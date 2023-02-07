ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Jihad Ward says he was fined $145K in 2022 for wearing a hoodie

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xrzno_0kfBWpdc00

In a Twitter exchange with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward claims he was fined a total of $145,000 by the NFL this season for wearing a hoodie.

Ward may have been kidding with Lenoir as we researched the claim and found no such fine that was revealed publicly. Of course, that doesn’t mean the fines weren’t levied. The NFL is a notorious stickler when it comes to uniform violations.

Even if Ward had been fined for a uniform violation, a total of $145k would be quite excessive given the fines for uniform violations (socks, jersey, undergarments, etc.) are $5,305 for a first offense and $15,914 for a second offense.

Only three Giants incurred fines from the NFL this season — at least those that were made public. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard was slapped with a $10,619 fine for fighting in Week 3 and center Jon Feliciano was fined $10,609 for taunting in Week 13.

Linebacker Justin Hilliard was fined $91k in relation to his suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on PEDs.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James was booed at the Super Bowl, so naturally, he then put on an imaginary crown

Just days after breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a trip to watch the Super Bowl. James is a longtime friend of Super Bowl halftime performer Rihanna. While he just accomplished one of the most impressive records in sports history and it won’t be broken any time soon, the fans didn’t him much love.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bettors were furious after Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell's opening Super Bowl touchdown was reversed

It seems like a whole lot of bettors took a flier on Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell when making their picks for the opening touchdown of Super Bowl 57. And for good reason. Gainwell got 26 combined carries in playoff wins over the 49ers and Giants, so certainly – bettors assumed – he’d have an opportunity to make an early impact against the Chiefs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kelly Clarkson hilariously roasted Tom Brady with a cover of ‘Since U Been Gone’ at the NFL Honors

Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday and, as expected, gave fans a performance to remember with a roast of Tom Brady to boot. The singer-songwriter turned television personality became the first woman to host the event and came out firing with some incredible burns in her opening monologue. Given Clarkson’s prestigious singing career, it was no surprise that she’d eventually break out into song during the event.
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyron Smith, Cowboys have big decisions on deck in 2023 offseason

Since the Cowboys drafted Tyron Smith with the ninth pick in the 2011 draft, he’s forged a Hall of Fame worthy career. The two-time All Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler has been one of the most dominant offensive linemen in the NFL. Even in his 12th season in 2022, Smith was moving bodies for Dallas, proving to be an important part of their constantly changing offensive line.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders, Rivera searching elsewhere this offseason

The third year will bring a third approach by the Washington Commanders to their offseason program of obtaining their next quarterback. Following the 2020 season, the Commanders liked what they had seen from Taylor Heinicke in the playoff game loss to Tampa Bay, so the Commanders signed Heinicke to a two-year contract to be the veteran backup. They also went out and signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the starter.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Super Bowl 2023 referee Carl Cheffers does as a day job away from the NFL

Your Super Bowl 2023 referee for Super Bowl 57 is Carl Cheffers, who hasn’t made Kansas City Chiefs fans happy in the past. But if you’re here, you might know that NFL officials don’t work for the league year round. They have day jobs — years ago, I detailed some of those NFL referee day jobs, from dairy farmer to lawyer to found of a sanity supply company.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy