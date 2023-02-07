Read full article on original website
Six Nations: Henry Slade warns England's rivals Steve Borthwick's side are only going to improve
England are looking to bounce back from their Calcutta Cup defeat in round one when their Six Nations campaign continues against Italy on Sunday. Head coach Borthwick underlined the role played by Slade's return to the line-up in unlocking his midfield selection with Marcus Smith dropped to accommodate Owen Farrell's move from inside centre to the number 10 jersey.
Six Nations 2023 Round 2: Andy Farrell says Ireland players, fans ready for France | Warren Gatland 'wary' of Finn Russell | 'England need progress'
Farrell hopes for Ireland crowd inspiration vs unchanged France. Ireland head coach Andy Farrell hopes a partisan Dublin crowd can turn the tables on France and drag Ireland through difficult moments during Saturday's potential Six Nations title decider. Farrell's men felt the full force of a raucous Stade de France...
Steve Borthwick: Win a 'positive step forward' as England rebuild but Ireland and France 'years ahead'
Steve Borthwick believes his side took "positive steps forward" as he secured his first win as England head coach with a dominant 31-14 display against Italy in the Six Nations, but admits they are "years away" from the likes of Ireland and France. A first half dominated by England's pack...
Leeds 0-2 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag hails Marcus Rashford as one of the best forwards in Europe after latest strike
Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford is one of the best forwards in Europe and told the Manchester United frontman to stay hungry following his latest goal in Sunday's win at Leeds. After the old rivals drew 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, the reverse fixture was on course...
Super League 2023: Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth ready to lead home-city club's challenge
The work he did in carving out a 12-year professional career which included four seasons in the Super League with home city club Wakefield Trinity helped him realise he may have a future in coaching though. Now head coach of Trinity, having been appointed Willie Poching's successor in September last...
Max Wober exclusive: Leeds defender on his move to Elland Road, darts at Ally Pally and being a leader
As Max Wober sits down with Sky Sports for his pre-Manchester United interview, he's barely had 12 hours to recover from Leeds' pulsating 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. Life is non-stop for the 25-year-old centre-back now he's in the Premier League following his £11m move from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in January. After this, he is taking his parents to the airport before turning his attention to Sunday when Leeds face United again, but this time at Elland Road, live on Sky Sports.
Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag challenges Alejandro Garnacho and discusses new European Super League proposals
Erik ten Hag has laid down a challenge for teenager Alejandro Garnacho - to score more goals - and believes his on-field emotion is a strength. Manchester United face Leeds for a second time in five days when they meet at Elland Road on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
Southampton 1-2 Wolves: Joao Gomes stars in second-half fightback to pile more misery on under-fire Saints boss Nathan Jones
Southampton were undone by a sensational second-half comeback from 10-man Wolves at a hostile St Mary's, with Joao Gomes scoring a late decider to pile more pressure on under-fire boss Nathan Jones - who has lost seven of his eight league games in charge. Gomes' clinical strike arrived 15 minutes...
Rangers 3-2 Partick Thistle: Hosts survive Scottish Cup scare after 'free goal' controversy
Rangers survived a Scottish Cup scare to beat Partick Thistle 3-2 but the fifth-round tie threw up a hugely controversial incident which saw both sides grab a goal each. Jags captain Kevin Holt gave the Championship side the interval lead with a penalty after 35 minutes after a VAR check and Croatia striker Antonio Colak, who had been penalised for handball for the spot-kick, levelled with a header five minutes after the restart.
Six Nations: Wales boss Warren Gatland reacts to Scotland thrashing
Wales were in the game at half-time as they trailed 13-7, having spurned good scoring opportunities, but fell away in the second period as Scotland fly-half Finn Russell took charge and Gatland's side had no answer. "We need to make some tough calls moving forward," said the Wales head coach.
Leeds United move to install Steven Gerrard as new boss after rejections - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's papers... Leeds United could make a move to install Steven Gerrard as their new boss after a number of rejections. Manchester City will prove it's business as usual by completing a stunning deal to add Brazilian club EC Bahia to the City Football Group portfolio.
Fred steps up for Man Utd as Rodri underlines Man City importance - Premier League hits and misses
When Erik ten Hag was selecting his starting line-ups for Manchester United's two games with Leeds this week, the lack of midfield options at his disposal would have surely concerned him. With Casemiro suspended, Scott McTominay injured, and Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek out for the long term,...
Premier League Darts: Mark Webster praises Gerwyn Price's 'dream night' in Cardiff
Price delighted the partisan home crowd with a 6-3 victory over Nathan Aspinall to claim top billing on Night Two at the Cardiff International Arena. Price, world champion behind closed doors at Alexandra Palace in 2021, was inspired by the vocal support all evening to see off the challenges of Chris Dobey and Michael Van Gerwen to reach the final where he closed out a memorable win over 'The Asp'.
England seamer Stuart Broad says being dropped for last year's tour of the West Indies saved his international career
Stuart Broad believes his England career might have been over for good had he not been axed for last year's tour of the West Indies. The 36-year-old is back with the Test side in New Zealand after taking an extended paternity break following the birth of his first child, Annabella, and is raring to go in Thursday's series opener at Mount Maunganui, but 12 months ago it looked as though his England days may have been at an end.
Leeds 0-2 Manchester United: Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho score late goals to overcome stubborn rivals
Manchester United found a way to beat managerless Leeds at the second time of asking as late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho gave them a 2-0 win at Elland Road. Having drawn 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, the two fierce rivals faced off again in West...
Sunderland 1-0 Reading: Patrick Roberts seals late win for Black Cats
Patrick Roberts struck late on as Sunderland moved to within a point of the Sky Bet Championship play-off places with a 1-0 win over struggling Reading. The Black Cats looked set to be dealt a blow in their pursuit of a top-six spot, as stubborn Reading frustrated the hosts for long periods at the Stadium of Light.
Daniel Levy: Tottenham chairman admits transfer mistakes as club reveals growing financial position
Daniel Levy has admitted Tottenham have made transfer mistakes which are still impacting the club despite a growing financial position. Spurs have announced their annual financial results for the year ending June 2022, the first full season since the Covid-19 pandemic restricted fans from attending matches, with total revenue increasing 22.7 per cent to £440m from £361.9m in 2021.
Birmingham 2-0 West Brom: Hannibal Mejbri picks up goal and assist as Blues win Midlands derby
Hannibal Mejbri stole the show as his goal and assist earned Birmingham a 2-0 win over West Brom - to earn the Blues their first home win in 2023. The on-loan Manchester United midfielder took just 10 minutes to put his side in front in sensational fashion, curling a wide free-kick in from 35 yards out, deceiving West Brom goalkeeper David Button by pretending to go for a cross.
West Ham 1-1 Chelsea: Emerson Palmieri strike frustrates Blues as Graham Potter's side denied late penalty
Chelsea were controversially denied a late penalty as they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham at the London Stadium to leave their top-four hopes hanging by a thread. Conor Gallagher's low shot struck Tomas Soucek on the hand as the West Ham midfielder slid across in an attempt to make a block in the 88th minute, but referee Craig Pawson waved away their appeals and there was no intervention from VAR.
County Championship tweaked for 2023 with fewer points for draws and two rounds played with Kookaburra ball
Fewer points will be awarded for draws in the County Championship in 2023 in order to encourage the sort of attacking cricket that has revolutionised England's Test match team. Sides will earn five points from draws this year, down from eight, while the system of batting bonus points has also...
