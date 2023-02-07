Read full article on original website
Alleged Road Rage Incident Leaves 1 Dead on Quiet Neighborhood Street
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: A man is dead and detectives were summoned to the scene of what appeared to be the aftermath of an alleged road rage incident Saturday afternoon. Los Angeles County Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision in a quiet neighborhood...
12-year-old Coachella Valley boy accused of showing guns, making threats in video sent to classmates
A 12-year-old Coachella Valley middle school student was taken into custody Wednesday morning after making threats to his fellow classmates, police said.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar Sentenced
MURRIETA (CNS) – A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the man, was sentenced Friday to 26 years, eight months to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January 2022 convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child
MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
Investigation Underway into Shooting of 2 Victims Found in Parking Lot
Upland, San Bernardino County, CA: Authorities are investigating the shooting of two victims found inside a vehicle in a Home Depot parking lot in the city of Upland early Sunday morning, Feb. 12. Upland Police Department along with the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Home Depot on...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana schools are briefly placed on lockdown because of hoax on Feb. 10
Fontana High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Feb. 10 because of an active shooter call, but the call was determined to be a hoax, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Fontana P.D. and the Fontana Unified School District Police Department responded to the school and determined that...
Fontana Herald News
Armed man is shot and critically wounded by police in San Bernardino
An armed man was shot and critically wounded by police officers during an incident in San Bernardino on Feb. 10, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 10:16 a.m., two uniformed officers were patrolling the area of Mt. Vernon Avenue and 14th Street and started to conduct a traffic stop.
Apple Valley Father Arrested For Severely Abusing His 2-Year Old Son
An apple valley father is facing charges after causing mayhem to his toddler back in early January. It all started on January 8th when authorities got anonymous tips and reports that a child was possibly being abused by their father.
knewsradio.com
Adult Felon & A 12 Year Old Boy Arrested In Cathedral City
Once again, quick work by police prevented a bad situation from getting worse. Now 39-year old Roman Rodriguez and a 12 year old boy, both from Cathedral City, get to ponder what’s next for them. Wednesday morning around 9, the boy was not at school at James Workman Middle...
crimevoice.com
Juvenile Suspect Arrested in Armed Gas Station Robbery
“On Monday, February 6th, just before 1:00 AM, PSPD dispatch received a call about a robbery at a gas station on the 3600 block of E. Ramon Rd. The witness reported two Hispanic male suspects entered the store and stole a case of beer. At one point, store employees tried to retrieve the case of beer. An employee was assaulted, and one of the suspects brandished a firearm and fired a shot in the air. The suspects then fled the scene with a third suspect who was driving the suspect vehicle.
newsantaana.com
O.C. woman arrested after crashing into several cars and endangering bystanders
An unidentified woman was arrested after a police pursuit that started at a parking lot in Mission Viejo. The woman was caught on video apparently crashing her car into multiple cars at a business parking lot. The woman also endangered bystanders who were trying to stop her from hitting their...
foxla.com
OC pursuit ends in crash, deadly police shooting of armed suspect in La Habra
LA HABRA, Calif. - Southern California authorities said an armed robbery suspect is dead and a 20-year-old innocent driver was hospitalized after a police chase across Orange County ended with a violent crash and a shooting in La Habra. Officials with the Fullerton Police Department received an armed robbery call...
Man arrested for attempted murder during cell phone robbery in Redlands
A man was arrested for attempted murder after violently attacking a woman for her cell phone in Redlands on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Marcus Levon Crowley, 30, by the Redlands Police Department. Police believe the man is a transient person. Authorities say Crowley entered a Boost Mobile store at 766 Tennessee Street and […]
foxla.com
20-year-old bystander hit as OC police chase comes to an end
A 20-year-old man was injured after a high-speed chase came to an end in La Habra. The suspect died after he was shot by police at the scene.
$100k reward offered in shooting death of 29-year-old woman in West Covina
The family of a young woman gunned down two years ago gathered outside the West Covina Police Station Wednesday night in a plea for answers and justice, offering $100,000 reward in hopes that witnesses to the fatal incident will come forward. Gabriela De Haro-Perez, 29, was shot in the head on Jan. 2, 2021, near […]
2urbangirls.com
Police shoot, kill robbery suspect after chase from San Bernardino to Orange County
LA HABRA, Calif. – An armed robbery suspect from San Bernardino was fatally shot by police after a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash in La Habra. Officers from the Fullerton Police Department attempted to stop the suspect, who was driving a Ford Explorer just after 1 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue. After refusing to stop the suspect led them on a chase from Fullerton to nearby La Habra, according to a report from ABC 7.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. arrests mother who had drugs in the back seat of her car, next to her children
Police arrested a mother who had 14 pounds of methamphetamine in the back seat of her car, right next to her children, during a recent incident in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. The P.D.'s Rapid Response Team (RRT) was doing follow-up on a narcotics sales case and a...
1 dead, 2 wounded in North County shooting
A man suspected of killing one and wounding two in a Fallbrook shooting Friday is in law enforcement custody, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Molesting MoVal Girl Several Times
A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Friday following a...
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested on armed robbery charge in Rialto
A man has been arrested on an armed robbery charge and one other suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Jan. 4, Rialto officers responded to a business in the 100 block of W. Baseline Road regarding a robbery that had just occurred in the parking lot.
