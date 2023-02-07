Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Kronheim, Lillian
Lillian L. Kronheim, age 102, of Beachwood passed away on Feb. 10, 2023. Lillian was born in Cleveland. Beloved wife of the late Robert Kronheim; devoted mother of Martha Zlotnik of Beachwood, and Steve (Marcia Bond) Kronheim of Rockville, Md.; loving grandmother of Mitchell (Amy) Zlotnik, Jodie (Paul) Turosky, Shannon (Eric) Pollack, Michael Kronheim and Tammy Reisman (deceased); cherished great-grandmother of Kayla, Brandon, P.J., Matt, Danny, Brittany, Jacob, Teaghan and Jemmie.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rubinstein, Lee
The family of Dr. Lee Rubinstein announce his passing in Cleveland on Feb. 10, 2023 — also the date of his 96th birthday. Lee will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Paula (née Grant); brothers, Alan (Joanne) and Leslie (Elsie); children, Steve Rubinstein (Carrie), Kim Rubinstein and Karee Wallach (Rich); stepchildren, Michael Jaffe, Karen Chaikin (Chip) and Jennifer Kaufman (Douglas); 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous friends. Lee was predeceased by his first wife, Sue (née Smith), and his parents, Louis and Regina.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ziff, Sally
Sally Ziff (nee Cadkin), died Feb. 10, 2023. She was the wife of the late Sanford Ziff; mother of Joshua (Bonnie) Ziff, Debra (Avi) Weiss and Alicia (Steve) Miller; sister of the late Milton (Pauline) Cadkin and the late Milly Cadkin; grandmother of Jordan Savren-Streem and the late Jessica Ziff, step-grandmother of Dr. Daniel (Jessica) Weiss and Joshua (Elizabeth) Weiss; and step-great-grandmother of Nadav, Yaron, Dotan, Ilana and Noah.
Cleveland Jewish News
Goldfinger, Toby
Toby Redlus Goldfinger of Tavernier, Fla. and Beachwood, Ohio passed away on Feb. 9 surrounded by her husband and children. Toby was born on March 7, 1937 to Elsie and Jack Redlus in Newark, N.J. After graduating from Weequahic High School in 1954, Toby went on to study social work at Rutgers University. After graduation she landed her first job supporting residents of Newark’s largest housing projects.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Warshawsky leads SoulTide Shabbat at B’nai Jeshurun
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike held its inaugural Soul Tide Shabbat Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 as Rabbi Josh Warshawsky inspired around 1,000 people in his first trip to Cleveland with melodies about the meaning and intention around traditional texts and Jewish prayer. On his first day, Warshawsky...
Cleveland Jewish News
Magar, Arlene
Arlene Magar (nee Cohen), died on Feb. 10. Beloved wife of the late Marvin. Loving mother of Michael Magar. Devoted sister of Cookie (Alan) Pearlman, Buddy (Lynda) Cohen and Sandra Cohen. Services will be held Sunday Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m. at the Mount Olive Cemetery 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. After services, family will receive friends until 1 p.m. at the Village Clubhouse 26000 Village Lane, Beachwood. Contributions are suggested to the National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland (www.ncjw.org).
Cleveland Jewish News
Elevation Festivals raise $250K through its concerts for organizations
Elevation Festivals donated a total of $250,000 to organizations in its festival markets of Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh through its 2022 music festivals, according to a news release. The organizations benefiting from the four 2022 festivals include The Lakeland Foundation in Kirtland for music arts programming; MedWish International in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Weltman named executive vice president of Beech Brook
Kimberly Weltman looks to advance Beech Brook in a post-COVID-19 world in her newly promoted role as executive vice president. Originally joining the Pepper Pike-based nonprofit mental health agency in July 1997 as a case manager/therapist in the foster care department, Weltman has held various roles at Beech Brook until she left in 2016 and returned as the senior director of foster care in August 2021.
Cleveland Jewish News
Shifrin joins Liner Legal
Liner Legal, a disability law firm based in Cleveland, added Debra Shifrin, who has over 40 years of experience representing disabled people before the Social Security Administration. She is a graduate of Case Western Reserve Law School in Cleveland and a fellow at the Akron Bar Association. “We are absolutely...
Cleveland Jewish News
Charter House Grille slated for former Bistro 185
Charter House Grille is preparing to open at 991 E. 185th St. in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood. The former home of Bistro 185, entrepreneur Chris King told Cleveland Business Journal that the restaurant will focus on American food and also pay homage to Bistro 185’s legacy in the neighborhood by featuring some of its items on the dessert menu. Its menu will feature a selection of sauces, cocktails, seafood, burgers and chicken entrees.
Cleveland Jewish News
Silver Linings: Marc Kaufman
Marc Kaufman is a U.S. Navy veteran who served as a radioman and was stationed in Charleston, S.C. from 1969 to 1971. After returning from service, he got involved with a few different Jewish War Veterans posts in the Cleveland area. At the time, his father, Danny, was the post commander of JWV Post No. 44.
Cleveland Jewish News
Exhibit featuring works by Indian-American Jewish artist now on display at CSU
An art exhibit featuring works by Indian-American-Jewish artist Siona Benjamin is now on display at the Galleries at CSU in downtown Cleveland through March 25. The show, titled “Beyond Borders: The Art of Siona Benjamin,” features over 40 of Benjamin’s pieces that consider and challenge the perception of immigration, gender, race, religion, global politics and the concept of home, according to the show description. Curated by Samantha Baskind, distinguished professor of art history at Cleveland State University, the art styles most prevalent in the show pull from comic books, Pop art, Bollywood, Indian folk imagery, Persian miniatures and Hebrew illuminated manuscripts, and all relate to Benjamin’s intersection of identities.
Cleveland Jewish News
Snyder appointed dean of arts, sciences, professional studies at Ursuline College
Jenise M. Snyder was appointed dean of arts, sciences and professional studies at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike after serving as interim dean since March 2022, according to a news release. “Dr. Snyder has been one of our most dedicated professors for more than a decade,” said Christine De Vinne,...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Hadestown’ journey one you won’t forget
They say, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.” Well, if those good intentions come with a ticket to see the National Broadway Tour of “Hadestown” at Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland, that trip to the underworld is well worth it, and you will enjoy every moment.
Cleveland Jewish News
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Professional Realty
Serving the eastern suburbs as a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, Sharon Friedman works with clients from first-time buyers, to move-up buyers, and especially, as a Senior Transition Specialist. Her 35-year-plus career gives her an expert’s insight into the neighborhoods and market. “Being a Northeastern Ohio lifelong...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hiram College receives $655,000 federal earmark
Hiram College received a $655,000 federal earmark to provide funds for a new office of workforce development and community engagement on the school’s campus, according to a news release. The funds come after the passage of the federal budget and sponsorship of U.S. Rep. David P. Joyce. The new...
Cleveland Jewish News
Confused about Medicare?
Many people sign up for Advantage Plans thinking they are Supplements, they are not. Before choosing a plan, we want to be sure you know the difference between your many options; In particular how Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage Plans differ. A Medicare Supplement Insurance Plan is used with original...
