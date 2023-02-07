Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) ended 0.95% higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. The company's fourth-quarter revenue increased 10.9% year-over-year to $28 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $26.84 billion. Also Read: How To Invest In Startups PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said what gives them confidence is the fact that despite the current economic environment being uncertain, the company's products are seen as affordable. "Right now we, obviously, are coming off a terrific year. We grew revenue by 14% for the full year on an organic basis, and 15% for the fourth quarter. So we have got a lot of...

