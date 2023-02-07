Read full article on original website
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
Battle Creek Now Has 20+ Dispensaries with Opening of Pure Roots
It's no secret that SW Michigan is rich in dispensaries. In fact, at one point, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo were in the top three cities with the most recreational marijuana dispensaries in the entire state of Michigan:. And that was written in 2021. I'm positive that number has only grown...
Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good
After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
This Grand Rapids Coffee Shop for Parents is Perfect for your Next Playdate
Once you become a parent, it can feel impossible to get any time of your own. I mean, have you ever tried to take a shower with a toddler in your home? It's going to be a speed shower if you're lucky to finish before someone is at the bathroom door yelling for your help.
What’s Inside That Little Blue Locker In The Grand Rapids Public Library?
Public libraries are full of so many helpful resources you can use in your day to day life. Not only can you find books to inspire, entertain or educate you. You can check your email at one of their computers, or even put your feet up and relax in a safe space.
Grand Rapids High School Apologizes For ‘Black History Month’ Lunch
A West Michigan high school has issued an apology after getting backlash for their Black History Month Lunch. What Is Black History Month And Why Is It Celebrated?. Black History Month was created to focus attention on the contributions of African Americans to the United States. It honors all Black...
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in February
February is a busy month for concerts around the west Michigan area. There is also ballet, Chinese dance, comedy, basketball, hockey, and professional wrestling. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 - 7 pm - vs. The Stockton Kings. Thursday, February 9, 2023 - 7 pm - vs. The Stockton Kings. Monday, February...
WZZM 13
West Michigan ending meteorological winter on a warm note
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a short-lived cold snap, West Michigan returns to its unusual warm pattern for the end of the meteorological winter. The average monthly temperature for February since 1872 is approximately 36°. Despite that, we look to have more days in the 40s and 50s than in the 30s.
A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall
Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season
Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
Holland pizzeria offering free slices for National Pizza Day
National Pizza Day is Thursday and there are sure to be plenty of deals for people to celebrate in style.
Sneak Peak: A Look At The Drool-worthy 2023 West Michigan Whitecaps Menu
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: A West Michigan Whitecaps game is one of the best places to chow down in Grand Rapids. I barely understand baseball, I just get excited any time everyone else around me cheers. But the one thing I do know about what is happening at the Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark is the food offered in the stands is UNMATCHED.
Grand Rapids looking to name street after late prominent pastor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids leaders are looking to commemoratively designate a portion of city street after the beloved, late Bishop Dennis J. McMurray. On Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, city commissioners gave unanimous, initial approval setting a public hearing to consider commemoratively designating a stretch of 33rd Street as Bishop Dennis J. McMurray Way.
Ethel B. Coe was the 1st Black woman to run for Public Office in Grand Rapids
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Robert W. Claytor, the first Black doctor at Saint Mary’s and Butterworth hospitals, humanitarian, and founder of the Grand Rapids Urban League.
“Man Beats Wife to Death with Wooden Leg” – the Haunting of Michigan Bell: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Man takes off wooden leg and beats wife to death. Film at eleven. That was part of the story as to why the old Michigan Bell Telephone Company building in downtown Grand Rapids is haunted…but what’s the truth? What’s the fiction?. The most circulated version says the...
Grammy winner wore dress from Grand Rapids designer
A Grammy-winning lead singer found a gem collaborating with a Grand Rapids fashion designer who took her dress design to a whole new level.
Liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo gets approval
KALAMAZOO, MI -- City commissioners have thrown their support behind a license for an liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo. On Monday, Feb. 6, commissioners approved a resolution in support of a license for an off-premises tasting room license for Decatur Tastings LLC, which is owned by Kevin Christensen. Decateur...
Here Are The Best & Worst Places In Kalamazoo To Go On Valentine’s Day
As we draw closer to Valentine's Day it's time we check out some of the best and worst places to take your partner or love interest on this most special of materialistic holidays. Honestly, though, there are a lot of great locally-owned companies in Kalamazoo that I'm sure could use the business if you decide to go out and do something nontraditional for the holiday.
Kalamazoo business owes couple $78K for canceled wedding, court rules
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo business owes a couple nearly $80,000, the Michigan Appeals Court ruled. The Entertainment District, of which Ryan Reedy is the principal member, is ordered to pay Caitlin Clancy and Michael Hedge $78,273 after their May 16, 2020, wedding was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
Restaurant in Rockford where murder victim worked to hold fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A restaurant in Rockford is holding a fundraiser to support the family of an employee who was killed in December. Mya Kelly, 23, worked at the Corner Bar in Rockford during the pandemic, and her father, nicknamed "Toe Joe", is a longtime employee. Kelly was...
