ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonne Terre, MO

Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims

By JIM SALTER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAfUE_0kfBXjGb00
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard Taylor. Attorneys for Taylor, a Missouri man scheduled to be executed in February 2023, are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he did not kill his girlfriend and her three children. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File)

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred.

Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at the state prison in Bonne Terre. It was the nation’s fifth execution this year, following a previous execution in Missouri, two in Texas and one in Oklahoma. All were by lethal injection.

Taylor kicked his feet as the 5 grams of pentobarbital were administered, then took five or six deep breaths before all movement stopped. In a final statement, Taylor said Muslims don’t die but “live eternally in the hearts of our family and friends.”

“Death is not your enemy, it is your destiny. Look forward to meeting it. Peace!” he wrote in the statement.

Taylor, who previously went by the first name Leonard, long maintained that he was in California when Angela Rowe, her 10-year-old daughter Alexus Conley, 6-year-old daughter AcQreya Conley, and 5-year-old son Tyrese Conley were killed in 2004. His supporters included the national NAACP, nearly three dozen civil rights and religious groups and the Midwest Innocence Project.

But Taylor’s innocence claims were turned aside time and again. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, a Democrat, last week declined Taylor’s request for a hearing before a judge, stating the “facts are not there to support a credible case of innocence.”

Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined to grant clemency on Monday, the same day the Missouri Supreme Court denied a stay request. Earlier Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene.

Gerauan Rowe, Angela Rowe’s sister, said after the execution that moving on remains difficult, more than 18 years after she lost her sister, nieces and nephew.

“I’m at a point in my life right now — I’m OK but I’m not,” she said. “But I know justice was served. It’s kind of hard trying to move forward, but I think I can do it.”

There was no question that Taylor was not in Missouri when the bodies were found. What isn’t known for certain is when the family was killed.

Taylor and Angela Rowe lived with the children at a home in the St. Louis suburb of Jennings. Taylor boarded a flight to California on Nov. 26, 2004.

On Dec. 3, 2004, police were sent to the home in Jennings after worried relatives said they hadn’t heard from Rowe. Officers found the bodies of Rowe and her children. All four had been shot.

The initial finding by a medical examiner was that the killings likely happened within a few days of the discovery of the bodies — when Taylor was in California. But at Taylor’s trial, Medical Examiner Phillip Burch said the killings could have happened two or three weeks before the discovery of the bodies.

Taylor’s attorney, Kent Gipson, said that several people, including relatives of Rowe and a neighbor, saw Rowe alive in the days after Taylor left St. Louis. Meanwhile, Taylor’s daughter in California, Deja Taylor, claimed in a court filing that she and her father called Angela Rowe and one of the children during his visit. The court filing said Deja Taylor’s mother and sister corroborated her story.

Bob McCulloch, who was St. Louis County’s elected prosecutor at the time of the killings, said Taylor’s claim of innocence was “nonsense,” and the alibis provided by his daughter and her relatives were “completely made up.”

McCulloch told The Associated Press that evidence suggested Rowe and the kids were killed on the night of Nov. 22 or on Nov. 23, at a time when Taylor was still in St. Louis. He noted that Rowe typically made around 70 outgoing calls or texts each day. Starting Nov. 23, she made none.

Meanwhile, DNA from Rowe’s blood was found on Taylor’s glasses when he was arrested, a relative taking him to the airport saw Taylor toss a gun into the sewer, and Taylor’s brother told police that Taylor admitted to the crime, McCulloch said. Authorities believe Taylor shot Rowe during a violent argument, then killed the children because they were witnesses.

All three recent Missouri executions involved cases out of St. Louis County. Kevin Johnson was executed in November for killing a police officer in 2005. Amber McLaughlin was put to death Jan. 3 for killing a woman in 2003. It was believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.S.

Comments / 30

Thomas Robinson
2d ago

Don't know these people may they rest in (PEACE). I'm not for capital punishment. (WHY)? Because those with money slip thru the cracks. (example). Senator TED KENNEDY. When he MURDERED his pregnant girlfriend Mary Jo Kapetnick. He still ran for OFFICE. NEVER spent a day in jail. She was pregnant. This case in hand. For me, when the kids were KILLED that was a red flag. Double standard. One more for ya. Cop DEREK CHAUVIN. When he MURDERED George Floyd, on national TV. This white cop got to choose what PRISON he serve his few years in. He wasn't facing being put to DEATH.

Reply(1)
9
Cheryl Cleveland
2d ago

Only God knows the truth and. he stood before Him after taking his last breath as we all will when it's our turn after death

Reply
4
BobbyDigital*Era
2d ago

Unfortunately, there’s many things that’s “unconstitutionally intolerable” but doesn’t mean they still won’t go with the proceedings and rock you to 😴 sleep!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Lawyer: Missouri executed man with appeal still pending

The attorney for a man who was executed this week is calling for an investigation, accusing Missouri officials of moving ahead with the lethal injection while federal appeals were pending. Raheem Taylor, 58, was executed Tuesday night for the 2004 deaths of his girlfriend and her three children in suburban St. Louis. Taylor claimed he was out of state when the family was killed. Investigators don’t deny he was in California when the bodies were found but a medical examiner determined the victims had died up to three weeks earlier — at a time when Taylor was still in Missouri. The innocence claim was turned aside repeatedly in the days leading up to the execution. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, a Democrat, declined to ask a judge for a new hearing, stating the “facts are not there to support a credible case of innocence.” Republican Gov. Mike Parson denied clemency, saying evidence showed that “Taylor committed these atrocities and a jury found him guilty.” The Missouri Supreme Court declined to grant a stay on Monday, and the U.S. Supreme Court did the same about two hours before the execution.
MISSOURI STATE
WDEF

Georgia prison warden charged with bribery, other counts

GLENNVILLE, Ga (AP) – A Georgia prison warden has been arrested on charges stemming from a state investigation of corruption inside the penitentiary he supervised. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Brian Dennis Adams was charged Wednesday with bribery, conspiracy to violate Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, making false statements and violating his oath of office.
GLENNVILLE, GA
CBS News

Missouri set to execute man for murders he insists he didn't commit

An attorney for Raheem Taylor is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to halt what he calls a "constitutionally intolerable event" - the potential execution of an innocent man Tuesday evening. Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die at the state prison Bonne Terre, Missouri, for the killings of his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago. Attorney Kent Gipson's motion asks the Supreme Court to grant a stay of execution and appoint a special master to review Taylor's innocence claim. A similar request to the Missouri Supreme Court was turned aside late Monday. The Midwest Innocence Project, the...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon court refuses to overturn order blocking gun measure

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has again refused to overturn a lower court ruling blocking a voter-approved gun measure from taking effect. In a ruling Thursday, the high court concluded it would be inappropriate to get involved while the matter is still being addressed in a trial court, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The measure remains blocked pending a hearing on its constitutionality. Voters in November narrowly approved the measure, which requires a permit to buy a gun and a background check to be completed before a gun can be sold or transferred. It also restricts the sale, manufacture and use of magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. There have been legal challenges in federal and state courts.
OREGON STATE
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE
Vice

Judges Denied a 14-Year-Old’s Request for an Abortion. Twice.

Just a few days before her 15th birthday, the 14-year-old appeared in front of a Florida court and asked for permission to get an abortion. This girl said that her mother lived in Guatemala and that she had lost touch with her father after he moved away—making it likely impossible for her to get their permission to get an abortion, which minors are required to do under Florida law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Shooting at Nebraska Target highlights gaps in gun laws

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In the last three years of his life, Joseph Jones was repeatedly sent to psychiatric hospitals because of his schizophrenia and delusions that a drug cartel was after him. The Nebraska man once lay down on a highway in Kansas because he wanted to be run over by a truck, but officers tackled him as he ran in front of vehicles. Time and time again, his family and the police took away his guns.
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

Georgia considers heavier trucks despite official opposition

ATLANTA (AP) — It’s the heavyweight lobbying battle of this year’s Georgia legislative session: Should the state allow heavier trucks on its roads? The House Transportation Committee voted 18-11 on Thursday to advance a House bill which would increase the weight limit for large trucks to 90,000 pounds (40,800 kilograms). Now, most trucks are limited to 80,000 pounds, the same as the federal limit on interstate highways. The bill advanced to the full House after a five-and-a-half hour hearing, despite a furious counterattack from the Georgia Department of Transportation. “The fact is allowing heavier weights on the highways and bridges shortens the lifecycle of our bridges and pavements,” Meg Pirkle, the department’s chief engineer, told committee members, as state Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry sat next to her.
GEORGIA STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Associated Press

Montana lawmakers amend proposed transgender harassment bill

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana lawmakers on Thursday amended a proposed bill that opponents criticized as letting students avoid punishment for intentionally misgendering or deadnaming their transgender peers. Under the changed legislation, schools would be allowed to discipline those who refer to transgender students by their birth name or birth gender when such behavior rises to the level of bullying. Opponents argued that the modified bill just creates a gray area that allows harassment and leaves schools with no way to discipline it until it meets the state’s legal definition of bullying. The House Judiciary Committee passed the amended legislation 13-6, a day after hearing from dozens of opponents who testified that the measure would increase bullying and harassment of students already struggling to fit in.
MONTANA STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Executes Black Man Who Confessed to Murdering 3 White Teens

HUNTSVILLE, TX – The State of Texas carried out the execution Wednesday night of a black man who confessed to shooting to death three white teens in Amarillo in 1998. John Balentine, 54, whose attorneys argued his trial was marred by racial bias, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, for the January 1998 deaths of Edward Mark Caylor, 17, Kai Brooke Geyer, 15, and Steven Watson, 15, in Amarillo. Prosecutors said all three were shot once in the head.
AMARILLO, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
637K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy