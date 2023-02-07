ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar Sentenced

MURRIETA (CNS) – A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the man, was sentenced Friday to 26 years, eight months to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January 2022 convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana schools are briefly placed on lockdown because of hoax on Feb. 10

Fontana High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Feb. 10 because of an active shooter call, but the call was determined to be a hoax, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Fontana P.D. and the Fontana Unified School District Police Department responded to the school and determined that...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Armed man is shot and critically wounded by police in San Bernardino

An armed man was shot and critically wounded by police officers during an incident in San Bernardino on Feb. 10, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 10:16 a.m., two uniformed officers were patrolling the area of Mt. Vernon Avenue and 14th Street and started to conduct a traffic stop.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
knewsradio.com

Adult Felon & A 12 Year Old Boy Arrested In Cathedral City

Once again, quick work by police prevented a bad situation from getting worse. Now 39-year old Roman Rodriguez and a 12 year old boy, both from Cathedral City, get to ponder what’s next for them. Wednesday morning around 9, the boy was not at school at James Workman Middle...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
crimevoice.com

Juvenile Suspect Arrested in Armed Gas Station Robbery

“On Monday, February 6th, just before 1:00 AM, PSPD dispatch received a call about a robbery at a gas station on the 3600 block of E. Ramon Rd. The witness reported two Hispanic male suspects entered the store and stole a case of beer. At one point, store employees tried to retrieve the case of beer. An employee was assaulted, and one of the suspects brandished a firearm and fired a shot in the air. The suspects then fled the scene with a third suspect who was driving the suspect vehicle.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for attempted murder during cell phone robbery in Redlands

A man was arrested for attempted murder after violently attacking a woman for her cell phone in Redlands on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Marcus Levon Crowley, 30, by the Redlands Police Department. Police believe the man is a transient person. Authorities say Crowley entered a Boost Mobile store at 766 Tennessee Street and […]
REDLANDS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police shoot, kill robbery suspect after chase from San Bernardino to Orange County

LA HABRA, Calif. – An armed robbery suspect from San Bernardino was fatally shot by police after a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash in La Habra. Officers from the Fullerton Police Department attempted to stop the suspect, who was driving a Ford Explorer just after 1 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue. After refusing to stop the suspect led them on a chase from Fullerton to nearby La Habra, according to a report from ABC 7.
LA HABRA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Molesting MoVal Girl Several Times

A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Friday following a...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested on armed robbery charge in Rialto

A man has been arrested on an armed robbery charge and one other suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Jan. 4, Rialto officers responded to a business in the 100 block of W. Baseline Road regarding a robbery that had just occurred in the parking lot.
RIALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy