Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new programJake WellsChicago, IL
Two hearts, one love: A story of second chances and crossed destiniesBassey BYChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Related
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Tracking celebrities in attendance for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
The stars are set to shine on the field, on stage and in the seats at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Travis Kelce are among the famous players from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Rihanna, Chris Stapleton and more will step up to the microphone for performances.
Chiefs' Allegretti, Chicago-area native, welcomes twins before Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way. Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth in the early hours to twin girls back home in Chicago, a team official confirmed to The Associated Press. Allegretti, a Frankfort native, was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel while the rest of the Chiefs slept ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Should Bears Stay or Go? Poll Shows Residents' Opinions
Chicagoans have strong feelings about whether the Chicago Bears should move from Soldier Field to a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to results released Friday in an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ. Of the 625 registered voters interviewed for the poll,...
Kyle Long tells cruel, yet hilarious, Matt Nagy story
Kyle Long gave insight into what it was like being coached by former Bears head coach Matt Nagy. "We were playing the Raiders, and we were getting our a-ses whooped," Long said on his brother, Chris Long's podcast. "We're in there at halftime and our head coach, Matt Nagy, God Bless him, he looks at the o-line and he says 'You guys are playing like some gutless, quiet, b-tches.'
Report: Fangio helped Eagles prepare for Super Bowl
Former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is set to become the Dolphins DC next season, but before he moves on to Miami, Fangio has some Super Bowl responsibilities. According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles signed Fangio to a two-week contract to help them prepare for the Chiefs. But interestingly, the Eagles brought Fangio on to help the offense, not the defense.
Twitter goes wild after Rihanna's riveting halftime performance
Super Bowl LVII is underway between Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But Rihanna's “interrupted by a football game” concert is complete. And what a show it was. The 34-year-old singer and entrepreneur took to the stage for this year's...
ESPN ranks White Sox rotation 7th best in MLB
ESPN released their "Way-too-early" starting pitching rankings, slotting the White Sox as the seventh-best rotation in MLB. "There are mostly slight differences between the pecking order of rotations generated by this method and by the forecast at Fangraphs, with teams generally landing within a handful of ranking spots from one approach to the other The White Sox were one of the bigger departures -- in Chicago's favor," ESPN wrote.
Patrick Mahomes once considered going to law school
Somewhere in an alternate universe, Patrick Mahomes is suiting up for a completely different field. Speaking to NBC Sports at Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Leigh Steinberg, Mahomes’ agent, revealed the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback had aspirations for a career that was not American football. “Patrick...
Bears vs. Chiefs favorite for NFL game in Germany
The rumblings that the Chicago Bears could be headed overseas is picking up steam. According to a report from BILD/Welt, the Bears road game against the Kansas City Chiefs is a favorite for one of the two games in Germany. The New Orleans Saints at the New England Patriots is...
Bulls Q&A: LaVine talks DeRozan, Donovan, future
CLEVELAND --- This June will mark six years since the Chicago Bulls traded for Zach LaVine. In that time, LaVine has experienced many highs---the team’s first playoff berth in five years, two All-Star selections, sublime scoring explosions, an Olympic gold medal, a max contract worth $215 million. He also...
What’s the next sports record that could be broken?
Not all records are made to be broken. But, sometimes, even those long believed to be unbreakable are topped. That was the case on Tuesday when LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, scoring his 38,388th career point to break the record that had been held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for nearly four decades.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0