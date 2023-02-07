Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Stay Cool With This Dependable and Adjustable Table Fan That's Just $13
It may still be cold where you are, especially if you live in the northern parts of America. But if you're still feeling the heat down south and are getting hotter as spring approaches, you might want to ensure that you stay cool. You can use air conditioners or standing...
CNET
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: Super Size Me
Toyota debuted an even larger version of its three-row Highlander SUV at the Chicago Auto Show this week. The 2024 Grand Highlander is longer and wider, making room for an "adult-sized" third row and more space for cargo. The styling still reads "Highlander," but there's a lot of RAV4 DNA...
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
CNET
Multitask With Ease: This Adjustable Stand for Your Device Is Just $7
Free up your hands so you can watch content, charge your device or multitask and stay connected with this universal adjustable stand from Nulaxy. Amazon has slashed the price on this item by 52%, meaning you'll pay $7 if you buy now. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
CNET
The Best Lego Kits: According to the CNET Staff Who Built Them
Lego has been enchanting people of all ages for over 90 years, though they started out as wood pieces not plastic. When I first got my taste of the brick-building craze in 1989, my dad bought a 2-by-2-by-2 foot box full of assorted Lego pieces. It wasn't a real set, but it included hundreds of random blocks that I sorted into tubs before building everything I could think of. I was nine years old, so all I could think of was Transformers. Still, it was amazing.
CNET
Get a Thoughtful, Personalized Gift With This Massive Mixbook Sale
While the old adage "it's the thought that counts" still rings true, personalized gifts are always a treat. If you're looking for a special gift for a loved one, consider customizing something with Mixbook. The site allows you to take your personal photos to make photo books, wall calendars, cards, home decor and more. And right now you Mixbook has discounted everything by up to 40%, making it that much easier to afford a truly personalized memento. Even better, you can get an additional 10% off when you use promo code YAYGIFT at checkout (though some exclusions apply). This offer is available now through Monday, Feb. 13.
CNET
Will Hogwarts Legacy Run on Your Laptop?
The praise for Hogwarts Legacy, a new game set in the Harry Potter universe, is near-universal (albeit prefaced by the controversy over J.K. Rowling's inflammatory comments about transgender people). Out now, the game is available on nearly every modern console system, and also for Windows, where you can get it via Steam or the Epic Games Store.
CNET
Wordle Today: Hints, Clues and Answer for Wordle 603, Feb. 12
Wordle was devised by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021, but after the game was acquired by The New York Times the following year, its reach extended exponentially. Players can now easily save their stats and winning streaks on their New York Times Games account and share their results on social media. You can also compare your solution to the day's puzzle against the Times' Wordlebot.
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Super Bowl Commercial Goes in an Awesome Direction
Super Bowl commercials are a huge deal and we usually see bucketloads of big movies trailers make their debut during the big game. This year, Illumination and Nintendo are releasing a brand new trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie and it's... not what I expected. Instead of revealing...
CNET
Get Our Favorite Mattress of 2023 for Under $1,000 at Brooklyn Bedding
There are dozens of sales going on right now ahead of Presidents Day, including mattresses from lots of retailers. If you're shopping for a new mattress this Presidents Day, you'll definitely be able to score a great deal and save hundreds of dollars on quality mattresses. If you need a little more information on what to look out for when purchasing a mattress and which ones to consider, check out our list of best mattresses of 2023.
CNET
Amazon Prime's Newest Perk Adds Discount Prescriptions: Everything You Can Get
The world's largest online retailer in January released its latest feature for Amazon Prime members -- a monthly prescription drug service called RxPass that provides generic medications for more than 80 ailments, all for $5 a month. The new perk is the latest in a long line of lesser known Amazon Prime benefits.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. S22: How Do the Flagship Phones Compare?
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The $800 (£849, AU$1,349) Samsung Galaxy S23 made its debut Feb. 1 during the company's Unpacked event, but that doesn't mean you have to get the upgrade. Last year's Galaxy S22 is now available with a $100 price drop. That 2022 phone now costs $700, and it still has excellent specs, like a 50-megapixel main camera. It's been updated to Android 13 and last year's speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22 have nearly identical designs, including a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
CNET
Save Up to 35% on a Brand New, High End Sony TV
Finding and buying a new television is no easy feat. You have to take a lot into consideration: what size you want, the features you want, what video quality you want and the most important thing, your budget. There are so many brands and kinds of TVs out there, so how do you filter out what isn't worth it versus what is?
CNET
Toyota Debuts 2024 Grand Highlander With More Spacious Third Row
Toyota's three-row Highlander already stretches the limits of what I'd consider a "midsize" SUV, but apparently there was still room to go bigger. This week at the Chicago Auto Show, the automaker unveiled the 2024 Grand Highlander. The new model is longer and wider, with even more room for third-row passengers and their cargo.
CNET
Corsair Voyager a1600 Review: This Gaming Laptop Has It All
Corsair makes PC components, gaming accessories and gear for streamers. It also has a line of gaming desktops. The Corsair Voyager a1600 is its first gaming laptop and essentially combines all of the company's product categories into one device. The Voyager a1600 includes features from Corsair's Elgato streaming hardware and...
CNET
Ninja Creami Deluxe Review: Make Dreamy Frozen Treats at Home
The Ninja Creami is a frozen treat maker that lets you easily whip up homemade ice cream, sorbet, gelato and more. You can add mix-ins like cookies, candy and chocolate chips to expand your flavor selection. CNET's David Watsky called it the best ice cream maker he'd ever tried when he tested it last year -- and now, there's a Ninja Creami Deluxe that makes other treats as well, including Italian ice, slushies, "Creamiccinos," frozen yogurt and frozen drinks. Retail price? About $250.
CNET
PlayStation VR 2 Unboxed
Sony's PlayStation VR 2 headset arrives Feb. 22, turning the PlayStation 5 into a home VR game system. That hands-on review is coming, but in the meantime we're unboxing and setting up the hardware. After trying the PSVR 2 headset back in the fall, we were super curious to see what actually comes inside the retail box.
CNET
Save Up to $150 on Dewalt Tools, Battery Packs and Tool Kits
Home improvement projects are sometimes never-ending. Things are always needing a little tweak or fix. Whether it's a leaky faucet or a broken table leg, it's always good to have tools handy to fix anything that needs a little TLC. If you're looking for power tools, drill kits, or saws, this deal on Dewalt products is the perfect opportunity for you to grab what you need for less.
CNET
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at Its Lowest Price Yet
Tablets hit a sweet spot between phones and computers. They aren't as bulky as traditional laptops, nor are they as small as phones. They're incredibly versatile and portable, able to transform into a laptop when you attach a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse. If you're searching for a new tablet and...
CNET
Save Big on Refurbished Samsung TVs at Woot
When it comes to shopping for a new TV, our general advice is that bigger is usually better than newer. If you can live with a used model, shopping for refurbished TVs is one of the best ways to get a stunning screen in your home for less. And right now, Woot has a selection of factory-reconditioned Samsung TVs that you can pick up for hundreds off their usual price. This sale runs through Feb. 28, but Woot usually has a pretty limited supply of used models, and we expect some TVs to sell out well before the end of the month. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Comments / 0