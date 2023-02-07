ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gratiot County, MI

Morning Sun

2023 Polar Plunge continues to raise money and bring out plungers

The 2023 Polar Plunge brings out participants of different ages to jump in freezing water to raise money to support Special Olympics Michigan athletes. In Mt. Pleasant, people from around the community and different organizations came to O’Kellys/Wayside on Feb. 11 to jump into a pool of freezing water. There was also an option to virtually register for the event.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
CBS Detroit

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Man in ‘critical condition’ after single snowmobile crash

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Office was called to a single person snowmobile crash on Saturday afternoon. According to Alger County Sheriff’s Office, a 53-year-old male from Au Gres, MI was traveling northbound on Trail #7 near County Road 440 in Alger County. He did not make a turn and crashed into a tree.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Fundraiser set for fallen deputy scholarship fund

During her years as a volunteer mounted deputy for the Clare County Sheriff’s Department, Nichole Shuff touched the lives of countless people. Whether she was assisting in searches for missing children or helping out on horseback at the Clare County Fair, Shuff, a physician assistant who loved to travel to help the less fortunate, was also well-known for her kindness to people and animals.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

CMU Film Fest celebrates 20 years

The Central Michigan International Film Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with screenings of award-winning films from around the world — and a few made right here in Michigan — from Wednesday to Sunday, Feb. 15-19, at venues around Mt. Pleasant. This year’s festival will present...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday morning

Freezing rain changing to snow is forecast for parts of mid-Michigan early Thursday, particularly in northern Isabella and further north. Overnight there will be freezing rain between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. around US-10. A light glaze is expected which could impact morning travel. On Thursday, rain and snow is...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Eighteen: Chippewa Hills wrestling wins 18th-straight team district

REED CITY – Eighteen team district titles in a row, that’s impressive. On Thursday evening from Reed City High School the Chippewa Hills wrestling team earned an 18th-straight team district wrestling title via a 43-27 dual-meet win over the host Wolves. The Warriors are 12-4 in dual meets...
REED CITY, MI

