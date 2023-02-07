ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

98.7 WFGR

Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good

After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

West Michigan ending meteorological winter on a warm note

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a short-lived cold snap, West Michigan returns to its unusual warm pattern for the end of the meteorological winter. The average monthly temperature for February since 1872 is approximately 36°. Despite that, we look to have more days in the 40s and 50s than in the 30s.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall

Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season

Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

Sneak Peak: A Look At The Drool-worthy 2023 West Michigan Whitecaps Menu

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: A West Michigan Whitecaps game is one of the best places to chow down in Grand Rapids. I barely understand baseball, I just get excited any time everyone else around me cheers. But the one thing I do know about what is happening at the Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark is the food offered in the stands is UNMATCHED.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids looking to name street after late prominent pastor

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids leaders are looking to commemoratively designate a portion of city street after the beloved, late Bishop Dennis J. McMurray. On Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, city commissioners gave unanimous, initial approval setting a public hearing to consider commemoratively designating a stretch of 33rd Street as Bishop Dennis J. McMurray Way.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo gets approval

KALAMAZOO, MI -- City commissioners have thrown their support behind a license for an liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo. On Monday, Feb. 6, commissioners approved a resolution in support of a license for an off-premises tasting room license for Decatur Tastings LLC, which is owned by Kevin Christensen. Decateur...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here Are The Best & Worst Places In Kalamazoo To Go On Valentine’s Day

As we draw closer to Valentine's Day it's time we check out some of the best and worst places to take your partner or love interest on this most special of materialistic holidays. Honestly, though, there are a lot of great locally-owned companies in Kalamazoo that I'm sure could use the business if you decide to go out and do something nontraditional for the holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

