Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Amazon is offering a free Echo Show 5 Kids when you buy an Echo Show 8
It seems like whenever there’s a holiday approaching, discounts on Amazon’s popular smart displays pop up everywhere we look. Most of them are decent, but today’s bundle deal on the second-gen Echo Show 8 is great. Not only is the latest Echo Show 8 selling for $74.99 on Amazon — $50 off and its second-best price ever — but it comes with a free Echo Show 5 Kids. Given the latter smart display normally retails for $94.99, the current discount equates to a savings of $149.99.
The Verge
The best noise-canceling headphone deals
With more people working from home than they used to, owning a good pair of noise-canceling headphones has become more appealing than ever. However, they can be expensive and difficult to shop for due to the range of available models, many of which cater to different lifestyles and priorities. Some are better suited for long-haul flights, for instance, while others are ideal for multitasking and marathon listening sessions.
The Verge
The AirPods Pro and entry-level Kindle highlight this weekend’s best deals
Welcome to the weekend, dear readers! Microsoft’s forthcoming, ChatGPT-powered browser and Nintendo’s latest Direct event may have dominated the news cycle as of late, but there were a number of headline-grabbing discounts peppered throughout the week. And while we typically reserve our weekend roundups for new deals, we figured we’d take the opportunity to run through some of the highlights you may have missed — you know, with V-Day coming up and all.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
The Verge
Razer Blade 18 review: the price is going up
Razer has made big laptops in the past — but they apparently weren’t big enough. The Razer Blade 18 is the biggest-screened Razer Blade ever released, and it’s hard to overstate how immersive that 18-inch, QHD, 16:10, 240Hz display is. That massive 2560 x 1600 screen is the primary draw of the device, but a few other staples of the Blade line — the six-speaker array, the per-key RGB keyboard, the best build quality you’ll find in the high-end gaming space — as well as some features coming newly to the 18, including a CPU overclocking feature, a battery health optimizer, and an absolutely massive touchpad, all make for a solid package.
The Verge
Uber’s driver app is getting Apple CarPlay support
Uber’s driver app is getting Apple CarPlay support, which will enable drivers with iPhones to accept trip requests and navigate via their car’s infotainment screen. The feature is just now rolling out to Uber drivers and will be available to all drivers in the US by the end of the month.
The Verge
Ford’s reportedly working on a $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan
Ford’s gearing up to announce a $3.5 billion battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, according to a report from Automotive News. In an advisory obtained by the outlet, the automaker says it will reveal the news of the factory on Monday in partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), a company that creates lithium iron phosphate batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), including the Mustang Mach-E.
The Verge
Windows 11 will soon control your RGB lighting for PC gaming accessories
Microsoft is working to bring native support for RGB PC gaming accessories to Windows 11. The Windows lighting experience will include the ability for PC gamers to configure accessories with RGB lighting without having to install third-party software. Twitter user Albacore has spotted early work for integrating this new lighting...
The Verge
Sennheiser IE 200 earbuds review: reconnecting with music — literally
Every so often, I just need a break from Bluetooth headphones. I get fed up with recharging them. Heaven forbid I accidentally put my phone in my left pocket while out and about instead of my right and start noticing audio cutouts. (Yes, this can still happen with today’s best wireless earbuds and phones.) And I remind myself that I’m robbing my ears of the true potential of my cultivated lossless music library by settling for Bluetooth codecs instead of going wired. I’ve been feeling that wireless fatigue lately, and it just so happens that Sennheiser just released a new pair of wired earbuds, the IE 200, that seemed worth trying out.
The Verge
Philips Hue stops making some of its swankiest smart bulbs
Philips Hue’s glamorous, oversized dimmable smart bulbs designed as open lighting fixtures have hit a snag. “Aesthetic inconsistency” (i.e., they didn’t look good) discovered during consumer testing of the new Lightguide bulb line has caused the company to stop making the triangle- and globe-shaped bulbs. Kelly Hrank, public relations lead of Signify, which owns Philips Hue, confirmed the issue but said that the ellipse-shaped Lightguide bulb from the line that launched last year doesn’t suffer from the same problem and remains available.
The Verge
Nowatch review: a chic stress tracker for the Goop faithful
Modern life is stressful. The past three years have been particularly stressful thanks to a global pandemic, a worsening economy, and an aneurysm-inducing news cycle. But while most wearable companies have introduced features meant to help with mindfulness, recovery, and stress reduction, that’s not their main focus. But with the Nowatch, that’s the entire purpose.
The Verge
Fitbit might be working on blood pressure tech, but its future is murky
Fitbit recently filed a patent application (pdf) for a force-sensitive display that would enable blood pressure readings on wearables. But even if patents did guarantee success — which they don’t — the past few months make it hard to be confident in the future of Fitbit smartwatches.
The Verge
Meta found a leaker who shared details about its unannounced VR headsets with a YouTuber
A version of this story was first published in yesterday’s edition of my Command Line newsletter. A monthslong leak investigation by Meta has uncovered the source behind renders of the company’s unannounced VR headsets that were published last year by a YouTuber named Brad Lynch. Meta CTO Andrew...
The Verge
Notorious Russian cybercrime network unmasked and sanctioned by US and UK
Seven individuals connected to an infamous Russia-based cybercrime network that launched attacks against schools, hospitals, public utilities, and governments were exposed on Thursday after sanctions were imposed by US and UK authorities. The US Department of the Treasury and the UK Foreign Office released pictures of the seven individuals alongside their online aliases, full legal names, email addresses, and dates of birth.
Comments / 0