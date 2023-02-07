Read full article on original website
Related
sanatogapost.com
MontCo, ChesCo Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Construction that will result in traffic changes on four highways in parts of Montgomery and Chester counties are scheduled for the coming week by the King of Prussia-based District 6 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Planned in Montgomery County are:. A lane...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub announces run for county judge
Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub is running for county judge. He said he will stay on as district attorney through the year. If elected judge, he would have two years remaining in his term.
Fort Washington Developer Collaborates with King of Prussia Contractor on Bucks County Office
Mediplex Property Group (MPG), Fort Washington, has begun a build-to-suit renovation on a single-story, 12,800-sq.-ft building in Newtown, Bucks County. My ChesCo reported on the project. Upon completion in late 2023, Mediplex Newtown will house a combination of outpatient healthcare modalities, including:. Clinical offices. A physical therapy center. Imaging facilities.
tourcounsel.com
Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Plymouth Township
Plymouth Meeting Mall is a 948,000 square feet (88,100 m2) shopping mall in the community of Plymouth Meeting in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, approximately 17 miles (27 km) northwest of Center City, Philadelphia. It is located at Germantown Pike and Hickory Road, near the Mid-County Interchange between the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) and the Northeast Extension/Blue Route (I-476).
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
The Parry Mansion Museum, located in New Hope, is a popular historical spot for visitors to check out. Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel. In...
Come one, come all: Philly deemed largest 'welcoming city'
The nonprofit, Welcoming America, officially gave Philly this title on Friday for promoting access to services, education, economic inclusion and civic engagement as well as representing “outstanding moral leadership.”
Montgomery County Community College Board of Trustees Elects Officers for 2023
Montgomery County Community College’s Board of Trustees started the new year with the election of officers for the 2023 calendar year. During a public meeting on Jan. 30, the trustees elected:. Varsovia Fernandez of Lower Merion Township as chair. Lisa B. Binder of Whitpain Township as vice-chair. Douglas Weiss...
wilmingtonde.gov
The Reassessment of Properties, Conducted by the New Castle County Government, Begins in Wilmington on February 20
The county is the legal repository for property records and assessed values and is following a court directive to reassess properties in the county and in Wilmington, which have not been assessed since 1983. Mayor Mike Purzycki said today that the City of Wilmington has been informed by the New...
fox29.com
Fans gather at Montgomery County Courthouse for Eagles pep rally
Eagles fans in Montco gathered at the Montgomery County Courthouse to celebrate the birds with a pep rally. FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira has the latest.
Former Inquirer Chairman, Director of Upper Merion Printing Plant, Passes Away at 77
The former chairman and longtime publisher for The Philadelphia Inquirer, Robert J. Hall, has passed away at 77. His loss was chronicled by Gary Miles, correspondent at the paper to which he contributed so much. Hall led a long career in print. He also spent his time as a philanthropist...
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown
An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
Gov. Shapiro Includes Montco Favorite in Super Bowl Bet with Kansas City Counterpart
Gov. Shapiro has wagered some local food favorites, including a standout from Montgomery County, as part of a lighthearted Super Bowl bet. A friendly — but passionate — Super Bowl LVII bet has Gov. Josh Shapiro risking a Montgomery County delicacy. Pat Loeb and Jim Melwert of KYW Newsradio reported the local delights up for grabs.
West Norriton Resident Has No Problem Admitting That His Moonlighting Job Is a Drag
By day, West Norriton resident Derek Lightcap is a counselor at the Valley Forge Memorial Garden cemetery in King of Prussia. He balances the weight of that career with a polar-opposite moonlighting job: Lightcap is a drag performer, sassily entertaining crowds with the persona he’s created, Fanci Dismount. “I’ve...
More than 36K people applied for a slot on Philly’s waitlist for a housing voucher. Roughly a quarter of them will make it
That’s the number of people who applied for a chance to be on the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s waitlist to receive a housing choice voucher. The federal subsidy enables individuals and families with very low-income to afford rent on the private market. “We were surprised that the number was...
Brandywine Town Center redevelopment tweaked
Community feedback has inspired tweaks to plans to redevelop the Brandywine Town Center. “They want to elevate the look, the feel and the offerings” in the area closest to Naamans Road, said Mike Hoffman, of Tarabicos, Grosso & Hoffman, the Delaware land use attorney for the Acadia Realty Trust. “It should be the front door and the heart of the ... Read More
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
buckscountyherald.com
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County
Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
Delco detention center formerly known as Glen Mills Schools will reopen under new name
Glen Mills Schools, the Delco youth detention center that was shut down after a child-abuse cover-up scandal, will be reopening under a provisional agreement with nonprofit Clock Tower Schools.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Finally, Someone’s Running for Mayor …
“I can’t figure it out, I really can’t,” Michael Nutter told me Tuesday after our latest Ultimate Job Interview mayoral event, in front of nearly 400 super-engaged citizens at the Fitler Club. I had just remarked to him that not one of the candidates thus far had established him or herself as the candidate of change by running against sad sack lame duck Jim Kenney.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0