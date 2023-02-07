ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

northfortynews

Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Welcomes Katie Scott, Ph.D. to their Team of Specialists

Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (OCR) has welcomed Dr. Katie Scott to its team. Dr. Scott is a clinical neuropsychologist with a diverse and accomplished resume. She is an alum of Colorado State University with multiple graduate degrees with an undergraduate degree from Michigan State University. Her career has taken her across the country with high-level positions. Dr. Scott comes to us from the Jacksonville Jaguars, where she was simultaneously the Team Neuropsychologist as well as the Clinical Neuropsychologist in practice at Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville, Florida.
LOVELAND, CO
K99

This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years

Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
FORT COLLINS, CO
weather5280.com

How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week

We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Woman burned in shower sends warning

The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Local ministry gets $6,000 energy bill

The Main Street Ministry in Lakewood fears it may have to shut down due to high energy bills. Nicole Fierro reports. The Main Street Ministry in Lakewood fears it may have to shut down due to high energy bills. Nicole Fierro reports. Denver weather: Nice weekend ahead. Denver will see...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard

Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he was shot and killed on Colorado Boulevard. Andrea Henderson spoke with his family. Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard. Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he...
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

BBB Announces Year-Long 40th Anniversary Celebration

Throughout 2023, BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming will be celebrating its 40th anniversary of service in our area. Lisa Curtis, a graduate student at Colorado State University, wrote her master’s thesis on the viability of a BBB in Northern Colorado. Based on the enthusiastic response of the community, a local BBB was founded on May 17, 1983, as the Better Business Bureau of Northern Colorado with Curtis serving as its first president. 215 businesses joined as charter members in 1983, 26 of which have been continuously BBB Accredited to this day.
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

Issues around safety and access to services raise concerns at hotel turned housing complex

The Clarion hotel will soon be transformed into housing."This hotel has 215 rooms so being able to provide essentially housing for 215 people or couples that provides a great opportunity to put a dent in the people currently calling the streets home," said John Parvensky, the CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the homeless.The coalition purchased the building in December for $24 million, using federal, state and local funds.The transformation plans include onsite services to address mental health, health, and addiction issues.It's based on the housing first model, which comes with little to no requirements for getting and staying in...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
tourcounsel.com

Southwest Plaza | Shopping mall in Denver, Colorado

Southwest Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in unincorporated Jefferson County, Colorado, immediately south of Denver. Littleton, Colorado is commonly indicated in the mall's postal address because its ZIP code is primarily associated with that city, which lies some two miles east. The mall has two levels with over 150 stores and a food court.
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

northfortynews

