Kyle Long gave insight into what it was like being coached by former Bears head coach Matt Nagy. "We were playing the Raiders, and we were getting our a-ses whooped," Long said on his brother, Chris Long's podcast. "We're in there at halftime and our head coach, Matt Nagy, God Bless him, he looks at the o-line and he says 'You guys are playing like some gutless, quiet, b-tches.'

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO