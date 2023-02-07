Read full article on original website
Related
Morning Sun
2023 Polar Plunge continues to raise money and bring out plungers
The 2023 Polar Plunge brings out participants of different ages to jump in freezing water to raise money to support Special Olympics Michigan athletes. In Mt. Pleasant, people from around the community and different organizations came to O’Kellys/Wayside on Feb. 11 to jump into a pool of freezing water. There was also an option to virtually register for the event.
One hospitalized following head on crash
Michigan State Police Troopers say they're investigating a crash that closed part of US-131 near Sparta for several hours on Saturday.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
WLUC
Man in ‘critical condition’ after single snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Office was called to a single person snowmobile crash on Saturday afternoon. According to Alger County Sheriff’s Office, a 53-year-old male from Au Gres, MI was traveling northbound on Trail #7 near County Road 440 in Alger County. He did not make a turn and crashed into a tree.
Morning Sun
Fundraiser set for fallen deputy scholarship fund
During her years as a volunteer mounted deputy for the Clare County Sheriff’s Department, Nichole Shuff touched the lives of countless people. Whether she was assisting in searches for missing children or helping out on horseback at the Clare County Fair, Shuff, a physician assistant who loved to travel to help the less fortunate, was also well-known for her kindness to people and animals.
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
1 dead in 6-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — A traffic pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County has claimed the life of one person. The crashes began about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, on the U.S. 10 overpass above Interstate 75 in Monitor Township. About six vehicles were involved, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
Grand Rapids men charged in Coopersville break-in
Three men and a teen from Grand Rapids have been charged with breaking into a smokeshop in Coopersville early Monday and then leading police on a chase.
Tiny Michigan village’s demolition plans may be small but could be a huge difference-maker
LENNON, MI -- The scope of the demolition that’s being pursued in Lennon isn’t enough to get noticed in a bigger city, but in a little village that’s less than one square mile, the potential change in the commercial landscape couldn’t be bigger. Officials for the...
Morning Sun
CMU Film Fest celebrates 20 years
The Central Michigan International Film Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with screenings of award-winning films from around the world — and a few made right here in Michigan — from Wednesday to Sunday, Feb. 15-19, at venues around Mt. Pleasant. This year’s festival will present...
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
Morning Sun
Freezing rain forecast for Thursday morning
Freezing rain changing to snow is forecast for parts of mid-Michigan early Thursday, particularly in northern Isabella and further north. Overnight there will be freezing rain between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. around US-10. A light glaze is expected which could impact morning travel. On Thursday, rain and snow is...
Morning Sun
Eighteen: Chippewa Hills wrestling wins 18th-straight team district
REED CITY – Eighteen team district titles in a row, that’s impressive. On Thursday evening from Reed City High School the Chippewa Hills wrestling team earned an 18th-straight team district wrestling title via a 43-27 dual-meet win over the host Wolves. The Warriors are 12-4 in dual meets...
Judge denies bond requests for men accused of killing 3-year-old Flint boy
FLINT, MI – After another adjournment delayed court proceedings for four people charged in the death of a 3-year-old boy killed in a suspected drive-by shooting on Flint’s north side in October 2020, attorneys for the men asked a Genesee County judge for bonds. The judge’s response? “Hell...
9&10 News
Cause of Death for Missaukee County Woman Found Dead in Wexford County May Soon Be Revealed
The cause of death of a Missaukee County woman found in Wexford County late last year may soon be revealed. The body of 26-year-old Laken Clark was discovered on Dec. 14, by a waste disposal worker in Haring Township. The Wexford County Prosecutor’s office has been waiting on reports to...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Michigan
It comes as no surprise that Michigan is home to some seriously amazing restaurants. From old-school Italian joints to Asian buffets, there’s an eatery in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
9&10 News
What it All Means: Breaking Down the Retirement Tax and Earned Income Tax Credit
What it All Means: Breaking Down the Retirement Tax and Earned Income Tax Credit. Over the past month, and for the foreseeable future, the biggest debate in Lansing is tax relief. Tax code can be one of the most confusing aspects of state law so 9&10 News wanted to dive...
Northern Michigan man charged with drunk driving for third time after slamming into mailboxes, becoming combative with police
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with drunk driving for a third time after plowing through a row of mailboxes then becoming combative with police.
OnlyInYourState
Famous People Used To Flock To This Tiny Michigan Town To Experience Resort Life
The Great Lake State has many incredible lakeside resort towns that are worth visiting. But there is one tiny community that used to be a popular vacation destination in Michigan that is nearly a ghost town today. Many people don’t know the story of the once-thriving resort town of Idlewild, Michigan.
Comments / 0