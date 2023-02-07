ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU to work on FIFA World Cup turf project

EAST LANSING, MI — When the FIFA World Cup returns to North America in 2026, Michigan State University – a school known worldwide for its turf grass management program – is going to have a say in what kind of playing turf goes into more than a dozen stadiums hosting World Cup matches.
