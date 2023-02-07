ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

flaglerlive.com

The DeSantis GOP Plan: Replace Public Education With Ahistorical Propaganda

Curse that First Amendment! What were the Founding Fathers thinking?. As Ron DeSantis has declared and legislated, the safety of Florida — and, yeah, the safety of the nation — isn’t a matter of gun control (or police control) but speech control, especially in public-school classrooms and libraries, where the innocent minds of our children are developing.
flaglerlive.com

Bethune-Cookman University Names Raymond Woodie Head Football Coach

Bethune-Cookman University Director of Athletics Reggie Theus announced the appointment of Raymond Woodie as Head Football Coach. Woodie, 49, becomes the 16th head coach of Bethune-Cookman Football. “A new era at Bethune-Cookman University begins today,” said Interim President Lawrence M. Drake II, Ph.D. “Word of our pending new leadership has...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

