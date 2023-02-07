ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Chiefs' Allegretti, Chicago-area native, welcomes twins before Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way. Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth in the early hours to twin girls back home in Chicago, a team official confirmed to The Associated Press. Allegretti, a Frankfort native, was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel while the rest of the Chiefs slept ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Should Bears Stay or Go? Poll Shows Residents' Opinions

Chicagoans have strong feelings about whether the Chicago Bears should move from Soldier Field to a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to results released Friday in an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ. Of the 625 registered voters interviewed for the poll,...
Kyle Long tells cruel, yet hilarious, Matt Nagy story

Kyle Long gave insight into what it was like being coached by former Bears head coach Matt Nagy. "We were playing the Raiders, and we were getting our a-ses whooped," Long said on his brother, Chris Long's podcast. "We're in there at halftime and our head coach, Matt Nagy, God Bless him, he looks at the o-line and he says 'You guys are playing like some gutless, quiet, b-tches.'
Report: Fangio helped Eagles prepare for Super Bowl

Former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is set to become the Dolphins DC next season, but before he moves on to Miami, Fangio has some Super Bowl responsibilities. According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles signed Fangio to a two-week contract to help them prepare for the Chiefs. But interestingly, the Eagles brought Fangio on to help the offense, not the defense.
ESPN ranks White Sox rotation 7th best in MLB

ESPN released their "Way-too-early" starting pitching rankings, slotting the White Sox as the seventh-best rotation in MLB. "There are mostly slight differences between the pecking order of rotations generated by this method and by the forecast at Fangraphs, with teams generally landing within a handful of ranking spots from one approach to the other The White Sox were one of the bigger departures -- in Chicago's favor," ESPN wrote.
Patrick Mahomes once considered going to law school

Somewhere in an alternate universe, Patrick Mahomes is suiting up for a completely different field. Speaking to NBC Sports at Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Leigh Steinberg, Mahomes’ agent, revealed the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback had aspirations for a career that was not American football. “Patrick...
Bulls Q&A: LaVine talks DeRozan, Donovan, future

CLEVELAND --- This June will mark six years since the Chicago Bulls traded for Zach LaVine. In that time, LaVine has experienced many highs---the team’s first playoff berth in five years, two All-Star selections, sublime scoring explosions, an Olympic gold medal, a max contract worth $215 million. He also...
What’s the next sports record that could be broken?

Not all records are made to be broken. But, sometimes, even those long believed to be unbreakable are topped. That was the case on Tuesday when LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, scoring his 38,388th career point to break the record that had been held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for nearly four decades.
