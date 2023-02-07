Read full article on original website
Williams SWCD Holds 2023 Reorganizational Meeting
At the January board meeting, the Williams Soil and Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) Board of Supervisors welcomed Dawn Bowling as she began her term serving the residents of Williams County. Dawn currently works as a Grain Solutions Advisor with Sunrise Co-operative based out of Fremont, Ohio. She has an...
High School Sports Scoreboard For February 11, 2023
Bryan 52 Paulding 49 (OT) TEAM SCORES: 1. Tinora 221.0; 2. Fairview 109.5; 3. Ayersville 84.5; 4. Wayne Trace 82.0; 5. Edgerton 71.0; t6. Hicksville 61.0, Paulding 61.0; 8. Antwerp 54.0. BOYS BOWLING. NWOAL Championships. 1. Liberty Center 4,202; 2. Wauseon 3,770; 3. Bryan 3,649; 4. Delta 3,559; 5. Patrick...
Cynthia Collino (1971-2023)
Cynthia Anne (Leonard) Collino, age 51, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, February 9, 2023. She was born in Toledo on August 21, 1971 to the late Douglas W. Leonard, who preceded her in death on March 21, 2017 and Edna (Handy) Leonard who survives. Cynthia was a graduate...
Goldsmith Theatre In Bryan Receives $100,000 Grant For Renovation
THEATRE RENOVATION … Rain or shine, the show must go on! The Williams County Community Theater (WCCT), which has been bringing live theater to Northwest Ohio for 70 years, is being renovated! The Goldsmith Theatre at 208 West Butler in Bryan will have a new lobby, restrooms, stage location, theater office, windows, doors, and much more. The goal is to have all construction complete by this fall. The Bryan Area Foundation kicked off this project by challenging the community and businesses to match their $100,000 grant. Anyone that would like to donate and make the restoration a reality can visit www.williamscountycommunitytheatre.com. Pictured receiving the check from left to right are Kim Semer, WCCT Trustees Treasurer; Crystal Bowers, WCCT Trustees Vice President; Mary Beth Snider, WCCT Trustees President; and Amy Miller, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO.
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Police Department Starts Dare Program In Edgerton Schools
PROGRAM UNDERWAY … Edgerton Police Chief Gary Plotts, left and Edgerton Police Chaplain Byron Adams, right, hold up the DARE t-shirt that is being given out to kids in the Edgerton Schools. The t-shirt states "DARE to resist drugs and violence." (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Village of...
Bryan @ Swanton Girls Varsity Basketball
SWANTON – Eleven Lady Bears hit the scoring column as Bryan (20-2, 7-0 NWOAL) wrapped up their third straight outright NWOAL title and fourth straight overall by trouncing Swanton 58-26. Reese Grothaus drilled four of Bryan’s ten triples as a team and had 13 points on the night.
FCCC Floral Design Class Creates Corsages & Boutonnieres For “Night To Shine” Event
FCCC FLORAL DESIGN … Students have been working on “Night To Shine” corsages and boutonnieres since the beginning of January. Four County Career Center Floral Design class brushed up on their skills for a good cause by designing and creating 300 corsages and 200 boutonnieres for the February 10 “Night to Shine” (NTS) event held at the Countyline Church of God in Auburn, IN.
BLAKESLEE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Elects Eric Jenkins As President
GETTING STARTED … Blakeslee Mayor Cody Reynolds and Fiscal Officer Courtny Osborn open the Blakeslee Village Council Meeting. (PHOTO BY BETH CLARK, STAFF) The Blakeslee Village Council meeting was held February 9th, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting was called to order on time and roll call was taken.
High School Basketball Roundup For February 10, 2023
BRYAN – Cole Mitchey had 12 points, 10 in the second half to help Swanton (16-4, 3-3 NWOAL) outscore Bryan 23-15 after halftime for a 36-31 win. Sam Herold had 11 markers for the Golden Bears (4-16, 0-6) in the loss.
Holgate @ Hilltop Girls Varsity Basketball
WEST UNITY – They say defense wins championships and that theory was on full display at Hilltop High School on Thursday. With both teams struggling to score, it was the Holgate defense that made the difference by holding Hilltop to just six points over the last three quarters and limiting Hilltop leading scorer Libbie Baker to only two points in the 28-17 win.
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Handful Of Resolutions
The Williams County Commissioners meeting began at 10:30 a.m. with the introduction of the City Clerk’s Correspondence. The members present were Lewis D. Hilkert, Bartley E. Westfall, and Terry N. Rummel.
BBC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Holgate’s Defense Stymies Hilltop In 28-17 Win
BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: Stryker Stuns Pettisville 31-30 On Cadwell’s Buzzer Beater To Win BBC Title
PETTISVILLE - Trailing 30-28 with 2.4 seconds left, Stryker needed a miracle and ended up getting it. Taking the ball out from under the Pettisville basket, the Panthers successfully got the ball across half court and called a time out with 2.1 seconds remaining.
