Comments / 13

Scott Sevedge
5d ago

I lost 85 pounds on ozempic but I use it for diabetes. I feel it's unfair that people are getting a prescription just for weight loss. now there is a shortage for the people that need it for diabetes

Reply(1)
7
Sandra Vickrey Spence
5d ago

lm sorry but lm on trucity and mine had been on back order for two months now so glad.people r losing weight but the one on diabetic insulin r having problems getting their insulin

Reply(1)
4
