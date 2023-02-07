ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: There's no leadership on the Giants

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
New York Giants safety Julian Love ruffled some feathers last week. Literally.

During an appearance on Good Morning Football, Love was asked about Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and the job he’s done. Love was also asked about Sirianni’s grating antics.

The former fourth-round pick pulled no punches.

“He’s a guy who, really, is doing a good job because he’s not getting in the way of his team,” Love said. “He has an experienced roster from top to bottom — offense and defense.”

And Sirianni’s personality?

“I don’t like it. I don’t like it at all,” Love said. “He’s in it for a free ride right now. You guys can coach this team. I mean, come on.”

The comments did not sit well with several Eagles players, including defensive end Brandon Graham.

“People always got something to say when they at home,” Graham told reporters last week. “A lot of people are just mad because of what happened this season. . . (Love’s comments) definitely carried no weight.”

On Monday, during Super Bowl Media Day, Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson also chimed in. And he went a lot harder than Graham had previously.

“Tell him to pick his facemask off the dirt,” Gardner-Johnson said, via the Philly Voice. “He’s got a captain badge, but what is he a captain of? Ain’t no leadership over there. If that’s the case, y’all would be where we’re at.”

What’s most interesting is that the Eagles are just days away from a Super Bowl showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs and they’re all still talking about the Giants. It’s almost like there’s a lack of leadership.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

