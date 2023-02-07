Read full article on original website
Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Welcomes Katie Scott, Ph.D. to their Team of Specialists
Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (OCR) has welcomed Dr. Katie Scott to its team. Dr. Scott is a clinical neuropsychologist with a diverse and accomplished resume. She is an alum of Colorado State University with multiple graduate degrees with an undergraduate degree from Michigan State University. Her career has taken her across the country with high-level positions. Dr. Scott comes to us from the Jacksonville Jaguars, where she was simultaneously the Team Neuropsychologist as well as the Clinical Neuropsychologist in practice at Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville, Florida.
Colorado’s “Motel of Tomorrow” Has Been Demolished – Now What?
When the Cameron Motel first opened in 1956, it was a convenient and budget-friendly option for tourists in the Denver area to stop and stay the night at. Located just feet from the off-ramp of I-25, the vibrant arrowhead sign caught the eye of many motorists passing by, especially those looking for somewhere to rent a room.
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
weather5280.com
How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week
We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
Block of ice, nearly the length of half a football field, remains in front of Centennial home
A Centennial man describes a block of ice, nearly the length of half a football field, as an ice dam on his block.
KDVR.com
Woman burned in shower sends warning
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
Community Resurrects Colorado Birth Center Closed by Private Equity Firm
When a private equity firm closed Seasons Midwifery and Birth Center in Thornton, Colorado, in October, the state lost one of its few non-hospital birthing centers and 53 families with pregnancy due dates in November and December were left scrambling to find providers. But then staffers and community advocacy groups...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
CO meth decontamination company explains cleaning, timeline of the process
The recent awareness surrounding testing for meth in public spaces is part of the reason why Peter Riley, the owner of Crystal Clean Decontamination, says he's as busy as ever.
Restaurant groups speak up against workers’ scheduling bill
Colorado restaurant groups are speaking up against a proposed bill that would tighten rules for worker schedules at large restaurants, retail businesses and some manufacturing facilities. House Bill 23-1118 would require businesses with more than 250 employees to release employee schedules two weeks in advance. Rep. Emily Sirota (D-Denver), the...
Colorado falconer warns other bird owners after beloved falcon dies of avian flu
Will McDonough said it took two days after potential exposure before his falcon, Vesta, died of avian flu.
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
KDVR.com
Local ministry gets $6,000 energy bill
The Main Street Ministry in Lakewood fears it may have to shut down due to high energy bills. Nicole Fierro reports. The Main Street Ministry in Lakewood fears it may have to shut down due to high energy bills. Nicole Fierro reports. Denver weather: Nice weekend ahead. Denver will see...
KDVR.com
Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard
Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he was shot and killed on Colorado Boulevard. Andrea Henderson spoke with his family. Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard. Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he...
BBB Announces Year-Long 40th Anniversary Celebration
Throughout 2023, BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming will be celebrating its 40th anniversary of service in our area. Lisa Curtis, a graduate student at Colorado State University, wrote her master’s thesis on the viability of a BBB in Northern Colorado. Based on the enthusiastic response of the community, a local BBB was founded on May 17, 1983, as the Better Business Bureau of Northern Colorado with Curtis serving as its first president. 215 businesses joined as charter members in 1983, 26 of which have been continuously BBB Accredited to this day.
Issues around safety and access to services raise concerns at hotel turned housing complex
The Clarion hotel will soon be transformed into housing."This hotel has 215 rooms so being able to provide essentially housing for 215 people or couples that provides a great opportunity to put a dent in the people currently calling the streets home," said John Parvensky, the CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the homeless.The coalition purchased the building in December for $24 million, using federal, state and local funds.The transformation plans include onsite services to address mental health, health, and addiction issues.It's based on the housing first model, which comes with little to no requirements for getting and staying in...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
tourcounsel.com
Southwest Plaza | Shopping mall in Denver, Colorado
Southwest Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in unincorporated Jefferson County, Colorado, immediately south of Denver. Littleton, Colorado is commonly indicated in the mall's postal address because its ZIP code is primarily associated with that city, which lies some two miles east. The mall has two levels with over 150 stores and a food court.
State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency program
Cannabis with medical radio-frequency identification tag.Photo byDaniel Oberhaus (2015) / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) Colorado energy officials next week will open a round of applications for a program designed to help cannabis growers save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Meth abatement in libraries quickly claims Denver headlines, but why?
(Douglas County, Colo.) After a handful of Denver-area libraries issued methamphetamine abatement warnings in January, ranging from Boulder to Englewood, health departments, government and law enforcement started receiving questions.
