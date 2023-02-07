Read full article on original website
Scott Sevedge
5d ago
I lost 85 pounds on ozempic but I use it for diabetes. I feel it's unfair that people are getting a prescription just for weight loss. now there is a shortage for the people that need it for diabetes
Sandra Vickrey Spence
5d ago
lm sorry but lm on trucity and mine had been on back order for two months now so glad.people r losing weight but the one on diabetic insulin r having problems getting their insulin
