During her years as a volunteer mounted deputy for the Clare County Sheriff’s Department, Nichole Shuff touched the lives of countless people. Whether she was assisting in searches for missing children or helping out on horseback at the Clare County Fair, Shuff, a physician assistant who loved to travel to help the less fortunate, was also well-known for her kindness to people and animals.

CLARE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO