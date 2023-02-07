Read full article on original website
Lyft Gets Price Targets Cut By Analysts After Weak Guidance
Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter, but issued Q1 revenue guidance below analyst estimates. Lyft said fourth-quarter revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $1.18 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lyft sees first-quarter revenue of approximately $975 million versus estimates of $1.09 billion. The company sees Q1 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $5 million to $15 million, versus estimates of $83.6 million. Lyft shares dropped 32.2% to $11.00 in pre-market trading. These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lyft following the release of results. Truist Securities cut the price target on Lyft...
3 REITs That Beat Analyst's Estimates But Missed On Guidance
Over time, strong earnings will usually result in an increase in a company’s stock price. But stock prices can fluctuate greatly in the days following earnings reports and may even make large upside moves if the earnings are not only good but also top Wall Street’s estimates. Companies that beat the estimates on earnings and/or revenue often continue to do well over the next quarter. But when forward guidance is below analysts’ estimates, it can considerably reduce the Street’s enthusiasm for the stock. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that beat analysts’ fourth-quarter estimates. Forward guidance is another...
Newell Brands' Highlights: Q4 Earnings Beat, Management Overhaul, Sluggish Outlook & More
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion. Gross margin for the quarter contracted 350 basis points to 26.3%, and the gross profit decreased 28.3% to $600 million. Operating loss for the quarter totaled $(273) million compared to an income of $170 million last year. The company held $287 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11. "The business continued to be impacted by a tough operating environment, including slowing consumer demand for general merchandise categories, as well as inventory reductions...
PayPal Shows Progress Being Made For Growth, Could Have EPS Upside With Conservative Guidance: What 7 Analysts Are Saying
Digital payments company PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close on Thursday. Here’s what analysts are saying about the company’s results and guidance. The PayPal Analysts: Needham analyst Mayank Tandon had a Hold rating on PayPal and no price target. Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi had a Buy rating and a price target of $160. Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette had an Overweight rating and a price target of $133. Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele had an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $85 to $90. RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin had an Outperform rating and a price target of $96. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev had a Buy rating...
Global Payments Likely To Report Higher Quarterly Earnings, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is scheduled to release quarterly results before the opening bell on Feb. 10, 2023. Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share, up from $2.13 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.01 billion. Global Payments shares rose 0.1% to close at $111.64 on Thursday. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables. Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated...
A Warning Sign For Stocks And Your Portfolio Looms In The Second Half Of February
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a strong start to 2023, but history suggests the second half of February could be a difficult road for the market. After a difficult December and a horrible overall 2022, the stock market rallied in January as fears over inflation subsided. Investors are now optimistic the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the U.S. economy and could even be in a position to begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected. Related Link: U.S. Consumer Sentiment Jumps 5.7% In February: What It Means For The Markets Historically Bad: Unfortunately, Carson...
One Analyst Is Bullish While Another Sees Overhang On Phathom Pharma Stock After Two Rejection Letters
FDA issued two Complete Response Letters to Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: PHAT) vonoprazan marketing application for the erosive esophagitis (EE) indication and H. pylori (HP) indication post-approval supplement. Phathom expects to meet with the FDA in the first quarter of this year to discuss the resubmission plan and timeline. Goldman Sachs writes that the FDA could need up to 6 months to review the company's resubmission. A base case scenario would be a 6-month study of the recently produced commercial product under accelerated conditions (i.e., high temperature and humidity) that could allow for an early 2024 launch versus the prior assumed late 2023/early 2024. The worst-case scenario would...
Pixelworks Analyst Opts For Conservative Numbers Until More Visibility
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $4.20. Pixelworks guided well below expectations. The Q4 results excellently documented mobile-related weakness, and the analyst saw PXLW's report, essentially confirming that 1Q23 will be the bottom. The company expects mobile conditions to remain challenging as OEM customers reduce excess inventory. Chinese COVID impacts (shutdowns turned to mass infections) halted production and demand, but management (who is in China now) expects a vital reopening. The analyst believes the company has managed inventory well and will likely rebound strongly in 2H23. Pixelwork's TrueCut Motion technology was distributed globally for Avatar: The...
4 Cloudflare Analysts On Q4 Earnings Beat: Discipline In Spending, Potential Disruption, 'Record Deals'
Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) issued fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, reporting adjusted EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $274.7 million, beating Wall Street's expectations. Here's what four Cloudflare analysts have to say after the print. Check out more analyst ratings here. Discipline In Spending: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Thomas Blakey said Cloudfare demonstrated discipline in spending, with strong revenue growth, a 6% EBIT margin and free cash flow of $34 million, and management remains committed to investment discipline and being FCF positive in calendar 2023. Blakey reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $59 to $80. Unique Opportunity For Long-Term: JMP analyst Trevor Walsh said Cloudflare represents a unique...
Lyft, BARK And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares dipped 33% to $10.87 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 revenue guidance below analyst estimates. Several analysts, including, Keybanc, Truist Securities and DA Davidson downgraded the stock following earnings. BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) declined 12.5% to $1.7150 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the third quarter. SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) dropped 12.2% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after climbing over 35% on Thursday. SelectQuote recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised the lower end of...
Why These Analysts Believe YELP Can Succeed Against Negative Macroeconomic Winds
Online review aggregator Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) released fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with very strong results that beat Street estimates. The company also posted stronger-than-expected guidance for 2023 and according to KeyBanc analysts, Yelp is "continuing its trend toward growth through product innovation and disciplined investment." The analysts didn't issue a price target for the company stock, currently valued at $33.14 and up 7.4% since the market closed on Thursday. KeyBanc maintained its Sector Weight rating for Yelp. Revenue for the fourth-quarter beat forecasts at $309 million against consensus estimates of $307 million. EBITDA of $80 million came in below consensus estimates of $81 million. Following...
Global Payments Clocks 2% Adj Revenue Growth In Q4; Updates On Acquisitions & Divestments
Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) reported fourth-quarter FY22 adjusted net revenue growth of 2% year-on-year (4% Y/Y in constant currency) to $2.02 billion, beating the consensus of $2.01 billion. The adjusted operating margin expanded 240 basis points to 44.4%. Adjusted EPS of $2.42 beat the consensus of $2.41. Global Payments held $1.998 billion in cash and equivalents. CFO Josh Whipple said, "Our 2023 outlook reflects the closings of the acquisition of EVO Payments, the divestiture of Netspend's consumer business, and the sale of Gaming Solutions in each case by the end of the first quarter." Whipple concluded, "We presume a stable worldwide macroeconomic backdrop throughout calendar year...
Flowserve Acquires Velan For $245M; Provides Solid Q4 Preliminary Results
Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has agreed to acquire Velan Inc (OTC: VLNSF) in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million). Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries. The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022. Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and...
Raymond James Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy On Solid Set-Up For Growth In 2023
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) and raised the price target from $45 to $49. Q4 sales came in modestly below consensus expectations, while adjusted EBITDA was relatively in line and adjusted EPS beat consensus. While demand remains challenging, it appears the industry is stabilizing, and Tempur Sealy continues to perform well on a relative basis, added the analyst. Equally important, while the midpoint of 2023 EPS guidance is modestly below consensus, when adjusting for incremental interest expense and a higher share count, the actual earnings power of the business in 2023 is...
Top 5 Financial Stocks That May Crash
The most overbought stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70. Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) United Insurance Holdings, during November, posted a...
This Analyst Upgrades Major Semiconductor Stocks, Sees Demand Improvement In 2H
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) to Buy from Neutral. Rakesh raised Micron's price target from $48 to $72, Western Digital's price target from $38 to $50, and Seagate's price target from $62 to $82. Given substantial bit supply cuts of 30% into the first half, Memory inventory could peak in the first half, the analyst noted. The analyst believes PC-Handset-Server revenue could bottom in the first half, positioning for better second-half Memory demand as industry inventory is normalized and new product launches and seasonal strength drive a solid second half. A cyclical bottom is forming in Memory,...
PepsiCo 'Treats' Considered Affordable By Consumers, Says CFO: 'Gives Us Some Confidence'
Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) ended 0.95% higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. The company's fourth-quarter revenue increased 10.9% year-over-year to $28 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $26.84 billion. Also Read: How To Invest In Startups PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said what gives them confidence is the fact that despite the current economic environment being uncertain, the company's products are seen as affordable. "Right now we, obviously, are coming off a terrific year. We grew revenue by 14% for the full year on an organic basis, and 15% for the fourth quarter. So we have got a lot of...
Freyr Battery Sees A Jolt After BofA Initiates Coverage With Buy Rating: What You Need To Know
Battery manufacturer Freyr Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) is set to become a major player in the gigafactory industry. So much so, that shares of Freyr jumped nearly 6% higher during Friday’s premarket session after analysts at Bank of America Global Research initiated coverage on the stock. The BofA Analyst: The investment bank’s equities research analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated Freyr with a buy rating, and a $13 price target. Check out more analyst ratings, here. Dumoulin-Smith said in a Friday buy note to investors that Freyr is expected to turn committed offtake into bankable offtake, which could then lead to project financing. This could see...
Protolabs Registers 7% Revenue Decline In Q4 Amid Macro Headwinds And Supply Chain Crisis
Proto Labs Inc (NYSE: PRLB) reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 6.5% year-over-year to $115.6 million, beating the consensus of $109.8 million. Revenue generated from its digital network powered by Hubs was $14.8 million, up 49.6% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $0.26 beat the consensus of $0.21. Protolabs served 22,205 unique product developers and engineers during the quarter. Adjusted gross margin decreased by 280 bps to 42.8%. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 550 bps to 12.5%. Cash and investments balance was $106.5 million. "In a challenging economic environment, impacted by inflation, slowing growth and continued supply chain challenges, our Protolabs and Hubs teams continued to delight our customers as together...
S&P 500 Settles Lower, Market Volatility Rises
US stocks closed lower on Thursday, reversing gains recorded earlier during the session. Data released Thursday showed initial jobless climbing to 196,000 in the week ending February 4, compared to the prior week's nine-month low of 183,000. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) shares fell 1.3% after the company reported Q1 results. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) shares gained 1% after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and announced a 10% increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 per share. As far as the earnings season is concerned, more than half of the S&P 500 companies have released quarterly results so far, with...
