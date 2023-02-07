ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

MontCo, ChesCo Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Construction that will result in traffic changes on four highways in parts of Montgomery and Chester counties are scheduled for the coming week by the King of Prussia-based District 6 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Planned in Montgomery County are:. A lane...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Fort Washington Developer Collaborates with King of Prussia Contractor on Bucks County Office

Mediplex Property Group (MPG), Fort Washington, has begun a build-to-suit renovation on a single-story, 12,800-sq.-ft building in Newtown, Bucks County. My ChesCo reported on the project. Upon completion in late 2023, Mediplex Newtown will house a combination of outpatient healthcare modalities, including:. Clinical offices. A physical therapy center. Imaging facilities.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Plymouth Township

Plymouth Meeting Mall is a 948,000 square feet (88,100 m2) shopping mall in the community of Plymouth Meeting in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, approximately 17 miles (27 km) northwest of Center City, Philadelphia. It is located at Germantown Pike and Hickory Road, near the Mid-County Interchange between the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) and the Northeast Extension/Blue Route (I-476).
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown

An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Brandywine Town Center redevelopment tweaked

Community feedback has inspired tweaks to plans to redevelop the Brandywine Town Center. “They want to elevate the look, the feel and the offerings” in the area closest to Naamans Road, said Mike Hoffman, of Tarabicos, Grosso & Hoffman, the Delaware land use attorney for the Acadia Realty Trust. “It should be the front door and the heart of the ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County

Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Finally, Someone’s Running for Mayor …

“I can’t figure it out, I really can’t,” Michael Nutter told me Tuesday after our latest Ultimate Job Interview mayoral event, in front of nearly 400 super-engaged citizens at the Fitler Club. I had just remarked to him that not one of the candidates thus far had established him or herself as the candidate of change by running against sad sack lame duck Jim Kenney.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Montgomery County, PA
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

