Digital Trends

The 3 best TV deals in Best Buy’s 4-Day Sale

Best Buy is in the midst of a 4-day sale, and if you’re looking for a new TV to put at the center of your home theater, there are some great Best Buy TV deals to shop. Included in the discounts are brand names such as LG and Toshiba, with prices hitting as low as $250. We’ve done the heavy lifting and rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals you can find right now at Best Buy. Read onward for more details on what the best TV for your needs may be, and on how to get it at the best price.
MLive.com

Walmart has Rollback deals and clearance savings on Samsung TVs

Walmart has sales on 4K Samsung TVs. Find deals on your favorite electronics brand and shop for Samsung TVs during clearance, discounts, and rollback savings. You’ll find deals on 42″ through 85″ TVs with high definition resolution for the most exciting entertainment experience. Check out savings on...
makeuseof.com

Massive 65-Inch Samsung 4K TV Price Drops by $1,200 Ahead of the Super Bowl

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking for an absolutely massive smart TV, then this $1,200 discount for the Samsung S95B 65-inch 4K TV should help you decide. This is a thin TV that delivers the latest technology the company developed.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

A 50-inch TV for under $200? This is no joke. One of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
Digital Trends

One of our favorite 65-inch OLED TVs is $400 off right now

One of the best TV deals available today is also on one of the best TVs you can buy. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV for $1,700 saving you $400 off the usual price of $2,100. A substantial saving, this is a fantastic TV for gamers, sports fans, and those that simply love the finer things in life. It’s the latest technology so we can’t say how long it’ll stick around at this price. Read on to learn more or hit the buy button below to get straight to the good stuff.
Digital Trends

Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV

Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
Phone Arena

Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra

Unless you've been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere in the Appalachians for the last couple of weeks, chances are you know everything there is to know about Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses. But what about last year's S22 family?. Obviously, the specs and...
TODAY.com

Amazon already dropped a ton of deals before Presidents Day — 38 finds starting at $7

It feels like just yesterday we were shopping Black Friday deals and last-minute holiday markdowns. But in the blink of an eye, January is already behind us. and the first sales event of the year is around the corner. If you've been itching to shop big discounts again, Amazon is here to answer your prayers with a ton of sales ahead of Presidents Day weekend.
The US Sun

Three free Amazon Prime perks that you probably didn’t know existed

AMAZON Prime offers so much more than fast parcel deliveries and must-watch telly. The online retail empire has its fingers dipped in many pies, meaning you can get even more out of your subscription. Here are three freebies you are missing out on. Deliveroo Plus. Every Amazon Prime account gets...
SlashGear

There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them

Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
Engadget

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max returns to a record low of $35

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Don't worry if...

