90s when the team took home a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1995 season.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Derek Carr rumors: 3 teams now in the mix as QB hits free agency

Derek Carr is going to be hitting NFL free agency for the first time in his professional career. While explored the notion of being dealt, Derek Carr will not be waiving his no-trade clause. The team that had been tied to Carr the most in the so-called trade process were...
FanSided

Why is everyone slipping on Cardinals stadium grass

The grass used at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57 was heavily criticized as players were slipping all game. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, was selected to host Super Bowl 57. Luckily for this home field, they were able to host a game between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
GLENDALE, AZ
FanSided

Super Bowl Memes 2023: Best memes and reactions from Chiefs vs. Eagles

The best Super Bowl memes for 2023 as Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles had fans reacting in the best possible ways. Whenever Tyreek Hill was traded in the offseason, just about everyone expected the Kansas City Chiefs to fall off a bit. They forgot about Patrick Mahomes. They forgot about Andy Reid. They forgot about Travis Kelce. They forgot about Chris Jones.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

What color was the Gatorade bath in Super Bowl 57?

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57. Harrison Butker drilled a game-winning field goal with less than 10 seconds to play to secure the win for the Chiefs. Following the win, bettors are not only celebrating cashing a ticket if...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

NFL scripted lives on as Eagles screwed by holding call in Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles lost Super Bowl 57 in frustrating fashion as the refs called a questionable holding penalty on James Bradberry. The phrase “NFL scripted” was trending after the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. It’s going to be trending again because of the way Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles ended.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Tubi commercial gave Super Bowl fans instant anxiety

The Tubi commercial gave Super Bowl fans instant anxiety. During the commercials during the Super Bowl, an ad for the streaming service Tubi aired a commercial that gave everyone a fright. The ad looked like your channel was off the game and suddenly putting a movie on instead. Here’s the...
FanSided

Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57

Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Panthers: Latest quarterback rumors ahead of Super Bowl

The Carolina Panthers are expected to make a big splash at quarterback this offseason. Look for the Carolina Panthers to be in the market to upgrade the quarterback position. Carolina moved on from former head coach Matt Rhule a third of the way through last season. While Steve Wilks did a remarkable job in the interim, Carolina opted to hire former Panthers quarterback and Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to lead them going forward. Reich has hired his former head coach Dom Capers, as well as Josh McCown to coach up the quarterbacks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes reaction to injury is nightmare fuel for Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs fans received quite the scare when seeing quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ reaction on the sidelines to a potential injury in Super Bowl 57. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ right ankle was a story to follow since the conclusion of the Divisional Round. Facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain, forcing him to exit for a portion of the game. Yet, he was able to play the following week and beat the Bengals to win the AFC championship for the third time in four years. Fans wondered if his ankle would be able to hold up, especially against Philadelphia’s tough defense.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Travis Kelce shares iconic Super Bowl hype tape featuring brother Jason

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared a hype tape of home video of himself and older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, ahead of Super Bowl 57. Super Bowl 57 has arrived. The Kansas City Chiefs make their return to big game for the third time in four years, looking to win their second Lombardi Trophy in that span. Standing in their way are the Philadelphia Eagles, who bulldozed their way through the playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

WM Phoenix Open purse 2023: Payout by player, finishing position

Taking a look at the WM Phoenix Open payout for the biggest party in golf and the PGA Tour’s first designated event with an elevated purse and prize money. As the first full-field PGA Tour designated event of the 2022-23 season, we always knew that the WM Phoenix Open payout was going to be extremely eye-popping. But the $20 million purse for this field featuring quite literally almost all of the game’s top players ended up being worth every bit of the exorbitant prize money.
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
613K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy