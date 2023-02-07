Read full article on original website
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Ball don’t lie: The 3 worst calls from NFL refs during Super Bowl 57
While Roger Goodell appears to have some faith in NFL officials, that faith reared its ugly head in Super Bowl 57. Carl Cheffers crew got the call for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Kansas City fans didn’t have anything kind to say to Cheffers prior to this game, and that likely won’t change after the Super Bowl.
CeeDee Lamb provides candid reason Cowboys aren’t winning
CeeDee Lamb has thoughts on why the Dallas Cowboys are unable to get past the glass ceiling they’ve been running into for the last several years. The Dallas Cowboys have not gotten past the divisional round in the Dak Prescott era. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t gotten past the divisional round since the mid-90s when the team took home a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1995 season.
Derek Carr rumors: 3 teams now in the mix as QB hits free agency
Derek Carr is going to be hitting NFL free agency for the first time in his professional career. While explored the notion of being dealt, Derek Carr will not be waiving his no-trade clause. The team that had been tied to Carr the most in the so-called trade process were...
Sean Payton revealed how Ron Rivera’s grim employment prospects are
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed a grim detail about Ron Rivera’s employment status leading the Washington Commanders. Sean Payton spilled some major tea on Radio Row in the lead-up to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. The brand-new head coach of the Denver Broncos must be forgetting that...
Notre Dame closing in on USC’s nightmare to replace Tommy Rees as OC
Notre Dame is on the verge of hiring USC’s kryptonite to be their next offensive coordinator. With Notre Dame having to replace Tommy Rees, do not be surprised if Andy Ludwig leaves Salt Lake City for a more high-profile job over in South Bend. Utah may be the two-time...
Why is everyone slipping on Cardinals stadium grass
The grass used at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57 was heavily criticized as players were slipping all game. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, was selected to host Super Bowl 57. Luckily for this home field, they were able to host a game between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Super Bowl Memes 2023: Best memes and reactions from Chiefs vs. Eagles
The best Super Bowl memes for 2023 as Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles had fans reacting in the best possible ways. Whenever Tyreek Hill was traded in the offseason, just about everyone expected the Kansas City Chiefs to fall off a bit. They forgot about Patrick Mahomes. They forgot about Andy Reid. They forgot about Travis Kelce. They forgot about Chris Jones.
What did Eagles fans think of Rihanna’s Super Bowl 57 halftime?
Eagles fans were treated to a Super Bowl 57 halftime show featuring pop sensation Rihanna, so how did the Philly fans react to her performance?. Rihanna gave a visually stunning performance during halftime of Super Bowl 57, featuring a string of some of her greatest hits along with a troupe of dancers accompanying her.
Tyreek Hill comes to Patrick Mahomes’ defense despite Super Bowl halftime deficit
Tyreek Hill has put all his faith in his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes coming out of halftime in Super Bowl 57. Despite trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by 10 points at the half, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill knows all too well what Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense are capable of.
What color was the Gatorade bath in Super Bowl 57?
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57. Harrison Butker drilled a game-winning field goal with less than 10 seconds to play to secure the win for the Chiefs. Following the win, bettors are not only celebrating cashing a ticket if...
NFL scripted lives on as Eagles screwed by holding call in Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles lost Super Bowl 57 in frustrating fashion as the refs called a questionable holding penalty on James Bradberry. The phrase “NFL scripted” was trending after the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. It’s going to be trending again because of the way Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles ended.
Tubi commercial gave Super Bowl fans instant anxiety
The Tubi commercial gave Super Bowl fans instant anxiety. During the commercials during the Super Bowl, an ad for the streaming service Tubi aired a commercial that gave everyone a fright. The ad looked like your channel was off the game and suddenly putting a movie on instead. Here’s the...
Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57
Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
Panthers: Latest quarterback rumors ahead of Super Bowl
The Carolina Panthers are expected to make a big splash at quarterback this offseason. Look for the Carolina Panthers to be in the market to upgrade the quarterback position. Carolina moved on from former head coach Matt Rhule a third of the way through last season. While Steve Wilks did a remarkable job in the interim, Carolina opted to hire former Panthers quarterback and Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to lead them going forward. Reich has hired his former head coach Dom Capers, as well as Josh McCown to coach up the quarterbacks.
NFL rumors: Derek Carr chooses the nuclear option in Saints-Raiders trade talks
Despite some progress in trade talks between the two sides, and in-person meetings between Derek Carr and the Saints, there will be on swap sending the Raiders QB to New Orleans for draft picks. Derek Carr spent 48 hours with Saints brass, but as it turns out, he just wants...
Patrick Mahomes reaction to injury is nightmare fuel for Chiefs fans
Kansas City Chiefs fans received quite the scare when seeing quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ reaction on the sidelines to a potential injury in Super Bowl 57. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ right ankle was a story to follow since the conclusion of the Divisional Round. Facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain, forcing him to exit for a portion of the game. Yet, he was able to play the following week and beat the Bengals to win the AFC championship for the third time in four years. Fans wondered if his ankle would be able to hold up, especially against Philadelphia’s tough defense.
Travis Kelce shares iconic Super Bowl hype tape featuring brother Jason
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared a hype tape of home video of himself and older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, ahead of Super Bowl 57. Super Bowl 57 has arrived. The Kansas City Chiefs make their return to big game for the third time in four years, looking to win their second Lombardi Trophy in that span. Standing in their way are the Philadelphia Eagles, who bulldozed their way through the playoffs.
Is Britain Covey playing in Super Bowl 57? Latest Eagles injury update
The latest Eagles injury update before Super Bowl 57 sounds like good news for Britain Covey, the punt returner who has Philly’s lone injury designation. The Eagles are coming into Super Bowl 57 about as healthy as they could be with just one player holding an injury designation. That’s...
WM Phoenix Open purse 2023: Payout by player, finishing position
Taking a look at the WM Phoenix Open payout for the biggest party in golf and the PGA Tour’s first designated event with an elevated purse and prize money. As the first full-field PGA Tour designated event of the 2022-23 season, we always knew that the WM Phoenix Open payout was going to be extremely eye-popping. But the $20 million purse for this field featuring quite literally almost all of the game’s top players ended up being worth every bit of the exorbitant prize money.
